Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 26, 2025
The 2025 Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fifth week of action.
Michigan High School Football Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - September 26, 2025
Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 26, 2025
Adams 21, Clarkston 15
Adrian 3, Lincoln 0
Advanced Tech Academy 27, Oakland Christian 20
Allen Park 36, Lincoln Park 20
Almont 38, Croswell-Lexington 13
Allendale 26, Sparta 13
Anchor Bay 51, Romeo 0
Arts & Tech Academy 14, Bradford Academy 8
Atherton 27, Genesee 16
Atlanta 62, Forest Area 6
Au Gres-Sims 22, Whittemore-Prescott 12
Baldwin 36, Suttons Bay 34
Bath 61, Fowler 7
Bay City Western 49, Carman-Ainsworth 20
Beal City 48, Houghton Lake 0
Bear Lake 52, Holton 46
Beaverton 48, Meridian 28
Bedford 28, Skyline 10
Belding 60, Holland 20
Bendle 34, Hamady 28
Benzie Central 42, Charlevoix 0
Berkley 38, Royal Oak 10
Berrien Springs 16, Buchanan 13
Big Rapids 40, Reed City 13
Birch Run 49, Chesaning 0
Bishop Foley 33, Everest Collegiate 0
Bloomfield Hills 38, Pontiac 0
Boyne City 21, Grayling 7
Bradford Academy 14, Arts & Tech Academy 8
Brandon 29, Lake Fenton 28
Brethren 48, Mesick 20
Brighton 21, Northville 14
Britton Deerfield 56, Lenawee Christian 18
Bronson 30, Centreville 6
Brother Rice 24, St. John's Jesuit 17
Brown City 48, Kingston 20
Bullock Creek 35, Shepherd 34
Byron Center 42, Mona Shores 22
Cabrini 27, Shrine Catholic 26
Cadillac 37, Gaylord 9
Calumet 17, Kingsford 15
Camden-Frontier 20, Litchfield 8
Canton 51, Howell 0
Capac 72, Dryden 58
Carman-Ainsworth 49, Bay City Western 20
Carlson 48, Taylor 21
Caro 14, Millington 0
Carrollton 64, Nouvel Catholic Central 6
Carsonville-Port Sanilac 58, Caseville 28
Cass City 41, Sandusky 7
Cass Tech 48, Mumford 0
Caseville 58, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 28
Cassopolis 38, Decatur 7
Center Line 21, St. Clair 20
Central Catholic 35, River Rouge 13
Central Lake 61, Bellaire 6
Central Montcalm 13, Laker 0
Chandler Park Academy 44, Cornerstone Lincoln-King High School 12
Charlotte 34, Sexton 18
Chelsea 42, Dexter 25
Cheboygan 42, Escanaba 13
Christian 44, Forest Hills Eastern 24
Churchill 27, Stevenson 21
Clarenceville 20, University Prep 12
Clarkston 21, Adams 15
Clawson 3, Lincoln 0
Clare 41, Ogemaw Heights 7
Climax-Scotts 66, St. Philip Catholic Central 0
Clinton 49, Onsted 0
Clintondale 20, Hazel Park 14
Coldwater 28, Western 21
Coloma 26, Schoolcraft 6
Colon 50, Mendon 7
Columbia Central 56, Addison 26
Comstock 58, White Pigeon 0
Comstock Park 35, Fruitport 14
Concord 70, Morenci 20
Constantine 25, Allegan 7
Coopersville 42, Greenville 7
Cornerstone Lincoln-King High School 44, Chandler Park Academy 12
Corunna 34, Owosso 14
Cousino 35, Utica Ford 0
Cranbrook Kingswood 66, Gabriel Richard 22
Crestwood 35, Romulus 26
Croswell-Lexington 38, Almont 13
Dakota 20, Chippewa Valley 0
Dansville 49, Pewamo-Westphalia 0
Davison 49, Saginaw United 6
Deckerville 58, Mayville 14
Decatur 38, Cassopolis 7
