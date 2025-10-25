High School

Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 24, 2025

See every final score from Week 9 of Michigan high school football

Robin Erickson

Western defeated Pennfield on Friday night with a final score of 35-34.
Western defeated Pennfield on Friday night with a final score of 35-34. / Scott Hasse

The 2025 Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the ninth weekend of action.

Adams 35, Anchor Bay 14

Adrian 27, Huron 6

Airport 24, Avondale 15

Allegan 44, Coloma 37

Anderson 59, Melvindale 6

Annapolis 21, Lutheran 6

Archbishop Moeller 56, Muskegon 13

Athens 35, Tekonsha 8

Athens (Troy) 40, Fraser 7

Bad Axe 36, North Huron 24

Bark River-Harris 44, Houghton 6

Bay City Western 56, Bay City Central 6

Bear Lake 52, Whittemore-Prescott 12

Beal City 39, Ithaca 8

Beaverton 34, Houghton Lake 8

Belding 52, Godwin Heights 20

Bendle 46, Flint Southwestern Academy 0

Bessemer 38, Wright 8

Big Rapids 48, Alma 7

Bishop Foley 17, University Liggett 0

Boyne City 27, Kalkaska 20

Bradford Academy 20, Cardinal Mooney Catholic 3

Brandon 55, Pontiac 12

Britton Deerfield 63, Camden-Frontier 14

Brother Rice 24, Sterling Heights Stevenson 15

Buchanan 46, Muskegon Catholic Central 6

Burr Oak 58, St. Philip Catholic Central 6

Byron Center 38, Morris 26

Caledonia 14, Jenison 7

Calumet 42, L'Anse 8

Capac 58, Peck 20

Carlson 43, Allen Park 7

Carman-Ainsworth 28, Kearsley 0

Carson City-Crystal 25, Mesick 15

Cass Tech 61, Bedford 0

Cassopolis 28, Maple Valley 21

Cedar Springs 27, Coopersville 21

Central Catholic 35, Mona Shores 13

Central Lake 59, Forest Area 0

Central Montcalm 60, Hart 24

Centreville 40, Reading 14

Chandler Park Academy 34, Mumford 8

Chelsea 35, Linden 28

Chippewa Valley 35, Southfield Arts & Tech 6

Clarkson 42, Utica Eisenhower 0

Clawson 10, Royal Oak 7

Climax-Scotts 72, Pittsford 64

Clinton 48, Ubly 22

Clintondale 70, Sterling Heights 26

Clio 42, Lakeville 36

Concord 50, Bellevue 10

Corunna 28, Chesaning 7

Cranbrook Kingswood 62, Clarenceville 41

Dansville 34, Vestaburg 14

Davison 44, Lapeer 0

Decatur 20, Union City 8

Deckerville 41, Alcona 8

Detroit Central 22, Lincoln 6

Detroit Community 1, Center Line 0

Detroit Country Day 17, St. Mary Catholic Central 3

Dexter 42, Flushing 12

DeWitt 63, Everett 7

Divine Child 56, Southeastern 6

Dow 34, Midland 7

Dryden 54, Merritt Academy 24

Durand 50, Bath 0

East Grand Rapids 34, Forest Hills Central 6

East Jordan 20, Elk Rapids 6

East Kentwood 49, Grand Haven 29

East Lansing 28, Holt 14

Ecorse 38, Hamtramck 11

Elder 35, De La Salle Collegiate 7

Engadine 1, Mid Peninsula 0

Escanaba 38, Gladstone 12

Farmington 40, Crestwood 0

Fenton 54, North Branch 21

Ferndale 49, Renaissance 20

Fitzgerald 48, Romulus 6

Flat Rock 41, Bedford 14

Forest Hills Eastern 37, Reeths-Puffer 22

Forest Hills Northern 70, Northview 35

Fowlerville 27, Charlotte 20

Frankenmuth 42, Armada 14

Frankfort 38, Oscoda 22

Freeland 47, Cadillac 28

Garden City 22, Cody 16

Gaylord 35, Sault Area 0

Glen Lake 23, Mancelona 22

Gobles 62, Our Lady of the Lakes 50

Goodrich 63, Gladwin 42

Grand Blanc 40, Romeo 36

Grand Ledge 63, Okemos 6

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 24, South Christian 17

Grass Lake 22, Addison 6

Grayling 21, Shepherd 20

Grosse Ile 27, Dundee 10

Grosse Pointe South 44, Grosse Pointe North 7

Groves 21, Seaholm 14

Hackett Catholic Prep 25, Schoolcraft 20

Harbor Beach 41, Millington 7

Harbor Springs 37, Farwell 8

Harper Creek 48, Northwest 16

Harper Woods 21, Mason 17

Harrison 58, Evart 14

Haslett 32, Jackson 10

Hastings 48, Wayland 34

Hazel Park 41, East English Village Prep 20

Hemlock 37, Mt. Morris 6

Heritage 39, Saginaw United 14

Heston Academy 43, Au Gres-Sims 6

Hillman 28, Rogers City 24

Hillsdale 27, Blissfield 20

Holland Christian 35, Christian 22

Holly 21, Walled Lake Northern 20

Holton 50, Muskegon Heights 6

Homer 56, East Jackson 8

Hopkins 12, Fruitport 7

Hudson 38, Berrien Springs 0

Hudsonville 28, Grandville 25

Ida 48, Birch Run 15

Inland Lakes 47, St. Mary Cathedral 20

Ishpeming 1, Gwinn 0

Jefferson 52, Benzie Central 12

