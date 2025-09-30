Michigan High School Football Playoffs: Who is in? Who is on the Bubble after Week 5?
The 2025 Michigan high school football season is five weeks through the season, which means the playoffs are approaching. The MHSAA uses a point system to decide the 32-team playoff brackets for 11-player football. For 8-player, the playoffs are a 16-team bracket.
Here is the playoff picture for every division of Michigan high school football five weeks through the season.
Michigan High School Football Playoff Picture
Division 1
1. Saline (5-0), 72.200
2. Brownstown Woodhaven (5-0), 71.600
3. Hudsonville (5-0), 68.800
4. Grand Blanc (5-0), 68.200
5. Clarkston (4-1), 67.600
5. Detroit Cass Tech (5-0), 67.600
5. West Bloomfield (5-0), 67.600
8. Macomb Dakota (5-0), 66.200
9. Rockford (4-1), 65.000
10. Detroit Catholic Central (5-0), 64.100
11. Brighton (4-1), 62.400
12. Davison (5-0), 62.200
13. Grand Ledge (5-0), 62.000
14. Belleville (4-1), 61.600
15. Northville (4-1), 60.000
16. Farmington (4-1), 59.200
17. East Kentwood (4-1), 58.000
18. Howell (4-1), 57.800
19. Utica Eisenhower (4-1), 56.400
20. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (4-1), 56.000
21. Rochester Adams (3-2), 54.000
22. Dearborn Fordson (3-2), 51.800
23. Grandville (3-2), 50.600
23. Jenison (3-2), 50.600
23. Sterling Heights Stevenson (3-2), 50.600
26. Romeo (3-2), 49.200
27. Hartland (3-2), 48.000
28. Dearborn (3-2), 47.200
29. Oxford (3-2), 47.000
30. Ann Arbor Huron (3-2), 45.800
31. Utica (3-2), 45.000
32. Troy (3-2), 44.000
Division 1: On the Bubble
Holt (3-2), 41.000
Caledonia (2-3), 39.700
Kalamazoo Central (3-2), 35.600
Salem (2-3), 34.800
Livonia Stevenson (2-3), 33.800
Novi (2-3), 32.400
Rochester (2-3), 32.400
Westland John Glenn (2-3), 32.400
Bloomfield Hills (2-3), 31.800
Holland West Ottawa (1-4), 28.200
Division 2
1. Grosse Pointe South (5-0), 70.200
2. South Lyon (5-0), 67.000
3. Dexter (4-1), 63.400
4. Portage Central (5-0), 62.000
5. Gibraltar Carlson (5-0), 61.000
6. Birmingham Seaholm (4-1), 56.800
6. Port Huron Northern (4-1), 56.800
8. White Lake Lakeland (4-1), 56.000
9. Midland Dow (4-1), 55.600
10. Orchard Lake St Mary’s (3-1), 54.200
11. Lansing Everett (4-1), 53.600
12. Portage Northern (4-1), 50.800
13. Grand Rapids Northview (4-1), 50.200
14. Livonia Franklin (3-2), 49.400
14. Oak Park (3-2), 49.400
14. Roseville (3-2), 49.400
17. Walled Lake Western (3-2), 48.400
18. Muskegon (3-2), 48.300
19. North Farmington (3-2), 48.000
20. Traverse City West (3-2), 47.200
21. Allen Park (3-2), 45.800
22. Warren Cousino (3-2), 44.600
23. Lincoln Park (3-2), 43.800
24. Temperance Bedford (3-2), 43.250
25. Ferndale (3-2), 43.200
25. South Lyon East (3-2), 43.200
27. Waterford Mott (3-2), 43.000
28. Warren Mott (3-2), 42.400
29. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (3-2), 42.200
30. Midland (3-2), 42.000
31. Byron Center (2-3), 41.000
32. Battle Creek Central (3-2), 40.600
Division 2: On the Bubble
Muskegon Mona Shores (3-2), 39.800
Dearborn Heights Crestwood (3-2), 38.200
Wyandotte Roosevelt (2-3), 37.200
Traverse City Central (2-3), 36.800
Birmingham Groves (2-3), 36.600
Southgate Anderson (2-3), 35.000
Livonia Churchill (2-3), 32.400
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern (2-3), 31.800
Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (2-3), 31.600
East Lansing (1-4), 31.600
Milford (2-3), 31.600
Division 3
1. Mount Pleasant (5-0), 63.400
2. DeWitt (5-0), 62.200
3. Gaylord (5-0), 57.400
4. Niles (5-0), 55.000
5. Ypsilanti Lincoln (4-1), 54.400
6. Warren Fitzgerald (4-1), 53.600
7. Cedar Springs (4-1), 52.000
8. Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills (4-1), 51.400
9. Lowell (4-1), 51.200
10. Detroit Martin Luther King (3-2), 48.733
11. Hastings (4-1), 48.600
12. Adrian (4-1), 46.800
13. Zeeland West (4-1), 46.600
14. Port Huron (3-2), 45.400
15. Coldwater (4-1), 45.000
15. East Grand Rapids (3-2), 45.000
17. Linden (4-1), 44.400
18. Bay City John Glenn (4-1), 43.400
18. Zeeland East (3-2), 43.400
20. Fenton (3-2), 43.000
21. Owosso (4-1), 42.000
22. St Joseph (3-2), 41.200
23. Bay City Western (3-2), 41.000
24. Marysville (3-2), 39.400
25. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (3-2), 38.200
26. Ypsilanti Community (3-2), 38.000
27. Mason (2-3), 37.600
28. Redford Thurston (3-2), 37.000
29. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (2-3), 36.800
30. Marquette (3-2), 36.600
30. Riverview (3-2), 36.600
32. Garden City (3-2), 35.400
Division 3: On the Bubble
Holly (2-3), 34.800
Fruitport (3-2), 34.400
Trenton (2-3), 33.800
Jackson Northwest (2-3), 33.200
Petoskey (2-3), 32.000
Coopersville (2-3), 31.400
Cadillac (2-3), 30.400
Warren De La Salle Collegiate (1-4), 29.600
Holland (2-3), 26.800
Stevensville Lakeshore (1-4), 26.400
Division 4
1. Harper Woods (5-0), 70.000
2. Goodrich (5-0), 59.600
3. Williamston (5-0), 57.800
4. Hudsonville Unity Christian (5-0), 56.600
5. Madison Heights Lamphere (4-1), 55.400
6. Dearborn Divine Child (5-0), 54.800
7. Escanaba (5-0), 53.800
8. Battle Creek Harper Creek(4-1), 51.600
8. Big Rapids (5-0), 51.600
10. Chelsea (4-1), 51.000
10. Haslett (4-1), 51.000
12. Portland (5-0), 50.800
12. Vicksburg (4-1), 50.800
14. Ludington (5-0), 48.400
15. Three Rivers (4-1), 48.200
16. Holland Christian (4-1), 46.200
17. Macomb Lutheran North (5-0), 45.200
18. Center Line (4-1), 45.000
18. St Johns (4-1), 45.000
20. Clio (4-1), 44.800
21. Edwardsburg (4-1), 41.800
22. Wyoming Godwin Heights (4-1), 41.000
23. Freeland (4-1), 39.200
24. Harper Woods Chandler Park (4-1), 39.000
25. Redford Union (3-2), 38.800
26. Grand Rapids Christian (3-2), 37.500
27. Paw Paw (2-3), 36.000
28. Ada Forest Hills Eastern (3-2), 35.800
29. Detroit Henry Ford (3-2), 35.200
30. Tecumseh (3-2), 35.000
31. Ortonville Brandon (3-2), 33.600
32. Grand Rapids South Christian (2-3), 32.800
Division 4: On the Bubble
Charlotte (3-2), 31.400
Lansing Sexton (2-3), 29.800
Fowlerville (2-3), 29.000
Sparta (2-3), 29.000
Spring Lake (2-3), 28.200
St. Clair (2-3), 27.400
Lake Fenton (1-4), 25.000
Wayland (2-3), 25.000
North Branch (2-3), 24.600
Marshall (2-3), 24.400
Division 5
1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5-0), 64.600
2. Richmond (5-0), 52.800
3. Romulus Summit Academy North (4-1), 50.000
4. Monroe Jefferson (5-0), 49.000
4. Saginaw Swan Valley (4-1), 49.000
6. Grand Rapids West Catholic (4-1), 47.600
7. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard (5-0), 46.400
8. Whitehall (4-1), 44.000
9. Ogemaw Heights (4-1), 43.800
10. Frankenmuth (4-1), 42.600
11. Kingsford (4-1), 42.000
12. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (3-2), 41.400