De La Salle Collegiate 36, Detroit Catholic Central 2
Denby 42, Cody 0
Detroit Catholic Central 36, De La Salle Collegiate 2
Detroit Central 30, Osborn 0
Detroit Country Day 41, Notre Dame Prep 26
DeWitt 58, East Lansing 0
Dexter 42, Chelsea 25
Divine Child 17, Lumen Christi Catholic 13
Dow 31, Traverse City Central 8
Dowagiac 68, Brandywine 0
Dryden 72, Capac 58
Dundee 29, Hillsdale 18
Durand 56, Lakeville 13
East Grand Rapids 10, Northview 3
East Jackson 1, Grass Lake 0
East Jordan 34, Sacred Heart Academy 12
East Kentwood 42, Caledonia 6
East Lansing 58, DeWitt 0
Eastern 42, Mason 6
Eastpointe 44, Sterling Heights 34
Eaton Rapids 7, Lansing Catholic 6
Eau Claire 62, Martin 0
Edsel Ford 31, Anderson 8
Edwardsburg 29, Otsego 26
Elk Rapids 15, Mancelona 14
Engadine 56, Newberry 0
Escanaba 42, Cheboygan 13
Evart 32, Pine River Area 21
Everest Collegiate 33, Bishop Foley 0
Everett 41, Grand Blanc 6
Farmington 42, Seaholm 19
Farwell 20, Pinconning 7
Fenton 40, Holly 22
Ferndale 33, Avondale 0
Fitzgerald 21, Lamphere 0
Flat Rock 44, Jefferson 22
Flint Southwestern Academy 20, Beecher 14
Flushing 34, Linden 13
Forest Area 62, Atlanta 6
Forest Hills Central 52, Unity Christian 16
Forest Hills Eastern 44, Christian 24
Forest Hills Northern 40, Muskegon 21
Fowler 61, Bath 7
Fowlerville 20, Haslett 12
Frankenmuth 48, Powers Catholic 7
Frankfort 21, Harbor Springs 2
Franklin 31, Belleville 16
Fraser 27, Mott 12
Freeland 42, Alma 13
Fremont 41, Oakridge 16
Fruitport 35, Comstock Park 14
Fulton 54, Morrice 32
Gabriel Richard 66, Cranbrook Kingswood 22
Galesburg-Augusta 62, Lawton 24
Garber 42, Swan Valley 6
Garden City 42, Melvindale 16
Gaylord 37, Cadillac 9
Genesee 27, Atherton 16
Gladstone 59, Westwood 22
Gladwin 35, Standish-Sterling 0
Glenn 62, Bridgeport 0
Glenn 44, Wayne Memorial 14
Gobles 33, Sacred Heart Academy 14
Godwin Heights 1, Lee 0
Goodrich 65, Clio 14
Grand Blanc 41, Everett 6
Grand Haven 37, West Ottawa 16
Grand Ledge 52, Waverly 7
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 10, Thornapple Kellogg 0
Grandville 28, Rockford 9
Grass Lake 1, East Jackson 0
Grayling 21, Boyne City 7
Greenville 42, Coopersville 7
Grosse Ile 30, Milan 0
Grosse Pointe North 52, Warren Woods-Tower 0
Grosse Pointe South 47, Roseville 17
Groves 20, West Bloomfield 7
Gull Lake 48, Portage Northern 0
Gwinn 1, West Iron County 0
Hackett Catholic Prep 61, Watervliet 0
Hamilton 28, Wayland 12
Hamady 34, Bendle 28
Hamtramck 36, Summit Academy 0
Hampton 45, Woodland 0
Hancock 44, Negaunee 0
Hanover-Horton 28, Jonesville 14
Harbor Beach 52, Unionville-Sebewaing 6
Harbor Springs 21, Frankfort 2
Harper Creek 37, Kenowa Hills 15
Harrison 52, St. Louis 32
Hart 29, North Muskegon 18
Hartford 13, Maple Valley 6
Hartland 28, Salem 21
Haslett 20, Fowlerville 12
Hastings 55, Pennfield 24
Hazel Park 20, Clintondale 14
Hemlock 44, Ithaca 0
Henry Ford 26, Renaissance 22
Heritage 42, Lapeer 20
Hesperia 50, Shelby 7
Heston Academy 36, Rogers City 0
Hillman 49, Inland Lakes 14
Hillsdale 29, Dundee 18
