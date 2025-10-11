Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 10, 2025
The 2025 Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the seventh weekend of action.
Michigan High School Football Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - October 10, 2025
Adams 29, Lake Orion 27
Addison 22, Homer 7
Adrian 39, Ypsilanti 7
Alcona 40, Whittemore-Prescott 8
All Saints Central 64, Akron-Fairgrove 6
Allegan 50, Watervliet 33
Allen Park 31, Roosevelt 7
Alma 14, Garber 7
Almont 35, Richmond 14
Alpena 41, Sault Area 0
Anchor Bay 26, Chippewa Valley 8
Armada 31, North Branch 14
Atherton 38, Bentley 22
Au Gres-Sims 44, Atlanta 22
Bark River-Harris 38, Iron Mountain 14
Bath 34, Laingsburg 14
Beal City 64, Evart 0
Bedford 31, Huron 28
Belding 28, Oakridge 7
Belleville 28, Glenn 23
Bendle 42, Beecher 0
Benzie Central 54, Oscoda 12
Berkley 27, Avondale 8
Big Rapids 26, Grant 0
Bloomfield Hills 21, Farmington 49
Boyne City 28, Morley Stanwood 0
Bradford Academy 14, Detroit Community 0
Breckenridge 38, St. Mary Cathedral 28
Brighton 35, Salem 14
Brimley 40, Rapid River 0
Britton Deerfield 44, Morenci 8
Bronson 32, White Pigeon 6
Brown City 1, Mayville 0
Byron Center 42, Reeths-Puffer 7
Calumet 1, Hancock 0
Carlson 27, Woodhaven 23
Caro 30, Sandusky 28
Cass City 69, Ubly 14
Cass City 69, University Prep 14
Cass Tech 67, East English Village Prep 0
Cassopolis 1, Sand Creek 0
Cedar Springs 51, Sparta 13
Center Line 41, South Lake 24
Centreville 20, Hartford 14
Charlevoix 15, Mancelona 12
Chelsea 44, Pinckney 6
Cheney 34, Vinal 0
Christian 29, Hamilton 28
Clare 40, Shepherd 14
Clarkston 38, West Bloomfield 10
Clawson 41, New Haven 14
Climax-Scotts 57, Bellevue 0
Coginchaug Regional 40, Capital Prep 6
Coldwater 42, Okemos 7
Coleman 28, St. Charles 24
Colon 54, Athens 0
Columbia Central 27, Jonesville 26
Concord 64, Holgate 20
Constantine 60, Parchment 29
Corunna 7, Goodrich 55
Cousino 28, Port Huron 18
Cromwell 42, Weaver 29
Croswell-Lexington 42, Imlay City 7
Dakota 14, Utica Eisenhower 7
Davison 58, Carman-Ainsworth 0
Dearborn 29, Wayne Memorial 21
Decatur 62, Comstock 0
Deckerville 22, Kingston 14
Detroit Catholic Central 48, St. John's Jesuit 7
Detroit Country Day 35, University of Detroit Jesuit 0
Dexter 48, Skyline 7
DeWitt 59, Grand Ledge 7
Divine Child 17, St. Francis de Sales 24
Dow 48, Bay City Central 0
Dowagiac 40, Buchanan 26
Dryden 60, Bad Axe 24
Durand 30, Birch Run 28
East Forsyth 10, Walnut Grove 3
East Grand Rapids 34, Thornapple Kellogg 7
East Haven 20, Wilbur Cross 6
East Jordan 30, Harbor Springs 14
East Lansing 24, Everett 6
East Paulding 49, Alexander 20
Eau Claire 50, Tri-Unity Christian 8
Edwardsburg 27, Three Rivers 0
Effingham County 36, Evans 0
Elbert County 45, Banks County 0
Elk Rapids 46, Tawas Area 6
Emanuel County Institute 41, Portal 14
Ensworth 28, Christ Presbyterian Academy 21
Everest Collegiate 21, Our Lady of the Lakes 14
Fairfield Prep 17, West Haven 14
Farmington 49, Bloomfield Hills 21
Fellowship Christian 70, Mount Pisgah Christian 0
Fenton 46, Linden 41
Fitzgerald 49, Grosse Pointe North 10
Flat Rock 51, Milan 14
Fordson 41, Churchill 14
Forest Hills Eastern 43, Spring Lake 57
Frankenmuth 77, Bridgeport 6
Frankfort 22, Muskegon Catholic Central 8
Franklin 43, Stevenson 11
Fraser 7, Utica Ford 14