13. Armada (4-1), 40.800
14. Michigan Center (5-0), 38.800
14. Muskegon Oakridge (4-1), 38.800
16. Dowagiac (4-1), 38.600
16. Howard City Tri County (4-1), 38.600
16. Shepherd (4-1), 38.600
19. Berrien Springs (3-1),36.600
20. Detroit Southeastern (3-2), 36.000
21. Clare (3-2), 34.400
22. Negaunee (3-2), 33.600
23. Detroit Denby (3-2), 33.000
23. Flat Rock (3-2), 33.000
25. Hazel Park (4-1), 32.800
26. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (3-2), 31.200
27. Detroit Cody (3-2), 30.400
28. Yale (2-3), 29.400
29. Comstock Park (2-3), 29.000
29. Romulus (2-3), 29.000
31. Whitmore Lake (3-2), 28.800
31. Wyoming Kelloggsville (3-2), 28.800
Division 5: On the Bubble
Midland Bullock Creek (3-2), 28.400
Birch Run (3-2), 27.600
Lake Odessa Lakewood (2-3), 27.000
Cheboygan (2-3), 26.400
Detroit Voyageur College Prep (2-3), 26.400
Battle Creek Pennfield (2-3), 26.200
Livonia Clarenceville (2-3), 26.000
Remus Chippewa Hills (3-2), 25.400
Hopkins (2-3), 23.600
Essexville Garber (2-3), 23.400
Gladwin (2-3), 23.400
Division 6
1. Almont (5-0), 50.000
2. Traverse City St Francis (5-0), 43.250
3. Marine City (4-1), 43.200
4. Belding (4-1), 42.600
4. Montrose (5-0), 42.600
6. Ecorse (5-0), 42.200
7. Kent City (5-0), 41.800
8. Detroit Edison (4-1), 40.600
9. Boyne City (4-1), 39.600
10. Olivet (4-1), 38.000
11. Dearborn Heights Robichaud (4-1), 37.350
12. Warren Michigan Collegiate (4-1), 36.600
13. Kingsley (3-2), 35.600
14. Reed City (3-2), 35.000
15. Flint Hamady (3-2), 34.800
16. Detroit Central (4-1), 33.800
16. Kalkaska (5-0), 33.800
18. Buchanan (4-1), 33.200
19. Ida (4-1), 32.600
20. Clinton Township Clintondale (4-1), 32.200
21. Jackson Lumen Christi (2-3), 31.800
22. Ovid-Elsie (3-2), 30.000
23. St. Clair Shores South Lake(3-2), 29.400
24. Durand (3-2), 28.000
25. Calumet (3-2), 27.950
26. Adrian Madison (3-2), 27.800
27. Sanford Meridian (3-2), 27.400
28. Central Montcalm (4-1), 27.000
29. Detroit Pershing (3-2), 26.400
30. Flint New Standard Academy (4-1), 26.000
31. Napoleon (3-2), 25.800
32. Manistee (2-3), 24.800
Division 6: On the Bubble
Detroit Communication Media Arts (2-3), 23.800
Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (3-2), 23.200
Clawson (2-3), 22.000
Hart (2-3), 21.200
Gladstone (2-3), 20.600
Elk Rapids (2-3), 20.400
Montague (1-4), 20.400
Detroit Osborn (2-3), 19.800
Lansing Catholic (1-4), 19.400
Mason County Central (2-3), 19.000
Division 7
1. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (5-0), 48.600
2. Menominee (5-0), 46.000
3. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (5-0), 39.000
4. Pewamo-Westphalia (5-0), 37.850
5. Charlevoix (5-0), 36.800
5. Constantine (4-1), 36.800
7. Clinton (4-1), 35.000
8. Ithaca (5-0), 34.400
9. Saginaw Valley Lutheran (5-0), 33.600
10. Lawton (4-1), 33.400
11. North Muskegon (4-1), 33.000
11. Schoolcraft (4-1), 33.000
13. Hanover-Horton (3-2), 32.200
14. Millington (4-1), 31.800
15. Detroit Community (4-1), 29.400
15. Leslie (4-1), 29.400
17. Bronson (4-1), 28.800
18. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4-1), 28.000
19. Harrison (4-1), 27.800
20. Union City (4-1), 27.400
21. Cass City (3-2), 27.000
21. McBain (3-2), 27.000
23. Quincy (4-1), 25.000
24. Jonesville (3-2), 23.800
25. LeRoy Pine River (3-2), 23.600
26. Manton (3-2), 23.000
27. Shelby (3-2), 21.600
28. Otisville LakeVille Memorial (2-3), 21.400
