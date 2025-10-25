Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 24, 2025
The 2025 Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the ninth weekend of action.
Michigan High School Football Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - October 24, 2025
Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 24, 2025
Adams 35, Anchor Bay 14
Adrian 27, Huron 6
Airport 24, Avondale 15
Allegan 44, Coloma 37
Anderson 59, Melvindale 6
Annapolis 21, Lutheran 6
Archbishop Moeller 56, Muskegon 13
Athens 35, Tekonsha 8
Athens (Troy) 40, Fraser 7
Bad Axe 36, North Huron 24
Bark River-Harris 44, Houghton 6
Bay City Western 56, Bay City Central 6
Bear Lake 52, Whittemore-Prescott 12
Beal City 39, Ithaca 8
Beaverton 34, Houghton Lake 8
Belding 52, Godwin Heights 20
Bendle 46, Flint Southwestern Academy 0
Bessemer 38, Wright 8
Big Rapids 48, Alma 7
Bishop Foley 17, University Liggett 0
Boyne City 27, Kalkaska 20
Bradford Academy 20, Cardinal Mooney Catholic 3
Brandon 55, Pontiac 12
Britton Deerfield 63, Camden-Frontier 14
Brother Rice 24, Sterling Heights Stevenson 15
Buchanan 46, Muskegon Catholic Central 6
Burr Oak 58, St. Philip Catholic Central 6
Byron Center 38, Morris 26
Caledonia 14, Jenison 7
Calumet 42, L'Anse 8
Capac 58, Peck 20
Carlson 43, Allen Park 7
Carman-Ainsworth 28, Kearsley 0
Carson City-Crystal 25, Mesick 15
Cass Tech 61, Bedford 0
Cassopolis 28, Maple Valley 21
Cedar Springs 27, Coopersville 21
Central Catholic 35, Mona Shores 13
Central Lake 59, Forest Area 0
Central Montcalm 60, Hart 24
Centreville 40, Reading 14
Chandler Park Academy 34, Mumford 8
Chelsea 35, Linden 28
Chippewa Valley 35, Southfield Arts & Tech 6
Clarkson 42, Utica Eisenhower 0
Clawson 10, Royal Oak 7
Climax-Scotts 72, Pittsford 64
Clinton 48, Ubly 22
Clintondale 70, Sterling Heights 26
Clio 42, Lakeville 36
Concord 50, Bellevue 10
Corunna 28, Chesaning 7
Cranbrook Kingswood 62, Clarenceville 41
Dansville 34, Vestaburg 14
Davison 44, Lapeer 0
Decatur 20, Union City 8
Deckerville 41, Alcona 8
Detroit Central 22, Lincoln 6
Detroit Community 1, Center Line 0
Detroit Country Day 17, St. Mary Catholic Central 3
Dexter 42, Flushing 12
DeWitt 63, Everett 7
Divine Child 56, Southeastern 6
Dow 34, Midland 7
Dryden 54, Merritt Academy 24
Durand 50, Bath 0
East Grand Rapids 34, Forest Hills Central 6
East Jordan 20, Elk Rapids 6
East Kentwood 49, Grand Haven 29
East Lansing 28, Holt 14
Ecorse 38, Hamtramck 11
Elder 35, De La Salle Collegiate 7
Engadine 1, Mid Peninsula 0
Escanaba 38, Gladstone 12
Farmington 40, Crestwood 0
Fenton 54, North Branch 21
Ferndale 49, Renaissance 20
Fitzgerald 48, Romulus 6
Flat Rock 41, Bedford 14
Forest Hills Eastern 37, Reeths-Puffer 22
Forest Hills Northern 70, Northview 35
Fowlerville 27, Charlotte 20
Frankenmuth 42, Armada 14
Frankfort 38, Oscoda 22
Freeland 47, Cadillac 28
Garden City 22, Cody 16
Gaylord 35, Sault Area 0
Glen Lake 23, Mancelona 22
Gobles 62, Our Lady of the Lakes 50
Goodrich 63, Gladwin 42
Grand Blanc 40, Romeo 36
Grand Ledge 63, Okemos 6
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 24, South Christian 17
Grass Lake 22, Addison 6
Grayling 21, Shepherd 20
Grosse Ile 27, Dundee 10
Grosse Pointe South 44, Grosse Pointe North 7
Groves 21, Seaholm 14
Hackett Catholic Prep 25, Schoolcraft 20
Harbor Beach 41, Millington 7
Harbor Springs 37, Farwell 8
Harper Creek 48, Northwest 16
Harper Woods 21, Mason 17
Harrison 58, Evart 14
Haslett 32, Jackson 10
Hastings 48, Wayland 34
Hazel Park 41, East English Village Prep 20
Hemlock 37, Mt. Morris 6
Heritage 39, Saginaw United 14
Heston Academy 43, Au Gres-Sims 6
Hillman 28, Rogers City 24
Hillsdale 27, Blissfield 20
Holland Christian 35, Christian 22
Holly 21, Walled Lake Northern 20
Holton 50, Muskegon Heights 6
Homer 56, East Jackson 8
Hopkins 12, Fruitport 7
Hudson 38, Berrien Springs 0
Hudsonville 28, Grandville 25
Ida 48, Birch Run 15
Inland Lakes 47, St. Mary Cathedral 20
Ishpeming 1, Gwinn 0
Jefferson 52, Benzie Central 12
Jonesville 22, Manchester 0
Kalamazoo Central 52, Norrix 10