Freeland 35, Glenn 14
Gabriel Richard 50, University Liggett 14
Gaylord 34, Escanaba 30
Glastonbury 16, Manchester 0
Gladwin 50, Bullock Creek 30
Glen Lake 49, Johannesburg-Lewiston 6
Gobles 44, Muskegon Heights 18
Godwin Heights 31, Fruitport 30
Goodrich 55, Corunna 7
Gordon Lee 61, Armuchee 0
Grand Blanc 50, Saginaw United 6
Grand Haven 42, Grandville 28
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 35, Holland Christian 7
Granby Memorial 28, CREC 22
Greenville 21, Cadillac 0
Grosse Pointe South 22, Lakeview 25
Groves 29, Stoney Creek 12
Guilford 17, Shelton 0
Habersham Central 40, Alcovy 14
Hackett Catholic Prep 33, South Haven 0
Haddam-Killingworth 20, Morgan 13
Hamady 41, Lutheran 6
Hamden 47, Hillhouse 13
Hampton 35, Eagle's Landing 21
Hapeville Charter 34, Washington 7
Haralson County 26, Temple 6
Harbor Beach 33, Reese 14
Harlem 21, Aquinas 14
Harper Woods 41, Saline 32
Harrison 38, Farwell 22
Harrison 49, South Cobb 7
Haslett 21, St. Johns 13
Hazel Park 42, Lincoln 6
Heard County 41, Darlington 20
Heston Academy 47, Hillman 26
Hillgrove 54, Campbell 0
Hiram 10, Woodland 0
Holly 40, Kearsley 14
Holt 42, Waverly 7
Hopkins 45, Holland 0
Houghton Lake 22, Roscommon 12
Houston 41, Arlington 14
Howard Tech 45, Grace Baptist Academy 18
Howell 42, Novi 0
Hudson 32, Clinton 16
Hudsonville 43, East Kentwood 42
Huntingdon 59, Harpeth 6
Huron 56, Airport 14
Ida 63, Dundee 28
Inland Lakes 66, Pellston 0
Ithaca 37, Nouvel Catholic Central 30
Jackson 49, Forest Park 6
Jefferson 53, Grosse Ile 14
Jefferson County 56, Daniel Boone 14
Jellico 69, Unaka 0
Jenkins 37, Southeast Bulloch 28
Jo Byrns 49, Innovation Academy 0
Johnson County 40, Wilkinson County 7
Jones County 33, Eagle's Landing Christian Academy 21
Jonesboro 49, Mundy's Mill 0
Karns 51, Morristown-Hamblen East 12
Kell 49, Westminster 0
Kellogg 36, Galesburg-Augusta 32
Kelloggsville 22, Comstock Park 18
Kenowa Hills 34, Coopersville 31
Kent City 46, Central Montcalm 14
Kettering 14, Clarenceville 0
Kingsford 42, Westwood 0
Kingsley 57, Cheboygan 22
Kingston 28, Scott 3
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 33, Therrell 0
Kirby 29, Lakeland Prep 27
LaGrange 28, Mary Persons 21
Lake County 22, South Fulton 20
Lake Fenton 43, Clio 35
Lakeview 42, White Cloud 6
Lakeshore 56, Lakeview 14
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 30, Sonoraville 14
Lakeville 21, Mt. Morris 14
Lakewood 21, Lansing Catholic 13
Lambert 34, Alpharetta 17
Lamar County 61, Utopian Academy for the Arts 6
Lamphere 37, Lake Shore 0
Landmark Christian 53, Walker 7
Lanier County 34, Turner County 30
Lassiter 30, Riverwood 0
Law 34, Branford 13
Lawrence County 21, Dickson County 17
Lawton 70, Coloma 27
Lenawee Christian 63, Waldron 22
Liberty County 43, Groves 6
Lincoln County 42, Washington-Wilkes 7
Lincoln Park 42, Edsel Ford 0
Litchfield 22, Burr Oak 12
Lithonia 49, North Springs 3
Locust Grove 30, McDonough 16
Long County 49, Windsor Forest 22
Lowell 42, Allendale 6
Lowndes 35, Camden County 14
Ludlowe 35, Norwalk 34
Ludington 32, Whitehall 7
Lumpkin County 49, Johnson 0
Lutheran North 55, Richard 6
Lutheran Northwest 34, Oakland Christian 8
Lyman Hall 46, Bassick 6
Madison 51, Blissfield 14
Madison 52, Clintondale 16
Madison County 35, Flowery Branch 14
Marcellus 48, Lawrence 8
Marine City 67, Eastpointe 0
Marietta 36, North Cobb 35
Marist 28, St. Pius X Catholic 21
