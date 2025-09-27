High School

Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 26, 2025

See every final score from Week 5 of Michigan high school football

Robin Erickson

Negaunee took down Hancock on Friday night with a final score of 44-0.
Negaunee took down Hancock on Friday night with a final score of 44-0. / Chris Hendra

The 2025 Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fifth week of action.

Michigan High School Football Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - September 26, 2025

Adams 21, Clarkston 15

Adrian 3, Lincoln 0

Advanced Tech Academy 27, Oakland Christian 20

Allen Park 36, Lincoln Park 20

Almont 38, Croswell-Lexington 13

Allendale 26, Sparta 13

Anchor Bay 51, Romeo 0

Arts & Tech Academy 14, Bradford Academy 8

Atherton 27, Genesee 16

Atlanta 62, Forest Area 6

Au Gres-Sims 22, Whittemore-Prescott 12

Baldwin 36, Suttons Bay 34

Bath 61, Fowler 7

Bay City Western 49, Carman-Ainsworth 20

Beal City 48, Houghton Lake 0

Bear Lake 52, Holton 46

Beaverton 48, Meridian 28

Bedford 28, Skyline 10

Belding 60, Holland 20

Bendle 34, Hamady 28

Benzie Central 42, Charlevoix 0

Berkley 38, Royal Oak 10

Berrien Springs 16, Buchanan 13

Big Rapids 40, Reed City 13

Birch Run 49, Chesaning 0

Bishop Foley 33, Everest Collegiate 0

Bloomfield Hills 38, Pontiac 0

Boyne City 21, Grayling 7

Brandon 29, Lake Fenton 28

Brethren 48, Mesick 20

Brighton 21, Northville 14

Britton Deerfield 56, Lenawee Christian 18

Bronson 30, Centreville 6

Brother Rice 24, St. John's Jesuit 17

Brown City 48, Kingston 20

Bullock Creek 35, Shepherd 34

Byron Center 42, Mona Shores 22

Cabrini 27, Shrine Catholic 26

Cadillac 37, Gaylord 9

Calumet 17, Kingsford 15

Camden-Frontier 20, Litchfield 8

Canton 51, Howell 0

Capac 72, Dryden 58

Carman-Ainsworth 49, Bay City Western 20

Carlson 48, Taylor 21

Caro 14, Millington 0

Carrollton 64, Nouvel Catholic Central 6

Carsonville-Port Sanilac 58, Caseville 28

Cass City 41, Sandusky 7

Cass Tech 48, Mumford 0

Cassopolis 38, Decatur 7

Center Line 21, St. Clair 20

Central Catholic 35, River Rouge 13

Central Lake 61, Bellaire 6

Central Montcalm 13, Laker 0

Chandler Park Academy 44, Cornerstone Lincoln-King High School 12

Charlotte 34, Sexton 18

Chelsea 42, Dexter 25

Cheboygan 42, Escanaba 13

Christian 44, Forest Hills Eastern 24

Churchill 27, Stevenson 21

Clarenceville 20, University Prep 12

Clarkston 21, Adams 15

Clare 41, Ogemaw Heights 7

Climax-Scotts 66, St. Philip Catholic Central 0

Clinton 49, Onsted 0

Clintondale 20, Hazel Park 14

Coldwater 28, Western 21

Coloma 26, Schoolcraft 6

Colon 50, Mendon 7

Columbia Central 56, Addison 26

Comstock 58, White Pigeon 0

Comstock Park 35, Fruitport 14

Concord 70, Morenci 20

Constantine 25, Allegan 7

Coopersville 42, Greenville 7

Corunna 34, Owosso 14

Cousino 35, Utica Ford 0

Cranbrook Kingswood 66, Gabriel Richard 22

Crestwood 35, Romulus 26

Dakota 20, Chippewa Valley 0

Dansville 49, Pewamo-Westphalia 0

Davison 49, Saginaw United 6

Deckerville 58, Mayville 14

De La Salle Collegiate 36, Detroit Catholic Central 2

Denby 42, Cody 0

Detroit Central 30, Osborn 0

Detroit Country Day 41, Notre Dame Prep 26

