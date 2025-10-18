Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 17, 2025
The 2025 Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eighth weekend of action.
Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 17, 2025
Adams 45, Seaholm 7
Adrian 48, Jackson 7
Airport 33, Milan 28
Alcona 34, Rogers City 20
All Saints Central 72, North Huron 8
Allen Park 57, Edsel Ford 0
Almont 43, North Branch 14
Anderson 35, Taylor 12
Armada 42, Imlay City 0
Athens (Troy) 27, Troy 0
Atlanta 38, Engadine 16
Au Gres-Sims 32, Hillman 30
Bark River-Harris 44, West Iron County 7
Bay City Central 7, Traverse City Central 50
Beal City 49, Pine River Area 6
Bear Lake 65, Caseville 14
Belding 50, Comstock Park 20
Belleville 57, Wayne Memorial 19
Berrien Springs 47, Brandywine 26
Birch Run 43, Lakeville 7
Bradford Academy 26, Hamtramck 12
Brighton 28, Howell 37
Britton Deerfield 65, Burr Oak 8
Bronson 44, Reading 0
Brother Rice 43, St. Mary's Prep 31
Buchanan 40, Benton Harbor 6
Bullock Creek 39, Farwell 24
Byron Center 41, Forest Hills Northern 13
Cabrini 21, Our Lady of the Lakes 6
Caledonia 14, Rockford 34
Calumet 46, Gladstone 3
Camden-Frontier 62, North Adams-Jerome 20
Capac 28, Deckerville 20
Carlson 59, Lincoln Park 36
Caro 36, Vassar 24
Cass City 42, Ubly 6
Cass Tech 35, Martin Luther King 19
Central Montcalm 46, Chippewa Hills 14
Centreville 24, Cassopolis 6
Charlevoix 13, Boyne City 12
Chelsea 35, Lincoln 7
Chippewa Valley 42, L'Anse Creuse 12
Clarkston 49, Farmington 11
Clinton 28, Ida 16
Coleman 36, Breckenridge 20
Columbia Central 56, Homer 14
Constantine 56, Watervliet 26
Coopersville 38, Big Rapids 28
Corunna 38, Kearsley 20
Cousino 56, Lake Shore 12
Crestwood 15, Robichaud 14
Croswell-Lexington 38, Yale 17
Davison 29, Grand Blanc 57
De La Salle Collegiate 48, St. John's Jesuit 22
Detroit Catholic Central 36, Grand Ledge 14
Detroit Community 46, Detroit Leadership Academy 0
Dexter 69, Pioneer 19
Dow 50, Lapeer 0
Dundee 29, Blissfield 21
Durand 51, Chesaning 22
East Grand Rapids 61, Ottawa Hills 14
East Kentwood 35, Grandville 20
East Lansing 45, Waverly 6
Eastern 50, University Prep Science & Math 44
Elk Rapids 42, Benzie Central 14
Escanaba 39, Alpena 6
Everest Collegiate 28, Shrine Catholic 7
Everett 28, Holt 21
Fitzgerald 36, Port Huron Northern 23
Flat Rock 37, Huron 13
Flushing 38, Brandon 0
Fordson 38, Glenn 28
Fowler 48, Ithaca 28
Frankenmuth 27, Freeland 13
Franklin 34, Churchill 26
Fraser 13, Warren Woods-Tower 6
Fruitport 45, Holland 6
Fulton 62, St. Charles 6
Gabriel Richard 44, Lutheran North 19
Galesburg-Augusta 46, Coloma 29
Garber 42, Bridgeport 0
Gaylord 32, St. Johns 28
Gladwin 63, Harrison 30
Glen Lake 39, Grayling 27
Glenn 38, Powers Catholic 0
Gobles 70, Tri-Unity Christian 6
Godwin Heights 41, Kelloggsville 22
Grand Blanc 57, Davison 29
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 35, Northview 7
Grosse Pointe South 42, Anchor Bay 14
Gwinn 0, L'Anse 1
Hackett Catholic Prep 42, Parchment 0
Hancock 52, Westwood 20
Hanover-Horton 46, Addison 0
Harbor Springs 34, Oscoda 22
Harper Creek 41, Marshall 22
Harper Woods 44, Ferndale 8
Hart 44, Hesperia 21
Hartford 30, Comstock 6
Hartland 49, Canton 0
Haslett 42, Western 0
Hastings 40, Coldwater 37
Heritage 42, University of Detroit Jesuit 14
Heston Academy 59, Whittemore-Prescott 8
Holly 41, Owosso 14
Houghton Lake 34, Lake City 8
Howell 37, Brighton 28
Hudson 86, Hillsdale 8
Hudsonville 63, Grand Haven 14
Huron 22, Monroe 12
Inland Lakes 68, Munising 0
Iron Mountain 43, Manistique 14
Jenison 9, West Ottawa 7
Jonesville 46, Vandercook Lake 7
Kalamazoo Central 45, Mattawan 28
Kent City 24, Tri County Area 21
Kenowa Hills 42, Greenville 0
Kingston 78, Dryden 38
Kingsley 63, Kalkaska 8