Marshall 36, Pennfield 7
Martin Luther King 51, Henry Ford 0
Marysville 57, Warren Woods-Tower 0
Mason 58, Fowlerville 13
McBain 56, Lake City 6
McEachern 51, Pebblebrook 14
McEwen 30, Collinwood 12
McIntosh County Academy 7, Bryan County 0
McKenzie 49, Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central 6
McMahon 34, Westhill 7
McMinn Central 33, Sequoyah 0
Menominee 40, Negaunee 12
Meridian 44, St. Louis 0
Merrill 48, Carson City-Crystal 7
Merritt Academy 36, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 30
Michigan Center 46, Grass Lake 12
Michigan Lutheran Seminary 57, Hemlock 0
Middleton 31, Booker T. Washington 8
Midland 42, Heritage 33
Milford 49, Walled Lake Northern 9
Mill Creek 20, Collins Hill 14
Millington 14, Laker 3
Millington Central 20, Craigmont 0
Mio-Au Sable 36, Rogers City 22
Mitchell 49, Trezevant 0
MLK Jr 7, Mays 0
Mona Shores 27, Forest Hills Northern 14
Monroe Area 28, Cherokee Bluff 16
Montabella 40, Fulton 0
Montague 35, Fremont 0
Montgomery Bell Academy 42, Father Ryan 0
Montrose 28, New Lothrop 14
Morrice 53, Byron 14
Mott 38, South Lyon East 24
Mount Juliet Christian Academy 20, Glencliff 13
Mount Vernon Presbyterian 66, Greenville 20
Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 27, Lanier Christian Academy 7
Mt. Pleasant 29, Traverse City West 8
Munford 56, Overton 0
Muskegon 67, Union 0
Napoleon 30, Leslie 26
Nashville Christian 49, Tyner Academy 42
New Britain 42, Southington 14
New Canaan 43, Danbury 10
New Manchester 36, Villa Rica 0
Newington 18, Farmington 7
North Adams-Jerome 58, Tekonsha 42
North Branch 20, Valley Regional 7
North Central 66, Ontonagon 36
North Clayton 40, Cedar Grove 13
North Farmington 21, Oak Park 6
North Forsyth 10, North Atlanta 6
North Hall 49, Greater Atlanta Christian 38
North Muskegon 36, Ravenna 29
North Murray 24, Ringgold 3
Northview 42, Ottawa Hills 0
Northville 55, Hartland 9
Norway 34, Newberry 14
Notre Dame 42, North Haven 14
Notre Dame 15, Chattanooga Christian 7
Notre Dame Prep 63, St. Francis 38
Oakhaven 16, Westwood 0
Oglethorpe County 28, Rabun County 19
Ogemaw Heights 43, Standish-Sterling 0
Ola 63, Woodland 0
Olivet 14, Charlotte 7
Onekama 56, Suttons Bay 0
Onsted 26, Hillsdale 12
Orchard View 35, Hart 30
Ovid-Elsie 58, Chesaning 16
Owosso 34, Brandon 22
Oxford 31, Athens (Troy) 28
Oxford 36, Wilby 0
Paulding County 34, Osborne 14
Paw Paw 34, Otsego 20
Peabody 58, Raleigh-Egypt 12
Pearl-Cohn 55, Greenbrier 0
Pepperell 35, Model 7
Perry 35, Dansville 14
Pershing 6, Detroit Central 0
Pewamo-Westphalia 37, Fowler 6
Pickens 45, Chestatee 28
Pickford 55, Munising 6
Pigeon Forge 46, Johnson County 20
Pinconning 33, Beaverton 30
Pine River Area 34, Manton 30
Pioneer 21, Monroe 14
Pittsford 44, Camden-Frontier 0
Plainwell 33, Sturgis 7
Plymouth 41, Canton 0
Portage Central 30, Portage Northern 0
Portland 54, Eaton Rapids 6
Randolph-Clay 24, Terrell County 8
Red Bank 27, Hixson 17
Redford Union 24, Crestwood 7
Reed City 55, Newaygo 6
Rockford 38, Jenison 7
Rockville 35, Stafford 13
Rockwood 35, Cumberland County 0
Rome 65, Lithia Springs 0
Roseville 56, L'Anse Creuse 6
Roswell 57, Chattahoochee 13
Royal Oak 40, Pontiac 0
Rudyard 28, Mesick 20
Sacred Heart Academy 20, Center Line 12
Sale Creek 18, Whitwell 12
Sandy Creek 48, Fayette County 0
Saranac 54, Genesee 0
Savannah 19, Claxton 6
Savannah Christian 37, Vidalia 14
