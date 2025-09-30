High School

Michigan High School Football Playoffs: Who is in? Who is on the Bubble after Week 5?

See who would make the 2025 MHSAA playoffs if the season ended today

Harper Woods wide receiver Tyler Buford runs for a first down against Birmingham Groves during the first half at Harper Woods High School in Harper Woods on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025.
Harper Woods wide receiver Tyler Buford runs for a first down against Birmingham Groves during the first half at Harper Woods High School in Harper Woods on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025.

The 2025 Michigan high school football season is five weeks through the season, which means the playoffs are approaching. The MHSAA uses a point system to decide the 32-team playoff brackets for 11-player football. For 8-player, the playoffs are a 16-team bracket.

Here is the playoff picture for every division of Michigan high school football five weeks through the season.

Michigan High School Football Playoff Picture

Division 1

1. Saline (5-0), 72.200

2. Brownstown Woodhaven (5-0), 71.600

3. Hudsonville (5-0), 68.800

4. Grand Blanc (5-0), 68.200

5. Clarkston (4-1), 67.600

5. Detroit Cass Tech (5-0), 67.600

5. West Bloomfield (5-0), 67.600

8. Macomb Dakota (5-0), 66.200

9. Rockford (4-1), 65.000

10. Detroit Catholic Central (5-0), 64.100

11. Brighton (4-1), 62.400

12. Davison (5-0), 62.200

13. Grand Ledge (5-0), 62.000

14. Belleville (4-1), 61.600

15. Northville (4-1), 60.000

16. Farmington (4-1), 59.200

17. East Kentwood (4-1), 58.000

18. Howell (4-1), 57.800

19. Utica Eisenhower (4-1), 56.400

20. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek (4-1), 56.000

21. Rochester Adams (3-2), 54.000

22. Dearborn Fordson (3-2), 51.800

23. Grandville (3-2), 50.600

23. Jenison (3-2), 50.600

23. Sterling Heights Stevenson (3-2), 50.600

26. Romeo (3-2), 49.200

27. Hartland (3-2), 48.000

28. Dearborn (3-2), 47.200

29. Oxford (3-2), 47.000

30. Ann Arbor Huron (3-2), 45.800

31. Utica (3-2), 45.000

32. Troy (3-2), 44.000

Division 1: On the Bubble

Holt (3-2), 41.000

Caledonia (2-3), 39.700

Kalamazoo Central (3-2), 35.600

Salem (2-3), 34.800

Livonia Stevenson (2-3), 33.800

Novi (2-3), 32.400

Rochester (2-3), 32.400

Westland John Glenn (2-3), 32.400

Bloomfield Hills (2-3), 31.800

Holland West Ottawa (1-4), 28.200

Division 2

1. Grosse Pointe South (5-0), 70.200

2. South Lyon (5-0), 67.000

3. Dexter (4-1), 63.400

4. Portage Central (5-0), 62.000

5. Gibraltar Carlson (5-0), 61.000

6. Birmingham Seaholm (4-1), 56.800

6. Port Huron Northern (4-1), 56.800

8. White Lake Lakeland (4-1), 56.000

9. Midland Dow (4-1), 55.600

10. Orchard Lake St Mary’s (3-1), 54.200

11. Lansing Everett (4-1), 53.600

12. Portage Northern (4-1), 50.800

13. Grand Rapids Northview (4-1), 50.200

14. Livonia Franklin (3-2), 49.400

14. Oak Park (3-2), 49.400

14. Roseville (3-2), 49.400

17. Walled Lake Western (3-2), 48.400

18. Muskegon (3-2), 48.300

19. North Farmington (3-2), 48.000

20. Traverse City West (3-2), 47.200

21. Allen Park (3-2), 45.800

22. Warren Cousino (3-2), 44.600

23. Lincoln Park (3-2), 43.800

24. Temperance Bedford (3-2), 43.250

25. Ferndale (3-2), 43.200

25. South Lyon East (3-2), 43.200

27. Waterford Mott (3-2), 43.000

28. Warren Mott (3-2), 42.400

29. St. Clair Shores Lakeview (3-2), 42.200

30. Midland (3-2), 42.000

31. Byron Center (2-3), 41.000

32. Battle Creek Central (3-2), 40.600