DeWitt 58, East Lansing 0

Dexter 42, Chelsea 25

Divine Child 17, Lumen Christi Catholic 13

Dow 31, Traverse City Central 8

Dowagiac 68, Brandywine 0

Dundee 29, Hillsdale 18

Durand 56, Lakeville 13

East Grand Rapids 10, Northview 3

East Jackson 1, Grass Lake 0

East Jordan 34, Sacred Heart Academy 12

East Kentwood 42, Caledonia 6

Eastern 42, Mason 6

Eastpointe 44, Sterling Heights 34

Eaton Rapids 7, Lansing Catholic 6

Eau Claire 62, Martin 0

Edsel Ford 31, Anderson 8

Edwardsburg 29, Otsego 26

Elk Rapids 15, Mancelona 14

Engadine 56, Newberry 0

Escanaba 42, Cheboygan 13

Evart 32, Pine River Area 21

Everett 41, Grand Blanc 6

Farmington 42, Seaholm 19

Farwell 20, Pinconning 7

Fenton 40, Holly 22

Ferndale 33, Avondale 0

Fitzgerald 21, Lamphere 0

Flat Rock 44, Jefferson 22

Flint Southwestern Academy 20, Beecher 14

Flushing 34, Linden 13

Forest Hills Central 52, Unity Christian 16

Forest Hills Northern 40, Muskegon 21

Fowlerville 20, Haslett 12

Frankenmuth 48, Powers Catholic 7

Frankfort 21, Harbor Springs 2

Franklin 31, Belleville 16

Fraser 27, Mott 12

Freeland 42, Alma 13

Fremont 41, Oakridge 16

Fulton 54, Morrice 32

Galesburg-Augusta 62, Lawton 24

Garber 42, Swan Valley 6

Garden City 42, Melvindale 16

Gaylord 37, Cadillac 9

Gladstone 59, Westwood 22

Gladwin 35, Standish-Sterling 0

Glenn 62, Bridgeport 0

Glenn 44, Wayne Memorial 14

Gobles 33, Sacred Heart Academy 14

Godwin Heights 1, Lee 0

Goodrich 65, Clio 14

Grand Blanc 41, Everett 6

Grand Haven 37, West Ottawa 16

Grand Ledge 52, Waverly 7

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 10, Thornapple Kellogg 0

Grandville 28, Rockford 9

Grayling 21, Boyne City 7

Grosse Ile 30, Milan 0

Grosse Pointe North 52, Warren Woods-Tower 0

Grosse Pointe South 47, Roseville 17

Groves 20, West Bloomfield 7

Gull Lake 48, Portage Northern 0

Gwinn 1, West Iron County 0

Hackett Catholic Prep 61, Watervliet 0

Hamilton 28, Wayland 12

Hamtramck 36, Summit Academy 0

Hampton 45, Woodland 0

Hancock 44, Negaunee 0

Hanover-Horton 28, Jonesville 14

Harbor Beach 52, Unionville-Sebewaing 6

Harper Creek 37, Kenowa Hills 15

Harrison 52, St. Louis 32

Hart 29, North Muskegon 18

Hartford 13, Maple Valley 6

Hartland 28, Salem 21

Haslett 20, Fowlerville 12

Hastings 55, Pennfield 24

Hazel Park 20, Clintondale 14

Hemlock 44, Ithaca 0

Henry Ford 26, Renaissance 22

Heritage 42, Lapeer 20

Hesperia 50, Shelby 7

Heston Academy 36, Rogers City 0

Hillman 49, Inland Lakes 14

Holland Christian 55, Ottawa Hills 0

Holly 40, Fenton 22

Homer 14, Vandercook Lake 12

Hopkins 30, Kelloggsville 22

Houghton Lake 48, Beal City 0

Houston County 49, Veterans 10

Howell 51, Canton 0

Hudson 56, Madison 7

Hudsonville 42, Jenison 0

Huron 21, Pioneer 14

Huron 36, Riverview 20

Ida 55, Blissfield 6

Inland Lakes 49, Hillman 14

Ionia 56, Olivet 0

Iron Mountain 30, L'Anse 26

Ishpeming 20, Rudyard 14

Jackson 33, Tecumseh 14

Jefferson 44, Flat Rock 22

Johannesburg-Lewiston 56, Kalkaska 0

Jonesville 28, Hanover-Horton 14

Kalamazoo Central 33, Lakeview 20

Kearsley 31, Swartz Creek 12

Kellogg 22, Saugatuck 17

Kelloggsville 30, Hopkins 22

Kenowa Hills 37, Harper Creek 15

Kent City 67, Lakeview 0

Kettering 63, Lakeland 0

