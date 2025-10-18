High School

Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 17, 2025

See every final score from Week 8 of Michigan high school football

No. 1 Cass Tech defeated No. 12 Martin Luther King on Friday night with a final score of 35-19.
No. 1 Cass Tech defeated No. 12 Martin Luther King on Friday night with a final score of 35-19.

The 2025 Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the eighth weekend of action.

Adams 45, Seaholm 7

Adrian 48, Jackson 7

Airport 33, Milan 28

Alcona 34, Rogers City 20

All Saints Central 72, North Huron 8

Allen Park 57, Edsel Ford 0

Almont 43, North Branch 14

Anderson 35, Taylor 12

Armada 42, Imlay City 0

Athens (Troy) 27, Troy 0

Atlanta 38, Engadine 16

Au Gres-Sims 32, Hillman 30

Bark River-Harris 44, West Iron County 7

Bay City Central 7, Traverse City Central 50

Beal City 49, Pine River Area 6

Bear Lake 65, Caseville 14

Belding 50, Comstock Park 20

Belleville 57, Wayne Memorial 19

Berrien Springs 47, Brandywine 26

Birch Run 43, Lakeville 7

Bradford Academy 26, Hamtramck 12

Brighton 28, Howell 37

Britton Deerfield 65, Burr Oak 8

Bronson 44, Reading 0

Brother Rice 43, St. Mary's Prep 31

Buchanan 40, Benton Harbor 6

Bullock Creek 39, Farwell 24

Byron Center 41, Forest Hills Northern 13

Cabrini 21, Our Lady of the Lakes 6

Caledonia 14, Rockford 34

Calumet 46, Gladstone 3

Camden-Frontier 62, North Adams-Jerome 20

Capac 28, Deckerville 20

Carlson 59, Lincoln Park 36

Caro 36, Vassar 24

Cass City 42, Ubly 6

Cass Tech 35, Martin Luther King 19

Central Montcalm 46, Chippewa Hills 14

Centreville 24, Cassopolis 6

Charlevoix 13, Boyne City 12

Chelsea 35, Lincoln 7

Chippewa Valley 42, L'Anse Creuse 12

Clarkston 49, Farmington 11

Clinton 28, Ida 16

Coleman 36, Breckenridge 20

Columbia Central 56, Homer 14

Constantine 56, Watervliet 26

Coopersville 38, Big Rapids 28

Corunna 38, Kearsley 20

Cousino 56, Lake Shore 12

Crestwood 15, Robichaud 14

Croswell-Lexington 38, Yale 17

Davison 29, Grand Blanc 57

De La Salle Collegiate 48, St. John's Jesuit 22

Detroit Catholic Central 36, Grand Ledge 14

Detroit Community 46, Detroit Leadership Academy 0

Dexter 69, Pioneer 19

Dow 50, Lapeer 0

Dundee 29, Blissfield 21

Durand 51, Chesaning 22

East Grand Rapids 61, Ottawa Hills 14

East Kentwood 35, Grandville 20

East Lansing 45, Waverly 6

Eastern 50, University Prep Science & Math 44

Elk Rapids 42, Benzie Central 14

Escanaba 39, Alpena 6

Everest Collegiate 28, Shrine Catholic 7

Everett 28, Holt 21

Fitzgerald 36, Port Huron Northern 23

Flat Rock 37, Huron 13

Flushing 38, Brandon 0

Fordson 38, Glenn 28

Fowler 48, Ithaca 28

Frankenmuth 27, Freeland 13

Franklin 34, Churchill 26

Fraser 13, Warren Woods-Tower 6

Fruitport 45, Holland 6

Fulton 62, St. Charles 6

Gabriel Richard 44, Lutheran North 19

Galesburg-Augusta 46, Coloma 29

Garber 42, Bridgeport 0

Gaylord 32, St. Johns 28

Gladwin 63, Harrison 30

Glen Lake 39, Grayling 27

Glenn 38, Powers Catholic 0

Gobles 70, Tri-Unity Christian 6

Godwin Heights 41, Kelloggsville 22

Grand Blanc 57, Davison 29

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 35, Northview 7

Grosse Pointe South 42, Anchor Bay 14

Gwinn 0, L'Anse 1

Hackett Catholic Prep 42, Parchment 0

Hancock 52, Westwood 20

Hanover-Horton 46, Addison 0

Harbor Springs 34, Oscoda 22

Harper Creek 41, Marshall 22

Harper Woods 44, Ferndale 8

Hart 44, Hesperia 21

Hartford 30, Comstock 6

Hartland 49, Canton 0

Haslett 42, Western 0

Hastings 40, Coldwater 37

Heritage 42, University of Detroit Jesuit 14

Heston Academy 59, Whittemore-Prescott 8

Holly 41, Owosso 14

Houghton Lake 34, Lake City 8

Howell 37, Brighton 28

Hudson 86, Hillsdale 8

Hudsonville 63, Grand Haven 14

Huron 22, Monroe 12

Inland Lakes 68, Munising 0

Iron Mountain 43, Manistique 14

Jenison 9, West Ottawa 7

Jonesville 46, Vandercook Lake 7

Kalamazoo Central 45, Mattawan 28

Kent City 24, Tri County Area 21