Division 2: On the Bubble

Muskegon Mona Shores (3-2), 39.800

Dearborn Heights Crestwood (3-2), 38.200

Wyandotte Roosevelt (2-3), 37.200

Traverse City Central (2-3), 36.800

Birmingham Groves (2-3), 36.600

Southgate Anderson (2-3), 35.000

Livonia Churchill (2-3), 32.400

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern (2-3), 31.800

Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (2-3), 31.600

East Lansing (1-4), 31.600

Milford (2-3), 31.600

Division 3

1. Mount Pleasant (5-0), 63.400

2. DeWitt (5-0), 62.200

3. Gaylord (5-0), 57.400

4. Niles (5-0), 55.000

5. Ypsilanti Lincoln (4-1), 54.400

6. Warren Fitzgerald (4-1), 53.600

7. Cedar Springs (4-1), 52.000

8. Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills (4-1), 51.400

9. Lowell (4-1), 51.200

10. Detroit Martin Luther King (3-2), 48.733

11. Hastings (4-1), 48.600

12. Adrian (4-1), 46.800

13. Zeeland West (4-1), 46.600

14. Port Huron (3-2), 45.400

15. Coldwater (4-1), 45.000

15. East Grand Rapids (3-2), 45.000

17. Linden (4-1), 44.400

18. Bay City John Glenn (4-1), 43.400

18. Zeeland East (3-2), 43.400

20. Fenton (3-2), 43.000

21. Owosso (4-1), 42.000

22. St Joseph (3-2), 41.200

23. Bay City Western (3-2), 41.000

24. Marysville (3-2), 39.400

25. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg (3-2), 38.200

26. Ypsilanti Community (3-2), 38.000

27. Mason (2-3), 37.600

28. Redford Thurston (3-2), 37.000

29. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (2-3), 36.800

30. Marquette (3-2), 36.600

30. Riverview (3-2), 36.600

32. Garden City (3-2), 35.400

Division 3: On the Bubble

Holly (2-3), 34.800

Fruitport (3-2), 34.400

Trenton (2-3), 33.800

Jackson Northwest (2-3), 33.200

Petoskey (2-3), 32.000

Coopersville (2-3), 31.400

Cadillac (2-3), 30.400

Warren De La Salle Collegiate (1-4), 29.600

Holland (2-3), 26.800

Stevensville Lakeshore (1-4), 26.400

Division 4

1. Harper Woods (5-0), 70.000

2. Goodrich (5-0), 59.600

3. Williamston (5-0), 57.800

4. Hudsonville Unity Christian (5-0), 56.600

5. Madison Heights Lamphere (4-1), 55.400

6. Dearborn Divine Child (5-0), 54.800

7. Escanaba (5-0), 53.800

8. Battle Creek Harper Creek(4-1), 51.600

8. Big Rapids (5-0), 51.600

10. Chelsea (4-1), 51.000

10. Haslett (4-1), 51.000

12. Portland (5-0), 50.800

12. Vicksburg (4-1), 50.800

14. Ludington (5-0), 48.400

15. Three Rivers (4-1), 48.200

16. Holland Christian (4-1), 46.200

17. Macomb Lutheran North (5-0), 45.200

18. Center Line (4-1), 45.000

18. St Johns (4-1), 45.000

20. Clio (4-1), 44.800

21. Edwardsburg (4-1), 41.800

22. Wyoming Godwin Heights (4-1), 41.000

23. Freeland (4-1), 39.200

24. Harper Woods Chandler Park (4-1), 39.000

25. Redford Union (3-2), 38.800

26. Grand Rapids Christian (3-2), 37.500

27. Paw Paw (2-3), 36.000

28. Ada Forest Hills Eastern (3-2), 35.800

29. Detroit Henry Ford (3-2), 35.200

30. Tecumseh (3-2), 35.000

31. Ortonville Brandon (3-2), 33.600

32. Grand Rapids South Christian (2-3), 32.800

Division 4: On the Bubble

Charlotte (3-2), 31.400

Lansing Sexton (2-3), 29.800

Fowlerville (2-3), 29.000

Sparta (2-3), 29.000

Spring Lake (2-3), 28.200

St. Clair (2-3), 27.400

Lake Fenton (1-4), 25.000

Wayland (2-3), 25.000

North Branch (2-3), 24.600

Marshall (2-3), 24.400

Division 5

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5-0), 64.600

2. Richmond (5-0), 52.800

3. Romulus Summit Academy North (4-1), 50.000

4. Monroe Jefferson (5-0), 49.000

4. Saginaw Swan Valley (4-1), 49.000

6. Grand Rapids West Catholic (4-1), 47.600

7. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard (5-0), 46.400

