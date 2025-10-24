Michigan High School Football Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - October 24, 2025
There are 268 games scheduled across Michigan on Friday, October 24, including 20 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Michigan High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Michigan's top-ranked teams as No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central travels to take on No. 14 Martin Luther King on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, No. 5 Grand Blanc takes on No. 22 Romeo as the Bobcats look to stay undefeated.
Michigan High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 24
With 20 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Michigan high school football continues its season into Week 9 of action.
MHSAA Division 1 Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 33 games scheduled across Division 1 on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 1 Cass Tech taking on Bedford. You can follow every game on our Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Division 1 scoreboard
MHSAA Division 2 Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 50 games scheduled across Division 2 on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 12 Carlson taking on Allen Park. You can follow every game on our Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Division 2 scoreboard
MHSAA Division 3 Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 52 games scheduled across Division 3 on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 9 DeWitt taking on Everett. You can follow every game on our Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Division 3 scoreboard
MHSAA Division 4 Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 56 games scheduled across Division 4 on Friday, October 24, highlighted by No. 4 Harper Woods taking on Mason. You can follow every game on our Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Division 4 scoreboard
MHSAA Division 5 Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 54 games scheduled across Division 5 on Friday, October 24, kicking off with Voyageur Academy taking on Redford Union. You can follow every game on our Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Division 5 scoreboard
MHSAA Division 6 Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 45 games scheduled across Division 6 on Friday, October 24, kicking off with Pershing taking on Eastpointe. You can follow every game on our Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Division 6 scoreboard
MHSAA Division 7 Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 46 games scheduled across Division 7 on Friday, October 24, kicking off with Western International taking on Northwestern. You can follow every game on our Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Division 7 scoreboard
MHSAA Division 8 Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 37 games scheduled across Division 8 on Friday, October 24, kicking off with Robichaud taking on Douglass. You can follow every game on our Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Division 8 scoreboard
MHSAA Class 8 Man 1 Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 29 games scheduled across Class 8 Man 1 on Friday, October 24, kicking off with Munising taking on Norway. You can follow every game on our Class 8 Man 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Class 8 Man 1 scoreboard
MHSAA Class 8 Man 2 Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 27 games scheduled across Class 8 Man 2 on Friday, October 24, kicking off with Forest Park taking on North Central. You can follow every game on our Class 8 Man 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Class 8 Man 2 scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.