Kelloggsville 40, Holland 34
Kenowa Hills 56, Sparta 35
Kent City 38, Grant 8
Kingsley 44, Charlevoix 18
Kingston 52, Marion 32
Lake Fenton 41, Hamady 0
Lake Linden-Hubbell 48, Ontonagon 22
Lakeland 45, Milford 31
Laker 42, Marlette 12
Lakeview 7, Chippewa Hills 0
Lakeview 42, Lake Shore 7
Lakeview 62, Gull Lake 46
Lakewood 33, Ionia 14
Lamphere 24, Berkley 3
LaSalle 28, Cedarville 20
Lawton 23, Constantine 14
Leslie 56, Vandercook Lake 2
Lowell 37, Greenville 13
Ludington 48, Tri County Area 7
Lutheran Northwest 44, Detroit Leadership Academy 28
Madison 38, Algonac 34
Manton 50, Johannesburg-Lewiston 8
Marcellus 38, Bangor 0
Marquette 21, Kingsford 13
Marshall 28, Coldwater 7
Martin 50, NorthPointe Christian 7
Marysville 19, Marine City 8
Mason County Central 37, Manistee 24
Mattawan 26, Battle Creek Central 22
Mayville 48, Akron-Fairgrove 8
McBain 21, Fowler 14
Melvindale ABT 40, Osborn 0
Memphis 59, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 20
Mendon 76, Lenawee Christian 43
Menominee 1, Manistique 0
Meridian 46, Alpena 20
Merrill 36, Fulton 34
Michigan Lutheran Seminary 30, Cass City 14
Milan 16, Eaton Rapids 14
Mio-Au Sable 74, Atlanta 30
Montague 28, Ravenna 25
Montrose 56, Gabriel Richard 0
Mott 46, Warren Woods-Tower 0
Mt. Pleasant 34, Ypsilanti 12
Newaygo 26, Fremont 16
New Lothrop 21, Cheboygan 16
New Standard Academy 36, Bridgeport 6
Niles 21, Edwardsburg 12
North Central 50, Forest Park 30
North Farmington 42, Troy 7
Norway 56, Munising 0
Notre Dame Prep 34, Unity Christian 25
Nouvel Catholic Central 34, Everest Collegiate 17
Oak Park 34, Bloomfield Hills 28
Oakridge 41, North Muskegon 27
Ogemaw Heights 27, Croswell-Lexington 7
Olivet 49, Comstock Park 14
Onekama 27, Bellaire 8
Onsted 36, Henry Ford 16
Orchard View 35, Shelby 34
Otsego 39, Plainwell 0
Our Lady of the Lakes 28, Oakland Christian 6
Ovid-Elsie 56, Waverly 27
Owosso 34, Garber 14
Oxford 24, Dakota 20
Parchment 29, Kellogg 8
Paw Paw 42, Vicksburg 6
Pewamo-Westphalia 35, Lansing Catholic 7
Pickford 32, Ishpeming 0
Pinconning 35, Carrollton 12
Pine River Area 31, Morley Stanwood 28
Pioneer 35, Pinckney 20
Portage Central 40, St. Joseph 8
Portage Northern 46, Lakeshore 21
Portland 35, Whitehall 7
Potterville 0, All Saints Central 1
Rapid River 1, Carney-Nadeau 0
Redford Union 6, Voyageur Academy 0
Reed City 52, Standish-Sterling 15
Reese 42, Sandusky 21
Richard 42, Arts & Tech Academy 15
Richmond 21, L'Anse Creuse North 7
Robichaud 48, Douglass 0
Rochester 42, Monroe 6
Rockford 49, West Ottawa 15
Roosevelt 42, Edsel Ford 8
Roscommon 30, Tawas Area 20
Rudyard 26, Newberry 8
Sacred Heart Academy 61, Brethren 8
Saline 49, Lake Orion 14
Sand Creek 56, Comstock 34
Saranac 39, White Cloud 0
Saugatuck 55, Watervliet 43
Sexton 58, Eastern 0
Shrine Catholic 51, Communication Media Arts 8
South Haven 21, Galesburg-Augusta 6
South Lyon 28, South Lyon East 6
Springport 7, Bronson 0
Spring Lake 49, Allendale 20
St. Clair 26, Port Huron Northern 35
St. Charles 1, Webberville 0
St. Francis de Sales 23, Riverview 21
St. John's Jesuit 52, University of Detroit Jesuit 28
St. Johns 28, Lincoln 23
St. Louis 44, Hesperia 28
St. Mary's Prep 20, River Rouge 3
St. Patrick 42, Montabella 16
Stoney Creek 35, Huron 14
Swan Valley 49, Bullock Creek 37
Swartz Creek 30, Glenn 13
Taylor 32, Woodhaven 28
Tecumseh 41, Madison 0
Thornapple Kellogg 49, Wyoming 0
Three Rivers 42, Sturgis 14
Traverse City West 21, Traverse City Central 20
Trenton 49, Lincoln Park 26
Utica 42, Cousino 34
Utica Ford 21, New Haven 18
Valley Lutheran 27, Unionville-Sebewaing 14
Vassar 50, Perry 20
Waldron 56, Stryker 22
Walled Lake Western 63, Walled Lake Central 21
West Bloomfield 28, Roseville 7
West Catholic 28, Zeeland West 16
West Iron County 42, Hancock 32
Western 35, Pennfield 34
Western International 22, Northwestern 20
Westfield Preparatory 1, Old Redford Academy 0
Westwood 1, Gwinn 0
White Pigeon 46, Stockbridge 20
Whiteford 62, Ottawa Hills 8
Whitmore Lake 1, Advanced Tech Academy 0
Whitmore Lake 1, Beecher 0
Williamston 34, Thurston 0
Yale 48, Powers Catholic 21
Zeeland East 28, Hamilton 21