Michigan High School Football Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - October 17, 2025
There are 259 games scheduled across Michigan on Friday, October 17, including 21 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Michigan High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Michigan's top-ranked teams as No. 6 Davison takes on No. 10 Grand Blanc on Friday night in a top-ten matchup. Meanwhile, No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central looks to stay undefeated against Grand Ledge.
Michigan High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 17
With 21 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Michigan high school football continues its season into Week 8 of action.
MHSAA Division 1 Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 42 games scheduled across Division 1 on Friday, October 17, highlighted by No. 6 Davison taking on Grand Blanc. You can follow every game on our Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 2 Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 47 games scheduled across Division 2 on Friday, October 17, highlighted by No. 14 Carlson taking on Lincoln Park. You can follow every game on our Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 3 Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 40 games scheduled across Division 3 on Friday, October 17, highlighted by No. 9 DeWitt taking on Okemos. You can follow every game on our Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 4 Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 43 games scheduled across Division 4 on Friday, October 17, highlighted by No. 4 Harper Woods taking on Ferndale. You can follow every game on our Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 5 Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 43 games scheduled across Division 5 on Friday, October 17, kicking off with Lutheran North taking on Gabriel Richard. You can follow every game on our Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 6 Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 44 games scheduled across Division 6 on Friday, October 17, kicking off with Crestwood taking on Robichaud. You can follow every game on our Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 7 Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 43 games scheduled across Division 7 on Friday, October 17, kicking off with Mt. Clemens taking on Arts & Tech Academy. You can follow every game on our Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 8 Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 41 games scheduled across Division 8 on Friday, October 17, kicking off with Oakland Christian taking on Muskegon Catholic. You can follow every game on our Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Class 8 Man 1 Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 29 games scheduled across Class 8 Man 1 on Friday, October 17, kicking off with Rudyard taking on Norway. You can follow every game on our Class 8 Man 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Class 8 Man 2 Football Schedule - Friday, October 17
There are 22 games scheduled across Class 8 Man 2 on Friday, October 17, kicking off with Rapid River taking on Stephenson. You can follow every game on our Class 8 Man 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
