Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - December 5, 2026
The 2025-26 Minnesota high school boys basketball season is here, and High School On SI has top 25 statewide rankings. Each week, we will rank the top 25 teams in Minnesota regardless of classification.
No. 1 Wayzata (9-1)
Previous ranking: 1
This week’s games: Jan. 6 vs. No. 13 Buffalo (9-0), Jan. 9 vs. Edina (6-3)
Ranking rationale: Wayzata’s still undefeated against in-state competition, but the Trojans fell to one of Wisconsin’s top teams. They lost 67-64 to West Allis Central (7-1) at the Rick Majerus WBY Shootout in Mequon, Wisconsin. WAC closed a tightly contested game on a 7-0 run. Christian Wiggins’ 23 points led Wayzata.
He nearly matched his future Iowa State teammate, Yusef Gray Jr., who led the Bulldogs with 27. The Trojans bounced back with a 73-67 win the next day in the same building vs. Nicolet, Wisconsin (3-4). Wiggins went off for 34 against a good team that also went down to the wire with West Allis Central in November.
No. 2 Tartan (7-0)
Previous ranking: 2
This week’s games: Jan. 6 at Two Rivers (4-6), Jan. 9 at Hill-Murray (2-7)
Ranking rationale: Tartan was in control of its only game last week, winning 88-64 vs. Brainerd (4-6). The Titans led by 10 at the break. They now resume Metro East Conference play where they’re 2-0 and the favorite to repeat as champs with a win under No. 19 Mahtomedi (6-1) already under their belt.
No. 3 Richfield (9-0)
Previous ranking: 7
This week’s games: Jan. 6 at Columbia Heights (6-2), Jan. 8 vs. Bloomington Kennedy (6-5), Jan. 10 vs. Minneapolis Southwest (4-3) at Minnehaha Academy
Ranking rationale: Richfield has the upper hand in usurping DeLaSalle (6-2) in the Tri-Metro Conference after edging the previous No. 6 Islanders, 69-68, last week in Richfield. Gideon Horne dropped 19 points and Dre Collins surged in the second half with 16 points. This is a banner victory for the Spartans, whose next best result was an 84-61 win vs. Orono (5-3).
No. 4 Totino-Grace (5-2)
Previous ranking: 3
This week’s games: Jan. 6 vs. Anoka (5-7), Jan. 9 at Andover (8-2)
Ranking rationale: Totino-Grace’s originally scheduled trip to Wisconsin for a pair of games against teams across the border was cancelled. The Eagles’ only game last week was an 86-79 home loss to East Ridge (7-2), which climbs nine spots to No. 9 this week.
T-G shut down most of the Raptors, but had no answer for Cedric Tomes’ 50 points, who helped spur a 7-0 run to close the game. Malachi Hill led the Eagles with 20 points to go with 16 for Tian Chatman. The Eagles drop just one spot thanks to wins over the two teams directly below them.
No. 5 Maple Grove (7-2)
Previous ranking: 4
This week’s games: Jan. 6 at No. 18 Hopkins (6-3), Jan. 9 vs. Minnetonka (4-4)
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove had last week off. The Crimson’s rest came at a good time as a grueling Lake Conference schedule awaits. Maple Grove is among the Class 4A scoring leaders at 79.4 points per game.
No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall (7-2)
Previous ranking: 5
This week’s games: Jan. 6 at White Bear Lake (3-5), Jan. 8 vs. No. 9 East Ridge (7-2)
Ranking rationale: The Raiders cruised in their lone outing last week, winning 88-76 vs. St. Thomas Academy (3-5). Their two losses this season are to top-five teams.
No. 7 Eagan (8-0)
Previous ranking: 8
This week’s games: Jan. 6 vs. Shakopee (0-8), Jan. 10 vs. No. 18 Hopkins (6-3) at Minnehaha Academy
Ranking rationale: Eagan had last week off. The Wildcats have beaten every opponent by 13 or more and are holding opponents to a Class 4A-low 46.5 points per game. However, they’ll face their toughest test to date this week against Hopkins.
No. 8 Moorhead (9-0)
Previous ranking: 9
This week’s games: Jan. 6 at No. 20 Alexandria (4-3), Jan. 9 vs. Southwest Christian (5-2), Jan. 10 vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice (5-4)
Ranking rationale: Moorhead has handled just about every team in the Fargo area, this time roughing up Fargo North (0-7) 92-68 in Moorhead. David Mack paced with 19 points and Austin Dryburgh added 18. Dryburgh led with 25 in a win vs. Fargo Shanley, North Dakota (1-3). Romeo Kromah contributed 18 and Mack 16.
