Michigan High School Football Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - October 10, 2025
There are 277 games scheduled across Michigan on Friday, October 10, including 22 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Michigan High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Michigan's top ranked teams as No. 4 Saline hosts No. 9 Harper Woods in a battle of two undefeated opponents. Meanwhile, No. 11 East Kentwood takes on No. 3 Hudsonville in a huge top-15 matchup.
Michigan High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 10
With 22 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Michigan high school football continues it's season into Week 7 of action.
MHSAA Division 1 Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 41 games scheduled across Division 1 on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 1 Cass Tech taking on East English Village Prep. You can follow every game on our Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 2 Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 43 games scheduled across Division 2 on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 5 St. Mary's Prep taking on Central Catholic. You can follow every game on our Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 3 Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 52 games scheduled across Division 3 on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 8 DeWitt taking on Grand Ledge. You can follow every game on our Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 4 Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 52 games scheduled across Division 4 on Friday, October 10, highlighted by No. 9 Harper Woods taking on No. 4 Saline. You can follow every game on our Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 5 Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 45 games scheduled across Division 5 on Friday, October 10, kicking off with Cass City taking on University Prep. You can follow every game on our Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 6 Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 49 games scheduled across Division 6 on Friday, October 10, kicking off with Detroit Central taking on Pershing. You can follow every game on our Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 7 Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 50 games scheduled across Division 7 on Friday, October 10, kicking off with Westfield Preparatory taking on Arts & Tech Academy. You can follow every game on our Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 8 Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 44 games scheduled across Division 8 on Friday, October 10, kicking off with Unionville-Sebawaing taking on Ubly. You can follow every game on our Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Class 8 Man 1 Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 30 games scheduled across Class 8 Man 1 on Friday, October 10, kicking off with Carsonville-Port Sanilac taking on Merritt Academy. You can follow every game on our Class 8 Man 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Class 8 Man 2 Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 22 games scheduled across Class 8 Man 2 on Friday, October 10, kicking off with Ontonagon taking on North Central. You can follow every game on our Class 8 Man 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
