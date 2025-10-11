High School

Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 10, 2025

See every final score from Week 7 of Michigan high school football

Robin Erickson

No. 16 Belleville defeated Glenn on Friday night with a final score of 28-23.
No. 16 Belleville defeated Glenn on Friday night with a final score of 28-23. / Scott Hasse

The 2025 Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the seventh weekend of action.

Michigan High School Football Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - October 10, 2025

Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 10, 2025

Adams 29, Lake Orion 27

Addison 22, Homer 7

Adrian 39, Ypsilanti 7

Alcona 40, Whittemore-Prescott 8

All Saints Central 64, Akron-Fairgrove 6

Allegan 50, Watervliet 33

Allen Park 31, Roosevelt 7

Alma 14, Garber 7

Almont 35, Richmond 14

Alpena 41, Sault Area 0

Anchor Bay 26, Chippewa Valley 8

Armada 31, North Branch 14

Atherton 38, Bentley 22

Au Gres-Sims 44, Atlanta 22

Bark River-Harris 38, Iron Mountain 14

Bath 34, Laingsburg 14

Beal City 64, Evart 0

Bedford 31, Huron 28

Belding 28, Oakridge 7

Belleville 28, Glenn 23

Bendle 42, Beecher 0

Benzie Central 54, Oscoda 12

Berkley 27, Avondale 8

Big Rapids 26, Grant 0

Bloomfield Hills 21, Farmington 49

Boyne City 28, Morley Stanwood 0

Bradford Academy 14, Detroit Community 0

Breckenridge 38, St. Mary Cathedral 28

Brighton 35, Salem 14

Brimley 40, Rapid River 0

Britton Deerfield 44, Morenci 8

Bronson 32, White Pigeon 6

Brown City 1, Mayville 0

Byron Center 42, Reeths-Puffer 7

Calumet 1, Hancock 0

Carlson 27, Woodhaven 23

Caro 30, Sandusky 28

Cass City 69, Ubly 14

Cass City 69, University Prep 14

Cass Tech 67, East English Village Prep 0

Cassopolis 1, Sand Creek 0

Cedar Springs 51, Sparta 13

Center Line 41, South Lake 24

Centreville 20, Hartford 14

Charlevoix 15, Mancelona 12

Chelsea 44, Pinckney 6

Cheney 34, Vinal 0

Christian 29, Hamilton 28

Clare 40, Shepherd 14

Clarkston 38, West Bloomfield 10

Clawson 41, New Haven 14

Climax-Scotts 57, Bellevue 0

Coginchaug Regional 40, Capital Prep 6

Coldwater 42, Okemos 7

Coleman 28, St. Charles 24

Colon 54, Athens 0

Columbia Central 27, Jonesville 26

Concord 64, Holgate 20

Constantine 60, Parchment 29

Corunna 7, Goodrich 55

Cousino 28, Port Huron 18

Cromwell 42, Weaver 29

Croswell-Lexington 42, Imlay City 7

Dakota 14, Utica Eisenhower 7

Davison 58, Carman-Ainsworth 0

Dearborn 29, Wayne Memorial 21

Decatur 62, Comstock 0

Deckerville 22, Kingston 14

Detroit Catholic Central 48, St. John's Jesuit 7

Detroit Country Day 35, University of Detroit Jesuit 0

Dexter 48, Skyline 7

DeWitt 59, Grand Ledge 7

Divine Child 17, St. Francis de Sales 24

Dow 48, Bay City Central 0

Dowagiac 40, Buchanan 26

Dryden 60, Bad Axe 24

Durand 30, Birch Run 28

East Forsyth 10, Walnut Grove 3

East Grand Rapids 34, Thornapple Kellogg 7

East Haven 20, Wilbur Cross 6

East Jordan 30, Harbor Springs 14

East Lansing 24, Everett 6

East Paulding 49, Alexander 20

Eau Claire 50, Tri-Unity Christian 8

Edwardsburg 27, Three Rivers 0

Effingham County 36, Evans 0

Elbert County 45, Banks County 0

Elk Rapids 46, Tawas Area 6

Emanuel County Institute 41, Portal 14

Ensworth 28, Christ Presbyterian Academy 21

Everest Collegiate 21, Our Lady of the Lakes 14

Fairfield Prep 17, West Haven 14

Farmington 49, Bloomfield Hills 21

Fellowship Christian 70, Mount Pisgah Christian 0

Fenton 46, Linden 41

Fitzgerald 49, Grosse Pointe North 10

Flat Rock 51, Milan 14

Fordson 41, Churchill 14

Forest Hills Eastern 43, Spring Lake 57

Frankenmuth 77, Bridgeport 6

Frankfort 22, Muskegon Catholic Central 8

Franklin 43, Stevenson 11

Fraser 7, Utica Ford 14

Freeland 35, Glenn 14

Gabriel Richard 50, University Liggett 14

Gaylord 34, Escanaba 30

Glastonbury 16, Manchester 0

Gladwin 50, Bullock Creek 30

Glen Lake 49, Johannesburg-Lewiston 6

Gobles 44, Muskegon Heights 18

Godwin Heights 31, Fruitport 30

Goodrich 55, Corunna 7

Gordon Lee 61, Armuchee 0

Grand Blanc 50, Saginaw United 6

Grand Haven 42, Grandville 28

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 35, Holland Christian 7

Granby Memorial 28, CREC 22

Greenville 21, Cadillac 0