Schoolcraft 33, Saugatuck 13
Screven County 27, Metter 7
Seaholm 42, Troy 7
Sequoyah 31, Woodstock 24
Seymour 21, Wolcott 20
Seymour 50, Northview Academy 22
Sheehan 28, Xavier 14
Shelby 48, Manistee 20
Shrine Catholic 28, Bishop Foley 0
Signal Mountain 56, East Ridge 14
Smith County 27, Moore County 13
Social Circle 41, McNair 8
South Atlanta 54, Salem 7
South Christian 41, Zeeland East 12
South Haven Christian 54, Lancaster Christian Academy 22
South Lyon 49, Walled Lake Central 7
South Paulding 48, Kennesaw Mountain 45
South Pittsburg 76, Lookout Valley 6
South Windsor 50, Conard 26
Southeast Whitfield County 56, Cross Keys 6
Southwind 42, Whitehaven 21
Southwest DeKalb 40, Tucker 35
Southwest Georgia Academy 16, Toombs Christian Academy 14
Spalding 22, Whitewater 19
Sprayberry 28, River Ridge 10
Spring Lake 57, Forest Hills Eastern 43
Springfield 49, McGavock 6
Springport 36, Quincy 20
St. Francis de Sales 24, Divine Child 17
St. George's 21, St. Benedict at Auburndale 15
St. Joseph 16, Ridgefield 0
St. Joseph 39, Mattawan 37
St. Mary's Prep 36, Central Catholic 21
Staples 7, Wilton 41
Starr's Mill 14, Harris County 12
Statesboro 28, Brunswick 21
Stephenson 52, Superior Central 6
Stockbridge 60, Union Grove 28
Stockbridge 20, Maple Valley 13
Stone Memorial 42, Livingston Academy 8
Summit Academy 34, Michigan Collegiate 20
Summerfield 28, Ottawa Hills 27
Summertown 43, Loretto 7
Swan Valley 36, Powers Catholic 3
Swainsboro 42, Savannah Country Day 14
Swartz Creek 28, Flushing 40
Sweetwater 34, Campbell County 6
Taylor County 40, Central 8
Tecumseh 36, Taylor 26
Tellico Plains 39, Harriman 14
Tennessee 51, Morristown-Hamblen West 14
Thomson 66, Glenn Hills 0
Thurston 43, Romulus 6
Torrington 55, Gilbert 21
Towns County 29, Spartanburg Christian Academy 22
Traverse City Central 47, Bay City Western 21
Trenton 28, Anderson 7
Treutlen 46, Montgomery County 6
Trinity Christian Academy 49, Fayette Academy 14
Troup County 38, Trinity Christian 21
Unicoi County 42, Grainger 20
Union City 32, Reading 6
Unity Christian 55, Wyoming 6
Upperman 49, York Institute 14
Utica 44, L'Anse Creuse North 0
Utica Ford 14, Fraser 7
Valdosta 41, Richmond Hill 0
Valley Lutheran 49, Carrollton 6
Vassar 50, Marlette 30
Volunteer 70, Chuckey-Doak 0
Walton 34, Cherokee 9
Warren County 16, Lake Oconee Academy 7
Waterbury Career Academy 20, Naugatuck 17
Waterford 35, Ledyard 34
Watertown 21, St. Paul Catholic 14
Waverly Central 27, Sycamore 14
West Catholic 48, Wayland 19
West Forsyth 42, South Forsyth 10
West Haven 14, Fairfield Prep 17
West Iron County 49, L'Anse 40
West Laurens 21, Academy of Richmond County 7
West Ottawa 33, Caledonia 30
Western 42, Northwest 29
Westbrook Christian 35, Trion 28
Wesleyan 49, King's Ridge Christian 7
Westside 28, Pike County 16
Westside 56, Cross Creek 0
Westview 58, Bolivar Central 6
Wheeler 34, Etowah 24
White County 25, Dawson County 20
White County 31, DeKalb County 7
White House-Heritage 19, Stratford 3
White Station 49, Fort Campbell 13
Whitefield Academy 42, BEST Academy 8
Whitehall 7, Ludington 32
Whitmore Lake 41, Parkway Christian 0
Wilcox County 43, Dooly County 0
Williamston 57, Eastern 8
Wilton 41, Staples 7
Windsor 52, Enfield 7
Woodward Academy 42, Dunwoody 13
Worth County 54, Berrien 16
Wright 64, Forest Park 42
Yale 28, Algonac 6
Zeeland East 38, Forest Hills Central 24
Zeeland West 38, Forest Hills Central 24