Lake Orion 14, Oak Park 13
Lakeshore 56, Gull Lake 41
Lakeview 13, Hemlock 12
Lakeview 30, Utica Eisenhower 27
Lakeland 23, Mott 21
Lansing Catholic 28, Ionia 0
Lawton 56, Saugatuck 17
Lenawee Christian 63, Concord 28
Litchfield 44, Tekonsha 0
Lowell 35, Sparta 14
Loyola 14, University Liggett 7
Ludington 55, Orchard View 15
Madison 52, South Lake 28
Madison 53, Onsted 35
Mancelona 44, Johannesburg-Lewiston 6
Manchester 30, Grass Lake 6
Manton 57, Roscommon 14
Marcellus 72, Eau Claire 34
Marion 60, Brethren 18
Martin 58, Lawrence 0
Marysville 62, Clintondale 6
Mason County Central 26, Shelby 22
Mayville 48, Memphis 14
McBain 71, Evart 28
Melvindale ABT 34, Westfield Preparatory 18
Mendon 46, Climax-Scotts 20
Menominee 49, Kingsford 14
Mesick 44, Suttons Bay 14
Michigan Center 46, Napoleon 14
Michigan Lutheran Seminary 26, Reese 18
Milford 41, Walled Lake Central 19
Millington 55, Leslie 26
Mona Shores 47, Union 21
Montabella 36, Merrill 26
Montague 24, Manistee 22
Montrose 44, Mt. Morris 0
Morley Stanwood 42, Grant 20
Morrice 49, Carson City-Crystal 0
Mott 35, Grosse Pointe North 34
Mt. Pleasant 10, Midland 0
Muskegon 61, Reeths-Puffer 7
Negaunee 42, Houghton 6
New Haven 55, Bentley 14
Newberry 26, Ishpeming 6
Niles 49, Plainwell 14
North Central 38, Bessemer 34
North Dickinson 42, Brimley 14
North Muskegon 56, Newaygo 34
Northwest 50, Pennfield 35
Norway 61, Rudyard 8
Notre Dame Prep 21, Marine City 12
Nouvel Catholic Central 35, Sacred Heart Academy 0
Novi 19, Northville 16
Old Redford Academy 0, Cornerstone Lincoln-King High School 1
Olivet 42, Lakewood 14
Ontonagon 38, Forest Park 36
Otsego 49, Sturgis 0
Ottawa Hills 56, Erie-Mason 8
Ovid-Elsie 56, New Lothrop 25
Oxford 27, North Farmington 14
Parkway Christian 40, Vestaburg 30
Paw Paw 43, Three Rivers 0
Peck 59, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 20
Petoskey 42, Sault Area 0
Pewamo-Westphalia 55, Perry 0
Pickford 60, LaSalle 30
Pinckney 62, Carrollton 23
Pittsford 52, Waldron 44
Port Huron 20, Lamphere 14
Portage Central 58, Lakeview 0
Portage Northern 46, Norrix 13
Portland 49, Charlotte 7
Quincy 17, Maple Valley 14
Ravenna 29, Oakridge 23
Reed City 21, Hopkins 7
Richmond 44, Algonac 6
Riverview 68, Grosse Ile 24
Rochester 41, Royal Oak 0
Rockford 34, Caledonia 14
Romeo 28, Roseville 13
Romulus 53, Annapolis 0
Sacred Heart Academy 61, Muskegon Heights 8
Saginaw United 14, Carman-Ainsworth 8
Salem 27, Plymouth 20
Saline 51, Bedford 0
Saranac 22, Bath 14
Schoolcraft 60, Kellogg 0
Sexton 48, Eaton Rapids 13
Skyline 29, Marlette 22
South Haven 31, Allegan 0
South Lyon 56, Roosevelt 7
Spring Lake 42, Hamilton 7
Springport 35, Union City 34
St. Clair 38, Hazel Park 26
St. Joseph 37, Battle Creek Central 18
St. Mary Catholic Central 20, Jefferson 15
Stephenson 66, Rapid River 38
Sterling Heights Stevenson 31, L'Anse Creuse North 13
Stevenson 7, Dearborn 6
Stockbridge 64, Sand Creek 32
Stoney Creek 37, Berkley 0
Summit Academy 40, Voyageur Academy 6
Swan Valley 44, Alma 6
Swartz Creek 21, Clio 20
Tecumseh 35, Ypsilanti 6
Thornapple Kellogg 22, Holland Christian 21
Thurston 43, Garden City 0
Traverse City Central 50, Bay City Central 7
Traverse City West 36, Bay City Western 7
Trezevant 0, Sheffield 1
Utica 26, Dakota 17
Utica Ford 55, Sterling Heights 6
Unity Christian 42, South Christian 14
Unionville-Sebewaing 45, Sandusky 14
Valley Lutheran 49, Tawas Area 0
Vicksburg 38, Edwardsburg 35
Walled Lake Northern 46, Kettering 0
Walled Lake Western 41, South Lyon East 14
Webberville 28, Byron 18
West Bloomfield 37, Bloomfield Hills 0
West Catholic 31, Forest Hills Eastern 21
White Cloud 1, Lee 0
Whitehall 56, Fremont 0
Whiteford 58, Summerfield 6
Whitmore Lake 56, Clarenceville 15
Williamston 46, Dowagiac 7
Woodhaven 24, Trenton 14
Zeeland East 28, Forest Hills Central 14
Zeeland West 62, Wyoming 6