Grosse Pointe South 22, Lakeview 25

Groves 29, Stoney Creek 12

Guilford 17, Shelton 0

Habersham Central 40, Alcovy 14

Hackett Catholic Prep 33, South Haven 0

Haddam-Killingworth 20, Morgan 13

Hamady 41, Lutheran 6

Hamden 47, Hillhouse 13

Hampton 35, Eagle's Landing 21

Hapeville Charter 34, Washington 7

Haralson County 26, Temple 6

Harbor Beach 33, Reese 14

Harlem 21, Aquinas 14

Harper Woods 41, Saline 32

Harrison 38, Farwell 22

Harrison 49, South Cobb 7

Haslett 21, St. Johns 13

Hazel Park 42, Lincoln 6

Heard County 41, Darlington 20

Heston Academy 47, Hillman 26

Hillgrove 54, Campbell 0

Hiram 10, Woodland 0

Holly 40, Kearsley 14

Holt 42, Waverly 7

Hopkins 45, Holland 0

Houghton Lake 22, Roscommon 12

Houston 41, Arlington 14

Howard Tech 45, Grace Baptist Academy 18

Howell 42, Novi 0

Hudson 32, Clinton 16

Hudsonville 43, East Kentwood 42

Huntingdon 59, Harpeth 6

Huron 56, Airport 14

Ida 63, Dundee 28

Inland Lakes 66, Pellston 0

Ithaca 37, Nouvel Catholic Central 30

Jackson 49, Forest Park 6

Jefferson 53, Grosse Ile 14

Jefferson County 56, Daniel Boone 14

Jellico 69, Unaka 0

Jenkins 37, Southeast Bulloch 28

Jo Byrns 49, Innovation Academy 0

Johnson County 40, Wilkinson County 7

Jones County 33, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy 21

Jonesboro 49, Mundy's Mill 0

Karns 51, Morristown-Hamblen East 12

Kell 49, Westminster 0

Kellogg 36, Galesburg-Augusta 32

Kelloggsville 22, Comstock Park 18

Kenowa Hills 34, Coopersville 31

Kent City 46, Central Montcalm 14

Kettering 14, Clarenceville 0

Kingsford 42, Westwood 0

Kingsley 57, Cheboygan 22

Kingston 28, Scott 3

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 33, Therrell 0

Kirby 29, Lakeland Prep 27

LaGrange 28, Mary Persons 21

Lake County 22, South Fulton 20

Lake Fenton 43, Clio 35

Lakeview 42, White Cloud 6

Lakeshore 56, Lakeview 14

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 30, Sonoraville 14

Lakeville 21, Mt. Morris 14

Lakewood 21, Lansing Catholic 13

Lambert 34, Alpharetta 17

Lamar County 61, Utopian Academy for the Arts 6

Lamphere 37, Lake Shore 0

Landmark Christian 53, Walker 7

Lanier County 34, Turner County 30

Lassiter 30, Riverwood 0

Law 34, Branford 13

Lawrence County 21, Dickson County 17

Lawton 70, Coloma 27

Lenawee Christian 63, Waldron 22

Liberty County 43, Groves 6

Lincoln County 42, Washington-Wilkes 7

Lincoln Park 42, Edsel Ford 0

Litchfield 22, Burr Oak 12

Lithonia 49, North Springs 3

Locust Grove 30, McDonough 16

Long County 49, Windsor Forest 22

Lowell 42, Allendale 6

Lowndes 35, Camden County 14

Ludlowe 35, Norwalk 34

Ludington 32, Whitehall 7

Lumpkin County 49, Johnson 0

Lutheran North 55, Richard 6

Lutheran Northwest 34, Oakland Christian 8

Lyman Hall 46, Bassick 6

Madison 51, Blissfield 14

Madison 52, Clintondale 16

Madison County 35, Flowery Branch 14

Marcellus 48, Lawrence 8

Marine City 67, Eastpointe 0

Marietta 36, North Cobb 35

Marist 28, St. Pius X Catholic 21

Marshall 36, Pennfield 7

Martin Luther King 51, Henry Ford 0

Marysville 57, Warren Woods-Tower 0

Mason 58, Fowlerville 13

McBain 56, Lake City 6

McEachern 51, Pebblebrook 14

McEwen 30, Collinwood 12

McIntosh County Academy 7, Bryan County 0

McKenzie 49, Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central 6

McMahon 34, Westhill 7

McMinn Central 33, Sequoyah 0

Menominee 40, Negaunee 12

Meridian 44, St. Louis 0

Merrill 48, Carson City-Crystal 7

Merritt Academy 36, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 30

Michigan Center 46, Grass Lake 12

Michigan Lutheran Seminary 57, Hemlock 0

Middleton 31, Booker T. Washington 8

Midland 42, Heritage 33

Milford 49, Walled Lake Northern 9

Mill Creek 20, Collins Hill 14

Millington 14, Laker 3

Millington Central 20, Craigmont 0

Mio-Au Sable 36, Rogers City 22

Mitchell 49, Trezevant 0

MLK Jr 7, Mays 0

Mona Shores 27, Forest Hills Northern 14

Monroe Area 28, Cherokee Bluff 16

Montabella 40, Fulton 0

Montague 35, Fremont 0

Montgomery Bell Academy 42, Father Ryan 0

Montrose 28, New Lothrop 14

Morrice 53, Byron 14

Mott 38, South Lyon East 24

Mount Juliet Christian Academy 20, Glencliff 13

Mount Vernon Presbyterian 66, Greenville 20

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 27, Lanier Christian Academy 7