Holland 60, Belding 20
Holland Christian 55, Ottawa Hills 0
Holly 40, Fenton 22
Holton 52, Bear Lake 46
Homer 14, Vandercook Lake 12
Hopkins 30, Kelloggsville 22
Houghton Lake 48, Beal City 0
Houston County 49, Veterans 10
Howell 51, Canton 0
Hudson 56, Madison 7
Hudsonville 42, Jenison 0
Huron 21, Pioneer 14
Huron 36, Riverview 20
Ida 55, Blissfield 6
Inland Lakes 49, Hillman 14
Ionia 56, Olivet 0
Iron Mountain 30, L'Anse 26
Ishpeming 20, Rudyard 14
Ithaca 44, Hemlock 0
Jackson 33, Tecumseh 14
Jefferson 44, Flat Rock 22
Jenison 42, Hudsonville 0
Johannesburg-Lewiston 56, Kalkaska 0
Jonesville 28, Hanover-Horton 14
Kalamazoo Central 33, Lakeview 20
Kalkaska 56, Johannesburg-Lewiston 0
Kearsley 31, Swartz Creek 12
Kellogg 22, Saugatuck 17
Kelloggsville 30, Hopkins 22
Kenowa Hills 37, Harper Creek 15
Kent City 67, Lakeview 0
Kettering 63, Lakeland 0
Kingston 48, Brown City 20
Kingsley 21, St. Francis 20
Kingsford 17, Calumet 15
L'Anse 30, Iron Mountain 26
L'Anse Creuse 37, Utica 7
L'Anse Creuse North 35, Lakeview 14
Laingsburg 35, Vestaburg 3
Lake City 57, Manton 8
Lake Fenton 29, Brandon 28
Lake Orion 41, Oxford 34
Lake Shore 39, Marysville 0
Lakeland 63, Kettering 0
Laker 13, Central Montcalm 0
Lakeshore 35, St. Joseph 14
Lakeville 56, Durand 13
Lakeview 35, L'Anse Creuse North 14
Lakeview 33, Kalamazoo Central 20
Lakeview 67, Kent City 0
Lakewood 35, Portland 0
Lamphere 21, Fitzgerald 0
Lansing Catholic 7, Eaton Rapids 6
Lapeer 42, Heritage 20
Lawrence 36, Lee 30
Lawton 62, Galesburg-Augusta 24
Lee 36, Lawrence 30
Lee 1, Godwin Heights 0
Lenawee Christian 56, Britton Deerfield 18
Leslie 36, Michigan Center 32
Lincoln 3, Clawson 0
Lincoln 3, Adrian 0
Lincoln Park 36, Allen Park 20
Linden 34, Flushing 13
Litchfield 20, Camden-Frontier 8
Loyola 35, Richard 14
Ludington 49, Montague 0
Lumen Christi Catholic 17, Divine Child 13
Lutheran 63, Whitmore Lake 7
Lutheran North 62, University Liggett 0
Lutheran Northwest 50, Parkway Christian 21
Madison 44, New Haven 8
Madison 56, Hudson 7
Manchester 24, Napoleon 8
Mancelona 15, Elk Rapids 14
Manistee 46, Whitehall 0
Manton 57, Lake City 8
Maple Valley 13, Hartford 6
Marcellus 64, Muskegon Heights 12
Marine City 56, South Lake 18
Marlette 28, Reese 14
Marshall 30, Northwest 26
Martin 62, Eau Claire 0
Marysville 39, Lake Shore 0
Mason 42, Eastern 6
Mason County Central 18, Ravenna 15
Mattawan 46, Portage Central 3
Mayville 58, Deckerville 14
Melvindale 42, Garden City 16
Mendon 50, Colon 7
Meridian 48, Beaverton 28
Merrill 50, St. Charles 12
Merritt Academy 48, North Huron 16
Mesick 48, Brethren 20
Michigan Center 36, Leslie 32
Michigan Collegiate 50, Old Redford Academy 14
Michigan Lutheran Seminary 31, Valley Lutheran 21
Midland 27, Traverse City West 21
Milan 30, Grosse Ile 0
Milford 24, Trenton 7
Millington 14, Caro 0
Mio-Au Sable 40, Alcona 26
Mona Shores 42, Byron Center 22
Monroe 42, Saline 0
Montabella 54, Breckenridge 18
Montague 49, Ludington 0
Montpelier 60, Whiteford 7
Montrose 14, Ovid-Elsie 10
Morenci 70, Concord 20