No. 9 East Ridge (7-2)
Previous ranking: 18
This week’s games: Jan. 6 vs. Woodbury (3-6), Jan. 8 at No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall (7-2)
Ranking rationale: The Raptors won their first game of the East Ridge Holiday Classic, prevailing 77-67 vs. previous No. 24 Edina (6-3). Cedric Tomes poured in 28 points. They followed it up with an 85-66 win vs. Eastview (3-7). Aidan Galvin led with 25 to go with just 14 for the prolific scorer Tomes.
Tomes got back to his usual scoring ways and then some in the week’s finale. East Ridge notched the signature win it’s been searching for, winning 86-79 at previous No. 3 Totino-Grace (5-2) on the strength of 50 points from Tomes. He was able to break down the Eagles’ defense to get to the foul line early and often for 20 made free throws. Tomes also helped spark a 7-0 run to close the game.
No. 10 DeLaSalle (6-2)
Previous ranking: 6
This week’s games: Jan. 6 vs. Fridley (2-5)
Ranking rationale: DeLaSalle drops this week after losing an instant classic, 69-68 at Richfield (9-0), which jumps four spots to No. 3. Jaeden Udean did his usual thing with 17 points, but it wasn’t quite enough in a battle between two of Class 3A’s finest. Deon Wallace Johnson added 13 points and six boards.
No. 11 St. Paul Johnson (6-0)
Previous ranking: 10
This week’s games: Jan. 7 at St. Paul Harding (2-7), Jan. 9 vs. St. Paul Washington (5-2)
Ranking rationale: St. Paul Johnson had last week off. The Governors begin St. Paul City Conference play this week where they’re the heavy favorites to win after taking second place last season. There’s still a lot to prove with Johnson’s best win thus far coming by six vs. Mankato East (6-3).
No. 12 Apple Valley (5-2)
Previous ranking: 11
This week’s games: Jan. 6 vs. No. 15 Farmington (7-1), Jan. 9 at No. 16 Lakeville South (7-1)
Ranking rationale: Apple Valley had last week off. The Eagles continue South Suburban Conference play this week where they’re off to a 2-0 start. It looks like Apple Valley and No. 7 Eagan (8-0) are two of the favorites in the SSC and Section 3-4A. So are two of the Eagles’ opponents this week.
No. 13 Buffalo (9-0)
Previous ranking: 12
This week’s games: Jan. 6 at No. 1 Wayzata (9-1), Jan. 8 vs. No. 21 Eden Prairie (7-1)
Ranking rationale: The Bison kept rolling with an 82-52 win vs. Elk River (2-4). Eli Hegle posted 24 points to go with 19 from Henry Bloomquist. The non-conference slate continued with an 88-69 win vs. Bemidji (6-3). Thomas Jordan led with 28 points to go with Hegle’s 24. Buffalo will finally be put to the test with its first two ranked opponents looming this week.
No. 14 Blaine (9-0)
Previous ranking: 14
This week’s games: Jan. 6 at Rogers (2-5), Jan. 8 vs. No. 17 Osseo (8-1)
Ranking rationale: Blaine claimed a victory without stepping on the court. The Bengals won via forfeit against North St. Paul (0-8) in a game that was scheduled to be played in White Bear Lake. Blaine did actually play the next day in White Bear Lake against host WBL (3-5). The Bengals won 76-61. Blaine’s soft schedule thus far stiffens a little this week with a chance at a first ranked victory.
No. 15 Farmington (7-1)
Previous ranking: 15
This week’s games: Jan. 6 at No. 12 Apple Valley (5-2), Jan. 8 vs. No. 7 Eagan (8-0)
Ranking rationale: The Tigers took it to Section 1-4A rival Rochester John Marshall (2-7) last week, winning 63-29 in a game played at Rochester Mayo. Benny Fenske led with 13 points. Eleven Tigers found the score sheet.
No. 16 Lakeville South (7-1)
Previous ranking: 16
This week’s games: Jan. 6 at Prior Lake (5-4), Jan. 9 vs. No. 12 Apple Valley (5-2)
Ranking rationale: Lakeville South picked up a nice neutral site non-conference win, 74-60 vs. Waconia (6-4) in Owatonna. Nolan Greene led with 23 points, followed by 11 for Nate Owata. The Cougars next beat holiday event host Owatonna (5-5), 77-55. Oliver Haberman led four South players in double figures with 15.
No. 17 Osseo (8-1)
Previous ranking: 17
This week’s games: Jan. 6 vs. Champlin Park (2-9), Jan. 8 at No. 14 Blaine (9-0)
Ranking rationale: Osseo blew the doors off of White Bear Lake (3-5), winning 95-52 on the road. Sharp shooter Kwatamah Silikpoh led with 26 points and Joel Saah added 17. The Orioles’ win streak extends to seven. They added another to the win column thanks to a forfeit from North St. Paul (0-8).