8. Whitehall (4-1), 44.000

9. Ogemaw Heights (4-1), 43.800

10. Frankenmuth (4-1), 42.600

11. Kingsford (4-1), 42.000

12. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (3-2), 41.400

13. Armada (4-1), 40.800

14. Michigan Center (5-0), 38.800

14. Muskegon Oakridge (4-1), 38.800

16. Dowagiac (4-1), 38.600

16. Howard City Tri County (4-1), 38.600

16. Shepherd (4-1), 38.600

19. Berrien Springs (3-1),36.600

20. Detroit Southeastern (3-2), 36.000

21. Clare (3-2), 34.400

22. Negaunee (3-2), 33.600

23. Detroit Denby (3-2), 33.000

23. Flat Rock (3-2), 33.000

25. Hazel Park (4-1), 32.800

26. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (3-2), 31.200

27. Detroit Cody (3-2), 30.400

28. Yale (2-3), 29.400

29. Comstock Park (2-3), 29.000

29. Romulus (2-3), 29.000

31. Whitmore Lake (3-2), 28.800

31. Wyoming Kelloggsville (3-2), 28.800

Division 5: On the Bubble

Midland Bullock Creek (3-2), 28.400

Birch Run (3-2), 27.600

Lake Odessa Lakewood (2-3), 27.000

Cheboygan (2-3), 26.400

Detroit Voyageur College Prep (2-3), 26.400

Battle Creek Pennfield (2-3), 26.200

Livonia Clarenceville (2-3), 26.000

Remus Chippewa Hills (3-2), 25.400

Hopkins (2-3), 23.600

Essexville Garber (2-3), 23.400

Gladwin (2-3), 23.400

Division 6

1. Almont (5-0), 50.000

2. Traverse City St Francis (5-0), 43.250

3. Marine City (4-1), 43.200

4. Belding (4-1), 42.600

4. Montrose (5-0), 42.600

6. Ecorse (5-0), 42.200

7. Kent City (5-0), 41.800

8. Detroit Edison (4-1), 40.600

9. Boyne City (4-1), 39.600

10. Olivet (4-1), 38.000

11. Dearborn Heights Robichaud (4-1), 37.350

12. Warren Michigan Collegiate (4-1), 36.600

13. Kingsley (3-2), 35.600

14. Reed City (3-2), 35.000

15. Flint Hamady (3-2), 34.800

16. Detroit Central (4-1), 33.800

16. Kalkaska (5-0), 33.800

18. Buchanan (4-1), 33.200

19. Ida (4-1), 32.600

20. Clinton Township Clintondale (4-1), 32.200

21. Jackson Lumen Christi (2-3), 31.800

22. Ovid-Elsie (3-2), 30.000

23. St. Clair Shores South Lake(3-2), 29.400

24. Durand (3-2), 28.000

25. Calumet (3-2), 27.950

26. Adrian Madison (3-2), 27.800

27. Sanford Meridian (3-2), 27.400

28. Central Montcalm (4-1), 27.000

29. Detroit Pershing (3-2), 26.400

30. Flint New Standard Academy (4-1), 26.000

31. Napoleon (3-2), 25.800

32. Manistee (2-3), 24.800

Division 6: On the Bubble

Detroit Communication Media Arts (2-3), 23.800

Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (3-2), 23.200

Clawson (2-3), 22.000

Hart (2-3), 21.200

Gladstone (2-3), 20.600

Elk Rapids (2-3), 20.400

Montague (1-4), 20.400

Detroit Osborn (2-3), 19.800

Lansing Catholic (1-4), 19.400

Mason County Central (2-3), 19.000

Division 7

1. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (5-0), 48.600

2. Menominee (5-0), 46.000

3. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (5-0), 39.000

4. Pewamo-Westphalia (5-0), 37.850

5. Charlevoix (5-0), 36.800

5. Constantine (4-1), 36.800

7. Clinton (4-1), 35.000

8. Ithaca (5-0), 34.400

9. Saginaw Valley Lutheran (5-0), 33.600

10. Lawton (4-1), 33.400

11. North Muskegon (4-1), 33.000

11. Schoolcraft (4-1), 33.000

13. Hanover-Horton (3-2), 32.200

14. Millington (4-1), 31.800

15. Detroit Community (4-1), 29.400

15. Leslie (4-1), 29.400

17. Bronson (4-1), 28.800

18. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4-1), 28.000

19. Harrison (4-1), 27.800

20. Union City (4-1), 27.400

21. Cass City (3-2), 27.000

21. McBain (3-2), 27.000

23. Quincy (4-1), 25.000

24. Jonesville (3-2), 23.800

25. LeRoy Pine River (3-2), 23.600