Kingston 48, Brown City 20

Kingsley 21, St. Francis 20

Kingsford 17, Calumet 15

L'Anse 30, Iron Mountain 26

L'Anse Creuse 37, Utica 7

L'Anse Creuse North 35, Lakeview 14

Laingsburg 35, Vestaburg 3

Lake City 57, Manton 8

Lake Fenton 29, Brandon 28

Lake Orion 41, Oxford 34

Lake Shore 39, Marysville 0

Lakeland 63, Kettering 0

Laker 13, Central Montcalm 0

Lakeshore 35, St. Joseph 14

Lakeville 56, Durand 13

Lakeview 35, L'Anse Creuse North 14

Lakeview 33, Kalamazoo Central 20

Lakewood 35, Portland 0

Lamphere 21, Fitzgerald 0

Lansing Catholic 7, Eaton Rapids 6

Lapeer 42, Heritage 20

Lawrence 36, Lee 30

Lawton 62, Galesburg-Augusta 24

Lee 1, Godwin Heights 0

Lenawee Christian 56, Britton Deerfield 18

Leslie 36, Michigan Center 32

Lincoln Park 36, Allen Park 20

Linden 34, Flushing 13

Litchfield 20, Camden-Frontier 8

Loyola 35, Richard 14

Ludington 49, Montague 0

Lumen Christi Catholic 17, Divine Child 13

Lutheran 63, Whitmore Lake 7

Lutheran North 62, University Liggett 0

Lutheran Northwest 50, Parkway Christian 21

Madison 44, New Haven 8

Manchester 24, Napoleon 8

Mancelona 15, Elk Rapids 14

Manistee 46, Whitehall 0

Manton 57, Lake City 8

Maple Valley 13, Hartford 6

Marcellus 64, Muskegon Heights 12

Marine City 56, South Lake 18

Marlette 28, Reese 14

Marshall 30, Northwest 26

Marysville 39, Lake Shore 0

Mason 42, Eastern 6

Mason County Central 18, Ravenna 15

Mattawan 46, Portage Central 3

Melvindale 42, Garden City 16

Mendon 50, Colon 7

Meridian 48, Beaverton 28

Merrill 50, St. Charles 12

Merritt Academy 48, North Huron 16

Mesick 48, Brethren 20

Michigan Center 36, Leslie 32

Michigan Collegiate 50, Old Redford Academy 14

Michigan Lutheran Seminary 31, Valley Lutheran 21

Midland 27, Traverse City West 21

Milford 24, Trenton 7

Millington 14, Caro 0

Mio-Au Sable 40, Alcona 26

Mona Shores 42, Byron Center 22

Monroe 42, Saline 0

Montabella 54, Breckenridge 18

Montpelier 60, Whiteford 7

Montrose 14, Ovid-Elsie 10

Morley Stanwood 52, White Cloud 0

Morrice 54, Fulton 32

Morrow 40, Lovejoy 6

Mott 44, Walled Lake Central 0

Mott 27, Fraser 12

Mt. Morris 41, New Lothrop 24

Mt. Pleasant 54, Bay City Central 14

Muskegon 40, Forest Hills Northern 21

Muskegon Catholic Central 39, Orchard View 7

Muskegon Heights 64, Marcellus 12

Negaunee 44, Hancock 0

New Standard Academy 44, Bentley 21

Newaygo 58, Tri County Area 19

Niles 49, Sturgis 6

Norrix 26, Battle Creek Central 18

North Branch 37, Richmond 7

North Central 42, Wright 0

North Central 36, Summerfield 29

North Dickinson 64, Rapid River 38

North Farmington 27, Athens (Troy) 14

North Huron 48, Merritt Academy 16

North Muskegon 29, Hart 18

Northview 10, East Grand Rapids 3

Northwest 30, Marshall 26

Northwest Whitfield 49, Heritage 0

Norway 44, Pickford 6

Notre Dame Prep 41, Detroit Country Day 26

Novi 38, Plymouth 14

Oak Park 33, Troy 7

Oakland Christian 27, Advanced Tech Academy 20

Oakridge 41, Fremont 16

Ogemaw Heights 41, Clare 7

Olivet 56, Ionia 0

Onaway 40, St. Mary Cathedral 0

Orchard View 39, Muskegon Catholic Central 7

Oscoda 20, Tawas Area 14

Osborn 30, Detroit Central 0

Ottawa Hills 55, Holland Christian 0

Our Lady of the Lakes 35, Cardinal Mooney Catholic 0

Ovid-Elsie 14, Montrose 10