Morley Stanwood 52, White Cloud 0
Morrice 54, Fulton 32
Morrow 40, Lovejoy 6
Mott 44, Walled Lake Central 0
Mott 27, Fraser 12
Mt. Morris 41, New Lothrop 24
Mt. Pleasant 54, Bay City Central 14
Mumford 48, Cass Tech 0
Muskegon 40, Forest Hills Northern 21
Muskegon Catholic Central 39, Orchard View 7
Muskegon Heights 64, Marcellus 12
Napoleon 24, Manchester 8
Negaunee 44, Hancock 0
New Haven 44, Madison 8
New Lothrop 41, Mt. Morris 24
New Standard Academy 44, Bentley 21
Newaygo 58, Tri County Area 19
Newberry 56, Engadine 0
Niles 49, Sturgis 6
Norrix 26, Battle Creek Central 18
North Branch 37, Richmond 7
North Central 42, Wright 0
North Central 36, Summerfield 29
North Dickinson 64, Rapid River 38
North Farmington 27, Athens (Troy) 14
North Huron 48, Merritt Academy 16
North Muskegon 29, Hart 18
Northview 10, East Grand Rapids 3
Northwest 30, Marshall 26
Northwest Whitfield 49, Heritage 0
Norway 44, Pickford 6
Notre Dame Prep 41, Detroit Country Day 26
Nouvel Catholic Central 64, Carrollton 6
Novi 38, Plymouth 14
Oak Park 33, Troy 7
Oakland Christian 27, Advanced Tech Academy 20
Oakridge 41, Fremont 16
Ogemaw Heights 41, Clare 7
Old Redford Academy 50, Michigan Collegiate 14
Olivet 56, Ionia 0
Onaway 40, St. Mary Cathedral 0
Onsted 49, Clinton 0
Orchard View 39, Muskegon Catholic Central 7
Oscoda 20, Tawas Area 14
Osborn 30, Detroit Central 0
Otsego 29, Edwardsburg 26
Ottawa Hills 55, Holland Christian 0
Our Lady of the Lakes 35, Cardinal Mooney Catholic 0
Ovid-Elsie 14, Montrose 10
Owosso 34, Corunna 14
Oxford 41, Lake Orion 34
Pace Academy 38, Drew 7
Parkview 32, Brookwood 20
Parkway Christian 50, Lutheran Northwest 21
Paw Paw 39, Plainwell 0
Peachtree Ridge 43, Duluth 7
Pennfield 55, Hastings 24
Perry 26, Saranac 13
Petoskey 24, Alpena 0
Pewamo-Westphalia 49, Dansville 0
Pickford 44, Norway 6
Pinckney 37, Ypsilanti 14
Pinconning 20, Farwell 7
Pine River Area 32, Evart 21
Pioneer 21, Huron 14
Pittsford 56, North Adams-Jerome 8
Plainwell 39, Paw Paw 0
Plymouth 38, Novi 14
Pontiac 38, Bloomfield Hills 0
Port Huron 21, Port Huron Northern 7
Port Huron Northern 21, Port Huron 7
Portage Central 46, Mattawan 3
Portage Northern 48, Gull Lake 0
Portland 35, Lakewood 0
Potterville 43, Tekonsha 0
Powers Catholic 48, Frankenmuth 7
Quincy 38, Union City 14
Rapid River 64, North Dickinson 38
Ravenna 18, Mason County Central 15
Reading 32, Stockbridge 20
Redford Union 12, Thurston 6
Reed City 40, Big Rapids 13
Reeths-Puffer 37, Union 6
Reese 28, Marlette 14
Renaissance 26, Henry Ford 22
Richard 35, Loyola 14
Richmond 37, North Branch 7
River Rouge 35, Central Catholic 13
Riverview 36, Huron 20
Robichaud 51, Annapolis 0
Rochester 34, Stoney Creek 0
Rockford 28, Grandville 9
Rogers City 36, Heston Academy 0
Romeo 51, Anchor Bay 0
Romulus 35, Crestwood 26
Roosevelt 49, Woodhaven 7
Roseville 47, Grosse Pointe South 17
Royal Oak 38, Berkley 10
Rudyard 20, Ishpeming 14
Sacred Heart Academy 33, Gobles 14
Sacred Heart Academy 34, East Jordan 12
Saline 42, Monroe 0
Salem 28, Hartland 21
Sand Creek 1, Springport 0