Mt. Pleasant 29, Traverse City West 8

Munford 56, Overton 0

Muskegon 67, Union 0

Napoleon 30, Leslie 26

Nashville Christian 49, Tyner Academy 42

New Britain 42, Southington 14

New Canaan 43, Danbury 10

New Manchester 36, Villa Rica 0

Newington 18, Farmington 7

North Adams-Jerome 58, Tekonsha 42

North Branch 20, Valley Regional 7

North Central 66, Ontonagon 36

North Clayton 40, Cedar Grove 13

North Farmington 21, Oak Park 6

North Forsyth 10, North Atlanta 6

North Hall 49, Greater Atlanta Christian 38

North Muskegon 36, Ravenna 29

North Murray 24, Ringgold 3

Northview 42, Ottawa Hills 0

Northville 55, Hartland 9

Norway 34, Newberry 14

Notre Dame 42, North Haven 14

Notre Dame 15, Chattanooga Christian 7

Notre Dame Prep 63, St. Francis 38

Oakhaven 16, Westwood 0

Oglethorpe County 28, Rabun County 19

Ogemaw Heights 43, Standish-Sterling 0

Ola 63, Woodland 0

Olivet 14, Charlotte 7

Onekama 56, Suttons Bay 0

Onsted 26, Hillsdale 12

Orchard View 35, Hart 30

Ovid-Elsie 58, Chesaning 16

Owosso 34, Brandon 22

Oxford 31, Athens (Troy) 28

Oxford 36, Wilby 0

Paulding County 34, Osborne 14

Paw Paw 34, Otsego 20

Peabody 58, Raleigh-Egypt 12

Pearl-Cohn 55, Greenbrier 0

Pepperell 35, Model 7

Perry 35, Dansville 14

Pershing 6, Detroit Central 0

Pewamo-Westphalia 37, Fowler 6

Pickens 45, Chestatee 28

Pickford 55, Munising 6

Pigeon Forge 46, Johnson County 20

Pinconning 33, Beaverton 30

Pine River Area 34, Manton 30

Pioneer 21, Monroe 14

Pittsford 44, Camden-Frontier 0

Plainwell 33, Sturgis 7

Plymouth 41, Canton 0

Portage Central 30, Portage Northern 0

Portland 54, Eaton Rapids 6

Randolph-Clay 24, Terrell County 8

Red Bank 27, Hixson 17

Redford Union 24, Crestwood 7

Reed City 55, Newaygo 6

Rockford 38, Jenison 7

Rockville 35, Stafford 13

Rockwood 35, Cumberland County 0

Rome 65, Lithia Springs 0

Roseville 56, L'Anse Creuse 6

Roswell 57, Chattahoochee 13

Royal Oak 40, Pontiac 0

Rudyard 28, Mesick 20

Sacred Heart Academy 20, Center Line 12

Sale Creek 18, Whitwell 12

Sandy Creek 48, Fayette County 0

Saranac 54, Genesee 0

Savannah 19, Claxton 6

Savannah Christian 37, Vidalia 14

Schoolcraft 33, Saugatuck 13

Screven County 27, Metter 7

Seaholm 42, Troy 7

Sequoyah 31, Woodstock 24

Seymour 21, Wolcott 20

Seymour 50, Northview Academy 22

Sheehan 28, Xavier 14

Shelby 48, Manistee 20

Shrine Catholic 28, Bishop Foley 0

Signal Mountain 56, East Ridge 14

Smith County 27, Moore County 13

Social Circle 41, McNair 8

South Atlanta 54, Salem 7

South Christian 41, Zeeland East 12

South Haven Christian 54, Lancaster Christian Academy 22

South Lyon 49, Walled Lake Central 7

South Paulding 48, Kennesaw Mountain 45

South Pittsburg 76, Lookout Valley 6

South Windsor 50, Conard 26

Southeast Whitfield County 56, Cross Keys 6

Southwind 42, Whitehaven 21

