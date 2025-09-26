Michigan High School Football Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - September 26, 2025
There are 280 games scheduled across Michigan on Friday, September 26, including 20 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Michigan High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Michigan's top ranked teams as No. 19 Adams travels to take on the No. 15 Clarkston Wolves as both teams look to improve their standings. Meanwhile, No. 11 Grand Blanc takes on an undefeated Everett in what could be an upset in the making.
Michigan High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, September 26
With 20 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Michigan high school football continues it's season into Week 5 of action.
MHSAA Division 1 Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 41 games scheduled across Division 1 on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 9 Rockford taking on No. 12 Grandville. You can follow every game on our Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 2 Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 49 games scheduled across Division 2 on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 25 Dexter taking on undefeated Chelsea. You can follow every game on our Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 3 Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 44 games scheduled across Division 3 on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 8 Dewitt taking on East Lansing. You can follow every game on our Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 4 Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 48 games scheduled across Division 4 on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 10 Harper Woods taking on Southfield Arts & Tech. You can follow every game on our Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 5 Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 46 games scheduled across Division 5 on Friday, September 26, kicking off with Bullock Creek taking on Shepherd. You can follow every game on our Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 6 Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 55 games scheduled across Division 6 on Friday, September 26, kicking off with Michigan Collegiate taking on Old Redford Academy. You can follow every game on our Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 7 Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 46 games scheduled across Division 7 on Friday, September 26, kicking off with Bradford Academy taking on Arts & Tech Academy. You can follow every game on our Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Division 8 Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 46 games scheduled across Division 8 on Friday, September 26, starting off with Vassar taking on Ubly. You can follow every game on our Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Class 8 Man 1 Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 29 games scheduled across Class 8 Man 1 on Friday, September 26, starting off with North Huron taking on Merritt Academy. You can follow every game on our Class 8 Man 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
MHSAA Class 8 Man 2 Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 24 games scheduled across Class 8 Man 2 on Friday, September 26, starting off Carney-Nadeau taking on Stephenson. You can follow every game on our Class 8 Man 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