No. 18 Hopkins (6-3)
Previous ranking: 19
This week’s games: Jan. 6 vs. No. 5 Maple Grove (7-2), Jan. 9 at St. Michael-Albertville (0-9), Jan. 10 vs. No. 7 Eagan (8-0) at Minnehaha Academy
Ranking rationale: The Royals showed no mercy to a pair of smaller class opponents at the One City/Toppers Pizza Holiday Classic, winning 98-67 vs. Minneapolis North (6-3) and 87-42 in the championship vs. Two Rivers (4-6).
Hopkins rolled up 60 points in the first half against the Polars while Ahmed Nur piled up 25 points for the night. Jayden Moore led with 16 points against the Warriors and Xavier Frelix had 15.
No. 19 Mahtomedi (6-1)
Previous ranking: 20
This week’s games: Jan. 6 at South St. Paul (7-2), Jan. 9 at St. Thomas Academy (3-5), Jan. 10 vs. Anoka (5-7)
Ranking rationale: Rest overcame rust as Mahtomedi won its first game in 12 days, 72-51 at Byron (4-4). Willie Roelofs led with 25 points to go with 13 for Mark Graff and Noah Carlson in a victory over a preseason Power 25 squad.
No. 20 Alexandria (4-3)
Previous ranking: 21
This week’s games: Jan. 6 vs. No. 8 Moorhead (9-0), Jan. 8 at Fergus Falls (0-6)
Ranking rationale: Alexandria was idle last week. The Cardinals have played ranked competition very well but have yet to bring home a win to show for it. Another opportunity awaits this week.
No. 21 Eden Prairie (8-1)
Previous ranking: 13
This week’s games: Jan. 6 at St. Michael-Albertville (0-9), Jan. 8 at No. 13 Buffalo (9-0)
Ranking rationale: Eden Prairie didn’t look rusty playing its first game in over a week. The Eagles rolled 85-67 vs. Eastview (3-7) in the first game of two at East Ridge. Hamze Yusuf led with 21 points to go with Cooper Fahning’s 18.
The Eagles suffered their first setback the next day back in Woodbury, falling 80-73 to one of the top unranked teams in the state, Rosemount (5-2). EP bounced back at home to dispatch Burnsville (4-5), 89-66. Yusuf (31) and Fahning (26) were once again a great one-two punch. Jamir Davis added 21.
No. 22 Northfield (8-1)
Previous ranking: 21
This week’s games: Jan. 5 vs. Byron (4-4), Jan. 8 vs. Austin (6-3), Jan. 10 at Rochester John Marshall (2-7)
Ranking rationale: The Raiders put on a defensive clinic in a 54-25 win vs. Bloomington Jefferson (2-7) in Hastings. The Jaguars were held to just six points in the first half. J.T. Graupmann led 10 Northfield scorers with 13 points. Northfield completed the Bloomington sweep with a 64-52 win in Hastings vs. Kennedy (6-5). Kayden Oakland led with 23 points.
No. 23 Belle Plaine (7-0)
Previous ranking: 25
This week’s games: Jan. 6 at St. Peter (8-2), Jan. 8 vs. Tri-City United (0-8), Jan. 9 vs. Orono (5-3)
Ranking rationale: In a battle of the Tigers, Belle Plaine staved off a comeback from Marshall (5-4) in an 82-69 win at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. Belle Plaine led 51-40 at the half. The lead was trimmed to four before it pulled away.
Next was an impressive 78-76 neutral site win vs. Caledonia (6-3). Ethan Martin is one of Class 2A’s top talents. He produced 26 points to be named game MVP at this game played at the Southern Minnesota Hoops Fest at Rochester Mayo. The Tigers rise a couple spots with previous No. 23 St. Peter and No. 24 Edina (6-3) dropping out.
No. 24 Willmar (7-0)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Jan. 5 at Zimmerman (6-3), Jan. 8 vs. Becker (6-1), Jan. 10 at New Ulm (5-4)
Ranking rationale: Willmar is one of the state’s best success stories. The Cardinals are two wins away from matching last season’s total and are one of just three remaining unbeaten teams in Class 3A. A reason Willmar hasn’t yet cracked the Power 25 is due to a weak schedule.
It’s still yet to play a ranked foe. One win is against a 1A team and another against a 2A foe. The Cards did just pick up their best victory yet, coming 66-62 at 4A Monticello (5-4). Monticello was 5-1 at home with its only loss there to current No. 8 Moorhead (9-0). Avery Christensen led with 34 points.
No. 25 Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (6-0)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Jan. 6 at Minnewaska Area (4-3), Jan. 8 vs. BOLD (0-8)
Ranking rationale: Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta is another Class 2A team to make its way into the Power 25 this season. The Tigers are already the last unbeaten team in the West Central Conference thanks in part to a big 68-66 win at reigning champ Montevideo (7-1) on Dec. 11.
Alex Asmus led with 22 points. Every other win for MA/C-A has been by double digits, including by 13 on Dec. 13 at defending 1A state champ Dawson-Boyd (8-1). Riley Asmus paced with 20 points.