Southwest DeKalb 40, Tucker 35

Southwest Georgia Academy 16, Toombs Christian Academy 14

Spalding 22, Whitewater 19

Sprayberry 28, River Ridge 10

Spring Lake 57, Forest Hills Eastern 43

Springfield 49, McGavock 6

Springport 36, Quincy 20

St. Francis de Sales 24, Divine Child 17

St. George's 21, St. Benedict at Auburndale 15

St. Joseph 16, Ridgefield 0

St. Joseph 39, Mattawan 37

St. Mary's Prep 36, Central Catholic 21

Staples 7, Wilton 41

Starr's Mill 14, Harris County 12

Statesboro 28, Brunswick 21

Stephenson 52, Superior Central 6

Stockbridge 60, Union Grove 28

Stockbridge 20, Maple Valley 13

Stone Memorial 42, Livingston Academy 8

Summit Academy 34, Michigan Collegiate 20

Summerfield 28, Ottawa Hills 27

Summertown 43, Loretto 7

Swan Valley 36, Powers Catholic 3

Swainsboro 42, Savannah Country Day 14

Swartz Creek 28, Flushing 40

Sweetwater 34, Campbell County 6

Taylor County 40, Central 8

Tecumseh 36, Taylor 26

Tellico Plains 39, Harriman 14

Tennessee 51, Morristown-Hamblen West 14

Thomson 66, Glenn Hills 0

Thurston 43, Romulus 6

Torrington 55, Gilbert 21

Towns County 29, Spartanburg Christian Academy 22

Traverse City Central 47, Bay City Western 21

Trenton 28, Anderson 7

Treutlen 46, Montgomery County 6

Trinity Christian Academy 49, Fayette Academy 14

Troup County 38, Trinity Christian 21

Unicoi County 42, Grainger 20

Union City 32, Reading 6

Unity Christian 55, Wyoming 6

Upperman 49, York Institute 14

Utica 44, L'Anse Creuse North 0

Utica Ford 14, Fraser 7

Valdosta 41, Richmond Hill 0

Valley Lutheran 49, Carrollton 6

Vassar 50, Marlette 30

Volunteer 70, Chuckey-Doak 0

Walton 34, Cherokee 9

Warren County 16, Lake Oconee Academy 7

Waterbury Career Academy 20, Naugatuck 17

Waterford 35, Ledyard 34

Watertown 21, St. Paul Catholic 14

Waverly Central 27, Sycamore 14

West Catholic 48, Wayland 19

West Forsyth 42, South Forsyth 10

West Haven 14, Fairfield Prep 17

West Iron County 49, L'Anse 40

West Laurens 21, Academy of Richmond County 7

West Ottawa 33, Caledonia 30

Western 42, Northwest 29

Westbrook Christian 35, Trion 28

Wesleyan 49, King's Ridge Christian 7

Westside 28, Pike County 16

Westside 56, Cross Creek 0

Westview 58, Bolivar Central 6

Wheeler 34, Etowah 24

White County 25, Dawson County 20

White County 31, DeKalb County 7

White House-Heritage 19, Stratford 3

White Station 49, Fort Campbell 13

Whitefield Academy 42, BEST Academy 8

Whitehall 7, Ludington 32

Whitmore Lake 41, Parkway Christian 0

Wilcox County 43, Dooly County 0

Williamston 57, Eastern 8

Wilton 41, Staples 7

Windsor 52, Enfield 7

Woodward Academy 42, Dunwoody 13

Worth County 54, Berrien 16

Wright 64, Forest Park 42

Yale 28, Algonac 6

Zeeland East 38, Forest Hills Central 24

Zeeland West 38, Forest Hills Central 24

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Michigan