Sandusky 41, Cass City 7
Saranac 26, Perry 13
Saugatuck 22, Kellogg 17
Schoolcraft 26, Coloma 6
Seaholm 42, Farmington 19
Sexton 34, Charlotte 18
Shelby 50, Hesperia 7
Shepherd 35, Bullock Creek 34
Shrine Catholic 27, Cabrini 26
Skyline 28, Bedford 10
South Christian 33, Wyoming 0
South Haven 49, Parchment 15
South Lake 56, Marine City 18
South Lyon 24, Walled Lake Western 21
South Lyon East 31, Walled Lake Northern 7
Sparta 26, Allendale 13
Spring Lake 21, West Catholic 14
Springport 1, Sand Creek 0
St. Clair 21, Center Line 20
St. Charles 50, Merrill 12
St. Francis 21, Kingsley 20
St. Francis de Sales 34, University of Detroit Jesuit 0
St. John's Jesuit 24, Brother Rice 17
St. Johns 43, Williamston 0
St. Joseph 35, Lakeshore 14
St. Louis 52, Harrison 32
St. Mary Cathedral 40, Onaway 0
St. Philip Catholic Central 66, Climax-Scotts 0
Standish-Sterling 35, Gladwin 0
Stephenson 1, Carney-Nadeau 0
Sterling Heights 44, Eastpointe 34
Sterling Heights Stevenson 15, Utica Eisenhower 3
Stevenson 27, Churchill 21
Stockbridge 32, Reading 20
Stoney Creek 34, Rochester 0
Sturgis 49, Niles 6
Summerfield 36, North Central 29
Summit Academy 36, Hamtramck 0
Suttons Bay 36, Baldwin 34
Swan Valley 42, Garber 6
Swartz Creek 31, Kearsley 12
Taylor 48, Carlson 21
Tawas Area 20, Oscoda 14
Tecumseh 33, Jackson 14
Tekonsha 43, Potterville 0
Three Rivers 28, Vicksburg 24
Thornapple Kellogg 10, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 0
Thurston 12, Redford Union 6
Traverse City Central 31, Dow 8
Traverse City West 27, Midland 21
Trenton 24, Milford 7
Tri County Area 58, Newaygo 19
Troy 33, Oak Park 7
Ubly 36, Vassar 22
Union 37, Reeths-Puffer 6
Union City 38, Quincy 14
Unionville-Sebewaing 52, Harbor Beach 6
Unity Christian 52, Forest Hills Central 16
University Liggett 62, Lutheran North 0
University of Detroit Jesuit 34, St. Francis de Sales 0
University Prep 20, Clarenceville 12
Utica 37, L'Anse Creuse 7
Utica Eisenhower 15, Sterling Heights Stevenson 3
Utica Ford 35, Cousino 0
Valley Lutheran 31, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 21
Vandercook Lake 14, Homer 12
Vassar 36, Ubly 22
Vestaburg 35, Laingsburg 3
Vicksburg 28, Three Rivers 24
Waldron 44, Burr Oak 6
Walled Lake Central 44, Mott 0
Walled Lake Northern 31, South Lyon East 7
Walled Lake Western 24, South Lyon 21
Warren Woods-Tower 52, Grosse Pointe North 0
Watervliet 61, Hackett Catholic Prep 0
Waverly 52, Grand Ledge 7
Wayne Memorial 44, Glenn 14
Wayland 28, Hamilton 12
West Bloomfield 20, Groves 7
West Catholic 21, Spring Lake 14
West Iron County 1, Gwinn 0
West Ottawa 37, Grand Haven 16
Western 28, Coldwater 21
Westwood 59, Gladstone 22
White Cloud 52, Morley Stanwood 0
White Pigeon 58, Comstock 0
Whiteford 60, Montpelier 7
Whitehall 46, Manistee 0
Whitmore Lake 63, Lutheran 7
Whittemore-Prescott 22, Au Gres-Sims 12
Williamston 43, St. Johns 0
Woodhaven 49, Roosevelt 7
Wright 42, North Central 0
Wyoming 33, South Christian 0
Yale 42, Armada 27
Ypsilanti 37, Pinckney 14
Zeeland East 38, Zeeland West 14