Jonesville 22, Manchester 0

Kalamazoo Central 52, Norrix 10

Kelloggsville 40, Holland 34

Kenowa Hills 56, Sparta 35

Kent City 38, Grant 8

Kingsley 44, Charlevoix 18

Kingston 52, Marion 32

Lake Fenton 41, Hamady 0

Lake Linden-Hubbell 48, Ontonagon 22

Lakeland 45, Milford 31

Laker 42, Marlette 12

Lakeview 7, Chippewa Hills 0

Lakeview 42, Lake Shore 7

Lakeview 62, Gull Lake 46

Lakewood 33, Ionia 14

Lamphere 24, Berkley 3

LaSalle 28, Cedarville 20

Lawton 23, Constantine 14

Leslie 56, Vandercook Lake 2

Lowell 37, Greenville 13

Ludington 48, Tri County Area 7

Lutheran Northwest 44, Detroit Leadership Academy 28

Madison 38, Algonac 34

Manton 50, Johannesburg-Lewiston 8

Marcellus 38, Bangor 0

Marquette 21, Kingsford 13

Marshall 28, Coldwater 7

Martin 50, NorthPointe Christian 7

Marysville 19, Marine City 8

Mason County Central 37, Manistee 24

Mattawan 26, Battle Creek Central 22

Mayville 48, Akron-Fairgrove 8

McBain 21, Fowler 14

Melvindale ABT 40, Osborn 0

Memphis 59, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 20

Mendon 76, Lenawee Christian 43

Menominee 1, Manistique 0

Meridian 46, Alpena 20

Merrill 36, Fulton 34

Michigan Lutheran Seminary 30, Cass City 14

Milan 16, Eaton Rapids 14

Mio-Au Sable 74, Atlanta 30

Montague 28, Ravenna 25

Montrose 56, Gabriel Richard 0

Mott 46, Warren Woods-Tower 0

Mt. Pleasant 34, Ypsilanti 12

Newaygo 26, Fremont 16

New Lothrop 21, Cheboygan 16

New Standard Academy 36, Bridgeport 6

Niles 21, Edwardsburg 12

North Central 50, Forest Park 30

North Farmington 42, Troy 7

Norway 56, Munising 0

Notre Dame Prep 34, Unity Christian 25

Nouvel Catholic Central 34, Everest Collegiate 17

Oak Park 34, Bloomfield Hills 28

Oakridge 41, North Muskegon 27

Ogemaw Heights 27, Croswell-Lexington 7

Olivet 49, Comstock Park 14

Onekama 27, Bellaire 8

Onsted 36, Henry Ford 16

Orchard View 35, Shelby 34

Otsego 39, Plainwell 0

Our Lady of the Lakes 28, Oakland Christian 6

Ovid-Elsie 56, Waverly 27

Owosso 34, Garber 14

Oxford 24, Dakota 20

Parchment 29, Kellogg 8

Paw Paw 42, Vicksburg 6

Pewamo-Westphalia 35, Lansing Catholic 7

Pickford 32, Ishpeming 0

Pinconning 35, Carrollton 12

Pine River Area 31, Morley Stanwood 28

Pioneer 35, Pinckney 20

Portage Central 40, St. Joseph 8

Portage Northern 46, Lakeshore 21

Portland 35, Whitehall 7

Potterville 0, All Saints Central 1

Rapid River 1, Carney-Nadeau 0

Redford Union 6, Voyageur Academy 0

Reed City 52, Standish-Sterling 15

Reese 42, Sandusky 21

Richard 42, Arts & Tech Academy 15

Richmond 21, L'Anse Creuse North 7

Robichaud 48, Douglass 0

Rochester 42, Monroe 6

Rockford 49, West Ottawa 15

Roosevelt 42, Edsel Ford 8

Roscommon 30, Tawas Area 20

Rudyard 26, Newberry 8

Sacred Heart Academy 61, Brethren 8

Saline 49, Lake Orion 14

Sand Creek 56, Comstock 34

Saranac 39, White Cloud 0

Saugatuck 55, Watervliet 43

Sexton 58, Eastern 0

Shrine Catholic 51, Communication Media Arts 8

South Haven 21, Galesburg-Augusta 6

South Lyon 28, South Lyon East 6

Springport 7, Bronson 0

Spring Lake 49, Allendale 20

St. Clair 26, Port Huron Northern 35

St. Charles 1, Webberville 0

St. Francis de Sales 23, Riverview 21

St. John's Jesuit 52, University of Detroit Jesuit 28

St. Johns 28, Lincoln 23

St. Louis 44, Hesperia 28

St. Mary's Prep 20, River Rouge 3

St. Patrick 42, Montabella 16

Stoney Creek 35, Huron 14

Swan Valley 49, Bullock Creek 37

Swartz Creek 30, Glenn 13

Taylor 32, Woodhaven 28

Tecumseh 41, Madison 0

Thornapple Kellogg 49, Wyoming 0

Three Rivers 42, Sturgis 14

Traverse City West 21, Traverse City Central 20

Trenton 49, Lincoln Park 26

Utica 42, Cousino 34

Utica Ford 21, New Haven 18

Valley Lutheran 27, Unionville-Sebewaing 14

Vassar 50, Perry 20

Waldron 56, Stryker 22

Walled Lake Western 63, Walled Lake Central 21

West Bloomfield 28, Roseville 7

West Catholic 28, Zeeland West 16

West Iron County 42, Hancock 32

Western 35, Pennfield 34

Western International 22, Northwestern 20

Westfield Preparatory 1, Old Redford Academy 0

Westwood 1, Gwinn 0

White Pigeon 46, Stockbridge 20

Whiteford 62, Ottawa Hills 8

Whitmore Lake 1, Advanced Tech Academy 0

Whitmore Lake 1, Beecher 0

Williamston 34, Thurston 0

Yale 48, Powers Catholic 21

Zeeland East 28, Hamilton 21