Oxford 41, Lake Orion 34

Pace Academy 38, Drew 7

Parkview 32, Brookwood 20

Parkway Christian 50, Lutheran Northwest 21

Paw Paw 39, Plainwell 0

Peachtree Ridge 43, Duluth 7

Perry 26, Saranac 13

Petoskey 24, Alpena 0

Pewamo-Westphalia 49, Dansville 0

Pinckney 37, Ypsilanti 14

Pinconning 20, Farwell 7

Pine River Area 32, Evart 21

Pioneer 21, Huron 14

Pittsford 56, North Adams-Jerome 8

Pontiac 38, Bloomfield Hills 0

Port Huron 21, Port Huron Northern 7

Portage Central 46, Mattawan 3

Portage Northern 48, Gull Lake 0

Portland 35, Lakewood 0

Potterville 43, Tekonsha 0

Powers Catholic 48, Frankenmuth 7

Quincy 38, Union City 14

Rapid River 64, North Dickinson 38

Ravenna 18, Mason County Central 15

Reading 32, Stockbridge 20

Redford Union 12, Thurston 6

Reeths-Puffer 37, Union 6

Reese 28, Marlette 14

Renaissance 26, Henry Ford 22

Richard 35, Loyola 14

River Rouge 35, Central Catholic 13

Riverview 36, Huron 20

Robichaud 51, Annapolis 0

Rochester 34, Stoney Creek 0

Rockford 28, Grandville 9

Romulus 35, Crestwood 26

Roosevelt 49, Woodhaven 7

Royal Oak 38, Berkley 10

Rudyard 20, Ishpeming 14

Sacred Heart Academy 34, East Jordan 12

Salem 28, Hartland 21

Sand Creek 1, Springport 0

Saranac 26, Perry 13

Saugatuck 22, Kellogg 17

Schoolcraft 26, Coloma 6

Shrine Catholic 27, Cabrini 26

Skyline 28, Bedford 10

South Christian 33, Wyoming 0

South Haven 49, Parchment 15

South Lake 56, Marine City 18

South Lyon 24, Walled Lake Western 21

South Lyon East 31, Walled Lake Northern 7

Sparta 26, Allendale 13

Spring Lake 21, West Catholic 14

St. Clair 21, Center Line 20

St. Francis 21, Kingsley 20

St. Francis de Sales 34, University of Detroit Jesuit 0

St. Johns 43, Williamston 0

St. Mary Cathedral 40, Onaway 0

St. Philip Catholic Central 66, Climax-Scotts 0

Stephenson 1, Carney-Nadeau 0

Sterling Heights 44, Eastpointe 34

Sterling Heights Stevenson 15, Utica Eisenhower 3

Stevenson 27, Churchill 21

Stockbridge 32, Reading 20

Summerfield 36, North Central 29

Summit Academy 36, Hamtramck 0

Suttons Bay 36, Baldwin 34

Swartz Creek 31, Kearsley 12

Tawas Area 20, Oscoda 14

Tecumseh 33, Jackson 14

Tekonsha 43, Potterville 0

Three Rivers 28, Vicksburg 24

Traverse City West 27, Midland 21

Trenton 24, Milford 7

Tri County Area 58, Newaygo 19

Ubly 36, Vassar 22

Union 37, Reeths-Puffer 6

Union City 38, Quincy 14

Unionville-Sebewaing 52, Harbor Beach 6

University Prep 20, Clarenceville 12

Utica 37, L'Anse Creuse 7

Utica Eisenhower 15, Sterling Heights Stevenson 3

Utica Ford 35, Cousino 0

Valley Lutheran 31, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 21

Vandercook Lake 14, Homer 12

Vestaburg 35, Laingsburg 3

Vicksburg 28, Three Rivers 24

Waldron 44, Burr Oak 6

Walled Lake Northern 31, South Lyon East 7

Walled Lake Western 24, South Lyon 21

Waverly 52, Grand Ledge 7

Wayland 28, Hamilton 12

West Bloomfield 20, Groves 7

West Catholic 21, Spring Lake 14

West Ottawa 37, Grand Haven 16

Western 28, Coldwater 21

White Pigeon 58, Comstock 0

Whiteford 60, Montpelier 7

Whitmore Lake 63, Lutheran 7

Whittemore-Prescott 22, Au Gres-Sims 12

Woodhaven 49, Roosevelt 7

Wyoming 33, South Christian 0

Yale 42, Armada 27

Ypsilanti 37, Pinckney 14

Zeeland East 38, Zeeland West 14