26. Manton (3-2), 23.000

27. Shelby (3-2), 21.600

28. Otisville LakeVille Memorial (2-3), 21.400

29. Coloma (2-3), 20.800

29. Saranac (3-2), 20.800

31. Detroit Northwestern (2-3), 20.600

32. Galesburg-Augusta (2-3), 20.000

Division 7: On the Bubble

Burton Bendle (3-2), 20.000

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest (2-3), 19.350

Oscoda (2-3), 19.000

Stockbridge (2-3), 18.800

Ravenna (2-3), 18.600

Sandusky (2-3), 18.200

Beaverton (2-3), 17.000

Morley Stanwood (2-3), 16.600

Saugatuck (2-3), 16.000

Laingsburg (2-3), 15.800

Division 8

1. Hudson (5-0), 41.400

2. Allen Park Cabrini (5-0), 36.200

3. Beal City (5-0), 35.400

3. Harbor Beach (5-0), 35.400

5. New Lothrop (4-1), 33.800

6. White Pigeon (5-0), 32.800

7. Melvindale Academy for Business & Tech (5-0), 32.200

8. Madison Heights Madison (4-1), 31.800

9. Fowler (4-1), 30.600

10. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes (4-1), 30.200

11. Maple City Glen Lake (3-1),29.650

12. Genesee (3-2), 28.800

12. Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central (4-1), 28.800

14. Iron Mountain (3-1), 28.750

15. Springport (5-0), 28.600

16. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian (4-1), 28.000

17. Decatur (3-2), 27.000

18. Bark River-Harris (3-1), 26.650

19. L’Anse (4-1), 26.000

20. Unionville-Sebewaing (3-2), 25.800

21. Mancelona (3-2), 23.400

22. Farwell (3-2), 23.200

23. Frankfort (3-2), 22.900

24. Ubly (3-2), 22.200

25. East Jordan (3-2), 21.650

26. Reese (3-2), 21.600

27. St Louis (2-3), 21.200

28. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (2-3), 21.000

29. Petersburg Summerfield (3-2), 20.700

30. Muskegon Catholic Central (2-3), 20.200

31. Centreville (2-3), 19.200

31. Riverview Gabriel Richard (2-3), 19.200

Division 8

Clarkston Everest Collegiate (2-3), 18.200

Southfield Bradford Academy (3-2), 18.000

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (2-3), 17.800

Homer (2-3), 17.000

Manchester (2-3), 16.600

Vandercook Lake (3-2), 16.200

Reading (2-3), 16.000

Evart (2-3), 15.600

Vassar (1-4), 14.400

Vermontville Maple Valley (1-4), 13.800

8-player Division 1

1. Indian River Inland Lakes (5-0), 32.800

1. Martin (5-0), 32.800

1. Norway (5-0), 32.800

4. Bessemer (5-0), 30.400

5. Blanchard Montabella (5-0), 29.800

6. Kingston (5-0), 29.200

7. Pickford (4-1), 27.200

8. Merrill (4-1), 26.000

8. Newberry (4-1), 26.000

10. Gobles (3-2), 25.200

11. Rogers City (4-1), 24.950

12. Climax-Scotts (4-1), 24.800

13. Bay City All Saints (3-2), 24.000

14. Capac (3-2), 23.400

14. Central Lake (3-2), 23.400

16. Brown City (3-2), 22.200

8-player Division 1: On the Bubble

Breckenridge (3-2), 21.900

Concord (3-2), 21.000

Fulton (3-2), 21.000

Dryden (3-2), 20.850

Eau Claire (3-2), 19.800

8-player Division 2

1. Onekama (5-0), 33.400

1. Portland St Patrick (5-0), 33.400

3. Deckerville (5-0), 32.200

4. Grand Rapids Sacred Heart (5-0), 31.300

5. Felch North Dickinson (5-0), 31.000

5. Mendon (5-0), 31.000

7. Britton Deerfield (4-1), 29.000

8. Gaylord St. Mary (5-0), 28.600

9. Morrice (4-1), 27.200

10. Cedarville (4-1), 26.600

11. Mio (4-1), 26.300

12. Hillman (4-1), 26.000

12. Waldron (4-1), 26.000

14. Lake Linden-Hubbell (4-1), 24.800

14. Pittsford (4-1), 24.800

16. Powers North Central (4-1), 24.200

8-player Division 2: On the Bubble

Peck (4-1), 23.600

Brethren (3-2), 22.200

Marion (3-2), 21.600

Kinde North Huron (3-1), 20.550

Au Gres-Sims (3-2), 20.400

St Ignace (3-2), 20.400

Information via mhsaa.com.

JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

