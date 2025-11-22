Michigan High School Football Schedule & Scores (MHSAA) - November 22, 2025
There are 18 games scheduled across Michigan on Saturday, November 22, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Michigan High School Football Scoreboard as we move into the semifinals.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Michigan's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Cass Tech faces off against No. 18 Adams in the semifinals of the Division 1 bracket.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the bracket, No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central matches up with No. 11 East Kentwood at 1:00 p.m.
Michigan High School Football Games to Watch - Saturday, November 22
With seven games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the semifinal round of the Michigan high school football playoffs gets underway.
MHSAA Division 1 Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two games scheduled across Division 1 on Saturday, November 22, highlighted by No. 2 Detroit Catholic Central taking on No. 11 East Kentwood. You can follow every game on our Division 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Division 1 scoreboard
MHSAA Division 2 Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two games scheduled across Division 2 on Saturday, November 22, highlighted by No. 13 St. Mary's Prep taking on No. 16 Portage Central. You can follow every game on our Division 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Division 2 scoreboard
MHSAA Division 3 Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two games scheduled across Division 3 on Saturday, November 22, highlighted by No. 9 DeWitt taking on De La Salle Collegiate . You can follow every game on our Division 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Division 3 scoreboard
MHSAA Division 4 Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two games scheduled across Division 4 on Saturday, November 22, highlighted by No. 15 Goodrich taking on Divine Child. You can follow every game on our Division 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Division 4 scoreboard
MHSAA Division 5 Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two games scheduled across Division 5 on Saturday, November 22, kicking off with West Catholic taking on Ogemaw Heights. You can follow every game on our Division 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Division 5 scoreboard
MHSAA Division 6 Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two games scheduled across Division 6 on Saturday, November 22, kicking off with Kent City taking on Kingsley. You can follow every game on our Division 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Division 6 scoreboard
MHSAA Division 7 Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two games scheduled across Division 7 on Saturday, November 22, kicking off with Clinton taking on Schoolcraft. You can follow every game on our Division 7 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Division 7 scoreboard
MHSAA Division 8 Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two games scheduled across Division 8 on Saturday, November 22, kicking off with Harbor Beach taking on Bark-River Harris. You can follow every game on our Division 8 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Division 8 scoreboard
