Michigan High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 12, 2025
The 2025 Michigan girls high school basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SIhas a list of final scores from Friday's slate of action.
Michigan Girls High School Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 12, 2025
Ada Forest Hills Eastern 52, Grand Rapids Union 31
Alanson 57, Kinross Maplewood Baptist 10
Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 52, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 17
Alma 45, Essexville Garber 22
Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 33, Toledo Central Catholic 26
Armada 58, Imlay City 52
Au Gres-Sims 63, Fairview 16
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 51, Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep 23
Baldwin 44, St Helen Charlton Heston Academy 26
Baraga 61, Dollar Bay 18
Bark River-Harris 50, Escanaba 45
Battle Creek Central 41, Mattawan 37
Battle Creek St Philip 50, Colon 45
Bay City John Glenn 64, Saginaw Swan Valley 38
Berrien Springs 63, Buchanan 50
Big Rapids 49, Howard City Tri County 35
Breckenridge 53, Blanchard Montabella 32
Brighton 51, Berkley 36
Brimley 53, Engadine 14
Brooklyn Columbia Central 37, Blissfield 28
Caledonia 62, Traverse City West 51
Canton 31, Dearborn Fordson 16
Cass City 52, Sanford Meridian 50
Cassopolis 69, Bloomingdale 26
Cedar Springs 75, Cadillac 47
Central Montcalm 77, Lakeview 31
Climax-Scotts 43, Athens 21
Clinton 53, Ann Arbor Greenhills 41
Coldwater 47, Marshall 40
Coleman 32, Carson City-Crystal 29
Comstock Park 56, Kentwood Grand River Prep 32
Coopersville 57, Jenison 38
Crystal Falls Forest Park 61, Rapid River 13
Davison 43, Saginaw United 33
Dearborn Divine Child 50, Bloomfield Hills Marian 23
Deckerville 72, Owendale-Gagetown 18
DeWitt 56, Okemos 23
Dundee 37, Adrian 31
Durand 72, Birch Run 30
East Lansing 65, Lansing Everett 18
Ellsworth 40, Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian 11
Evart 39, Beal City 24
Felch North Dickinson 56, Carney-Nadeau 30
Fenton 47, Swartz Creek 30
Flint Kearsley 43, Flushing 38
Flint Powers Catholic 79, Lapeer 8
Fowlerville 43, Lansing Eastern 35
Frankenmuth 56, Bridgeport 34
Galesburg-Augusta 50, Holland Black River 38
Gaylord 46, Charlevoix 21
Gaylord St Mary 71, Pellston 14
Genesee 56, Flint Beecher 2
Gibraltar Carlson 62, Livonia Churchill 24
Gobles 48, Delton Kellogg 20
Goodrich 58, Owosso 19
Grand Haven 71, Traverse City Central 34
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 55, Byron Center 47
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 37, Grandville Calvin Christian 31
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 40, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 35
Grand Rapids Northview 58, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 35
Grand Rapids South Christian 60, Hudsonville Unity Christian 50
Grandville 60, Freeland 48
Great Plains Lutheran 59, St Joseph Michigan Lutheran 25
Greenville 71, Belding 39
Hale 59, Hillman 31
Harbor Springs 56, Cedarville 18
Hartford 41, Comstock 22
Hemlock 55, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 38
Hillsdale Academy 68, Camden-Frontier 8
Holt 49, Grand Ledge 25
Hopkins 57, Hastings 29
Houghton 65, West Iron County 58
Howell 90, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 26
Indian River Inland Lakes 42, Bellaire 41
Ionia 56, Lake Odessa Lakewood 29
Ishpeming Westwood 64, Manistique 20
Ithaca 54, Carrollton 9
Jackson Northwest 47, Battle Creek Harper Creek 25
Kalamazoo Christian 63, Parchment 23
Kinde North Huron 28, Akron-Fairgrove 20
Lake Fenton 37, Corunna 29
Lawton 53, Constantine 30
Linden 60, Holly 21
Livonia Stevenson 51, Milford 22
Mackinaw City 57, Wolverine 12
Mancelona 55, Johannesburg-Lewiston 33
Manton 66, Houghton Lake 25
McBain 81, Lake City 15
McBain Northern Michigan Christian 61, Cadillac Heritage Christian 18
Mendon 50, Bellevue 12
Midland 61, Bay City Central 5
Mio 68, Posen 20
Morley Stanwood 59, White Cloud 41
Mount Clemens 44, Ecorse 29
Mount Pleasant 46, Bay City Western 39
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 49, Merrill 39
Muskegon Orchard View 40, Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 34
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 36, Zeeland East 33
Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 45, Whitehall 32
Negaunee 61, Hancock 45
New Lothrop 60, Chesaning 36
Newaygo 64, Grant 13
Newberry 48, Rudyard 36
Niles Brandywine 68, Dowagiac 31
Olivet 39, Lansing Catholic 21
Onsted 43, Quincy 42
Ortonville Brandon 46, Clio 23
Otisville LakeVille Memorial 55, Mt Morris 13
Parma Western 69, Battle Creek Pennfield 21
Petoskey 72, Menominee 30
Pittsford 44, North Adams-Jerome 5
Plainwell 62, Paw Paw 35
Plymouth 46, Brownstown Woodhaven 27
Plymouth Christian Academy 64, Livonia Franklin 48
Portage Central 50, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 33
Portage Northern 50, Stevensville Lakeshore 31
Portland 54, Lansing Waverly 33
Reading 45, Litchfield 20
Reed City 34, Remus Chippewa Hills 33
Richland Gull Lake 58, Kalamazoo Central 54
Riverview 55, Redford Westfield Prep 54
Rochester 44, Auburn Hills Avondale 27
Rockford 66, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 20
Romulus Summit Academy North 78, Eastpointe 13
Roscommon 52, LeRoy Pine River 31
Royal Oak 41, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 17
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 56, Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central 19
Saugatuck 57, Martin 42
Schoolcraft 38, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 31
South Haven 57, Coloma 12
South Lyon East 58, Saline 44
Southfield Arts & Technology 62, Warren Michigan Collegiate 22
Southfield Christian 35, Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 30
Spring Lake 61, Fruitport 24
St Charles 71, Vestaburg 23
St Joseph 53, Battle Creek Lakeview 51
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 53, Chesterfield Austin Catholic 12
Stockbridge 47, Mason 35
Sturgis 63, Niles 28
Three Rivers 43, Vicksburg 35
Traverse City St Francis 47, Lake Leelanau St Mary 29
Trenton 45, Southgate Anderson 25
Troy 60, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 36
Warren Fitzgerald 52, Center Line 44
Warren Regina 56, Ann Arbor Pioneer 30
Watervliet 37, Allegan 34
Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 38, Rochester Hills Christian 32
Wayland 58, Hamilton 31
White Lake Lakeland 58, Novi 50
White Pigeon 30, Decatur 26
Whitmore Lake 47, Milan 22
Wyoming 64, East Grand Rapids 26
Wyoming Kelloggsville 27, Holland 23
Wyoming Lee 36, Muskegon Heights Academy 21
Wyoming Potter's House Christian 41, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 37
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 54, Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy 11
Ypsilanti Lincoln 38, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 25
Zeeland West 34, Allendale 22
More from High School On SI