29. Coloma (2-3), 20.800
29. Saranac (3-2), 20.800
31. Detroit Northwestern (2-3), 20.600
32. Galesburg-Augusta (2-3), 20.000
Division 7: On the Bubble
Burton Bendle (3-2), 20.000
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (2-3), 19.350
Oscoda (2-3), 19.000
Stockbridge (2-3), 18.800
Ravenna (2-3), 18.600
Sandusky (2-3), 18.200
Beaverton (2-3), 17.000
Morley Stanwood (2-3), 16.600
Saugatuck (2-3), 16.000
Laingsburg (2-3), 15.800
Division 8
1. Hudson (5-0), 41.400
2. Allen Park Cabrini (5-0), 36.200
3. Beal City (5-0), 35.400
3. Harbor Beach (5-0), 35.400
5. New Lothrop (4-1), 33.800
6. White Pigeon (5-0), 32.800
7. Melvindale Academy for Business & Tech (5-0), 32.200
8. Madison Heights Madison (4-1), 31.800
9. Fowler (4-1), 30.600
10. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes (4-1), 30.200
11. Maple City Glen Lake (3-1),29.650
12. Genesee (3-2), 28.800
12. Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central (4-1), 28.800
14. Iron Mountain (3-1), 28.750
15. Springport (5-0), 28.600
16. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (4-1), 28.000
17. Decatur (3-2), 27.000
18. Bark River-Harris (3-1), 26.650
19. L’Anse (4-1), 26.000
20. Unionville-Sebewaing (3-2), 25.800
21. Mancelona (3-2), 23.400
22. Farwell (3-2), 23.200
23. Frankfort (3-2), 22.900
24. Ubly (3-2), 22.200
25. East Jordan (3-2), 21.650
26. Reese (3-2), 21.600
27. St Louis (2-3), 21.200
28. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (2-3), 21.000
29. Petersburg Summerfield (3-2), 20.700
30. Muskegon Catholic Central (2-3), 20.200
31. Centreville (2-3), 19.200
31. Riverview Gabriel Richard (2-3), 19.200
Division 8
Clarkston Everest Collegiate (2-3), 18.200
Southfield Bradford Academy (3-2), 18.000
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (2-3), 17.800
Homer (2-3), 17.000
Manchester (2-3), 16.600
Vandercook Lake (3-2), 16.200
Reading (2-3), 16.000
Evart (2-3), 15.600
Vassar (1-4), 14.400
Vermontville Maple Valley (1-4), 13.800
8-player Division 1
1. Indian River Inland Lakes (5-0), 32.800
1. Martin (5-0), 32.800
1. Norway (5-0), 32.800
4. Bessemer (5-0), 30.400
5. Blanchard Montabella (5-0), 29.800
6. Kingston (5-0), 29.200
7. Pickford (4-1), 27.200
8. Merrill (4-1), 26.000
8. Newberry (4-1), 26.000
10. Gobles (3-2), 25.200
11. Rogers City (4-1), 24.950
12. Climax-Scotts (4-1), 24.800
13. Bay City All Saints (3-2), 24.000
14. Capac (3-2), 23.400
14. Central Lake (3-2), 23.400
16. Brown City (3-2), 22.200
8-player Division 1: On the Bubble
Breckenridge (3-2), 21.900
Concord (3-2), 21.000
Fulton (3-2), 21.000
Dryden (3-2), 20.850
Eau Claire (3-2), 19.800
8-player Division 2
1. Onekama (5-0), 33.400
1. Portland St Patrick (5-0), 33.400
3. Deckerville (5-0), 32.200
4. Grand Rapids Sacred Heart (5-0), 31.300
5. Felch North Dickinson (5-0), 31.000
5. Mendon (5-0), 31.000
7. Britton Deerfield (4-1), 29.000
8. Gaylord St. Mary (5-0), 28.600
9. Morrice (4-1), 27.200
10. Cedarville (4-1), 26.600
11. Mio (4-1), 26.300
12. Hillman (4-1), 26.000
12. Waldron (4-1), 26.000
14. Lake Linden-Hubbell (4-1), 24.800
14. Pittsford (4-1), 24.800
16. Powers North Central (4-1), 24.200
8-player Division 2: On the Bubble
Peck (4-1), 23.600
Brethren (3-2), 22.200
Marion (3-2), 21.600
Kinde North Huron (3-1), 20.550
Au Gres-Sims (3-2), 20.400
St Ignace (3-2), 20.400
Information via mhsaa.com.