Kenowa Hills 42, Greenville 0

Kingston 78, Dryden 38

Kingsley 63, Kalkaska 8

Lake Orion 14, Oak Park 13

Lakeshore 56, Gull Lake 41

Lakeview 13, Hemlock 12

Lakeview 30, Utica Eisenhower 27

Lakeland 23, Mott 21

Lansing Catholic 28, Ionia 0

Lawton 56, Saugatuck 17

Lenawee Christian 63, Concord 28

Litchfield 44, Tekonsha 0

Lowell 35, Sparta 14

Loyola 14, University Liggett 7

Ludington 55, Orchard View 15

Madison 52, South Lake 28

Madison 53, Onsted 35

Mancelona 44, Johannesburg-Lewiston 6

Manchester 30, Grass Lake 6

Manton 57, Roscommon 14

Marcellus 72, Eau Claire 34

Marion 60, Brethren 18

Martin 58, Lawrence 0

Marysville 62, Clintondale 6

Mason County Central 26, Shelby 22

Mayville 48, Memphis 14

McBain 71, Evart 28

Melvindale ABT 34, Westfield Preparatory 18

Mendon 46, Climax-Scotts 20

Menominee 49, Kingsford 14

Mesick 44, Suttons Bay 14

Michigan Center 46, Napoleon 14

Michigan Lutheran Seminary 26, Reese 18

Milford 41, Walled Lake Central 19

Millington 55, Leslie 26

Mona Shores 47, Union 21

Montabella 36, Merrill 26

Montague 24, Manistee 22

Montrose 44, Mt. Morris 0

Morley Stanwood 42, Grant 20

Morrice 49, Carson City-Crystal 0

Mott 35, Grosse Pointe North 34

Mt. Pleasant 10, Midland 0

Muskegon 61, Reeths-Puffer 7

Negaunee 42, Houghton 6

New Haven 55, Bentley 14

Newberry 26, Ishpeming 6

Niles 49, Plainwell 14

North Central 38, Bessemer 34

North Dickinson 42, Brimley 14

North Muskegon 56, Newaygo 34

Northwest 50, Pennfield 35

Norway 61, Rudyard 8

Notre Dame Prep 21, Marine City 12

Nouvel Catholic Central 35, Sacred Heart Academy 0

Novi 19, Northville 16

Old Redford Academy 0, Cornerstone Lincoln-King High School 1

Olivet 42, Lakewood 14

Ontonagon 38, Forest Park 36

Otsego 49, Sturgis 0

Ottawa Hills 56, Erie-Mason 8

Ovid-Elsie 56, New Lothrop 25

Oxford 27, North Farmington 14

Parkway Christian 40, Vestaburg 30

Paw Paw 43, Three Rivers 0

Peck 59, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 20

Petoskey 42, Sault Area 0

Pewamo-Westphalia 55, Perry 0

Pickford 60, LaSalle 30

Pinckney 62, Carrollton 23

Pittsford 52, Waldron 44

Port Huron 20, Lamphere 14

Portage Central 58, Lakeview 0

Portage Northern 46, Norrix 13

Portland 49, Charlotte 7

Quincy 17, Maple Valley 14

Ravenna 29, Oakridge 23

Reed City 21, Hopkins 7

Richmond 44, Algonac 6

Riverview 68, Grosse Ile 24

Rochester 41, Royal Oak 0

Rockford 34, Caledonia 14

Romeo 28, Roseville 13

Romulus 53, Annapolis 0

Sacred Heart Academy 61, Muskegon Heights 8

Saginaw United 14, Carman-Ainsworth 8

Salem 27, Plymouth 20

Saline 51, Bedford 0

Saranac 22, Bath 14

Schoolcraft 60, Kellogg 0

Sexton 48, Eaton Rapids 13

Skyline 29, Marlette 22

South Haven 31, Allegan 0

South Lyon 56, Roosevelt 7

Spring Lake 42, Hamilton 7

Springport 35, Union City 34

St. Clair 38, Hazel Park 26

St. Joseph 37, Battle Creek Central 18

St. Mary Catholic Central 20, Jefferson 15

Stephenson 66, Rapid River 38

Sterling Heights Stevenson 31, L'Anse Creuse North 13

Stevenson 7, Dearborn 6

Stockbridge 64, Sand Creek 32

Stoney Creek 37, Berkley 0

Summit Academy 40, Voyageur Academy 6

Swan Valley 44, Alma 6

Swartz Creek 21, Clio 20

Tecumseh 35, Ypsilanti 6

Thornapple Kellogg 22, Holland Christian 21

Thurston 43, Garden City 0

Traverse City Central 50, Bay City Central 7

Traverse City West 36, Bay City Western 7

Trezevant 0, Sheffield 1

Utica 26, Dakota 17

Utica Ford 55, Sterling Heights 6

Unity Christian 42, South Christian 14

Unionville-Sebewaing 45, Sandusky 14

Valley Lutheran 49, Tawas Area 0

Vicksburg 38, Edwardsburg 35

Walled Lake Northern 46, Kettering 0

Walled Lake Western 41, South Lyon East 14

Webberville 28, Byron 18

West Bloomfield 37, Bloomfield Hills 0

West Catholic 31, Forest Hills Eastern 21

White Cloud 1, Lee 0

Whitehall 56, Fremont 0

Whiteford 58, Summerfield 6

Whitmore Lake 56, Clarenceville 15

Williamston 46, Dowagiac 7

Woodhaven 24, Trenton 14

Zeeland East 28, Forest Hills Central 14

Zeeland West 62, Wyoming 6

