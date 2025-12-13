High School

Michigan High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 12, 2025

See every Michigan high school girls basketball final scores from December 12

Robin Erickson

Inland Lakes defeated Bellaire on Friday night with a final score of 42-41.
Inland Lakes defeated Bellaire on Friday night with a final score of 42-41. / Jared Greenleaf/Cheboygan Daily Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Michigan girls high school basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SIhas a list of final scores from Friday's slate of action.

Michigan Girls High School Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 12, 2025

Ada Forest Hills Eastern 52, Grand Rapids Union 31

Alanson 57, Kinross Maplewood Baptist 10

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 52, Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 17

Alma 45, Essexville Garber 22

Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard 33, Toledo Central Catholic 26

Armada 58, Imlay City 52

Au Gres-Sims 63, Fairview 16

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 51, Brighton Charyl Stockwell Prep 23

Baldwin 44, St Helen Charlton Heston Academy 26

Baraga 61, Dollar Bay 18

Bark River-Harris 50, Escanaba 45

Battle Creek Central 41, Mattawan 37

Battle Creek St Philip 50, Colon 45

Bay City John Glenn 64, Saginaw Swan Valley 38

Berrien Springs 63, Buchanan 50

Big Rapids 49, Howard City Tri County 35

Breckenridge 53, Blanchard Montabella 32

Brighton 51, Berkley 36

Brimley 53, Engadine 14

Brooklyn Columbia Central 37, Blissfield 28

Caledonia 62, Traverse City West 51

Canton 31, Dearborn Fordson 16

Cass City 52, Sanford Meridian 50

Cassopolis 69, Bloomingdale 26

Cedar Springs 75, Cadillac 47

Central Montcalm 77, Lakeview 31

Climax-Scotts 43, Athens 21

Clinton 53, Ann Arbor Greenhills 41

Coldwater 47, Marshall 40

Coleman 32, Carson City-Crystal 29

Comstock Park 56, Kentwood Grand River Prep 32

Coopersville 57, Jenison 38

Crystal Falls Forest Park 61, Rapid River 13

Davison 43, Saginaw United 33

Dearborn Divine Child 50, Bloomfield Hills Marian 23

Deckerville 72, Owendale-Gagetown 18

DeWitt 56, Okemos 23

Dundee 37, Adrian 31

Durand 72, Birch Run 30

East Lansing 65, Lansing Everett 18

Ellsworth 40, Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian 11

Evart 39, Beal City 24

Felch North Dickinson 56, Carney-Nadeau 30

Fenton 47, Swartz Creek 30

Flint Kearsley 43, Flushing 38

Flint Powers Catholic 79, Lapeer 8

Fowlerville 43, Lansing Eastern 35

Frankenmuth 56, Bridgeport 34

Galesburg-Augusta 50, Holland Black River 38

Gaylord 46, Charlevoix 21

Gaylord St Mary 71, Pellston 14

Genesee 56, Flint Beecher 2

Gibraltar Carlson 62, Livonia Churchill 24

Gobles 48, Delton Kellogg 20

Goodrich 58, Owosso 19

Grand Haven 71, Traverse City Central 34

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 55, Byron Center 47

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 37, Grandville Calvin Christian 31

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 40, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 35

Grand Rapids Northview 58, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 35

Grand Rapids South Christian 60, Hudsonville Unity Christian 50

Grandville 60, Freeland 48

Great Plains Lutheran 59, St Joseph Michigan Lutheran 25

Greenville 71, Belding 39

Hale 59, Hillman 31

Harbor Springs 56, Cedarville 18

Hartford 41, Comstock 22

Hemlock 55, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 38

Hillsdale Academy 68, Camden-Frontier 8

Holt 49, Grand Ledge 25

Hopkins 57, Hastings 29

Houghton 65, West Iron County 58

Howell 90, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 26

Indian River Inland Lakes 42, Bellaire 41

Ionia 56, Lake Odessa Lakewood 29

Ishpeming Westwood 64, Manistique 20

Ithaca 54, Carrollton 9

Jackson Northwest 47, Battle Creek Harper Creek 25

Kalamazoo Christian 63, Parchment 23

Kinde North Huron 28, Akron-Fairgrove 20

Lake Fenton 37, Corunna 29

Lawton 53, Constantine 30

Linden 60, Holly 21

Livonia Stevenson 51, Milford 22

Mackinaw City 57, Wolverine 12

Mancelona 55, Johannesburg-Lewiston 33

Manton 66, Houghton Lake 25

McBain 81, Lake City 15

McBain Northern Michigan Christian 61, Cadillac Heritage Christian 18

Mendon 50, Bellevue 12

Midland 61, Bay City Central 5

Mio 68, Posen 20

Morley Stanwood 59, White Cloud 41

Mount Clemens 44, Ecorse 29

Mount Pleasant 46, Bay City Western 39

Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 49, Merrill 39

Muskegon Orchard View 40, Grand Rapids Sacred Heart 34

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 36, Zeeland East 33

Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 45, Whitehall 32

Negaunee 61, Hancock 45

New Lothrop 60, Chesaning 36

Newaygo 64, Grant 13

Newberry 48, Rudyard 36

Niles Brandywine 68, Dowagiac 31

Olivet 39, Lansing Catholic 21

Onsted 43, Quincy 42

Ortonville Brandon 46, Clio 23

Otisville LakeVille Memorial 55, Mt Morris 13

Parma Western 69, Battle Creek Pennfield 21

Petoskey 72, Menominee 30

Pittsford 44, North Adams-Jerome 5

Plainwell 62, Paw Paw 35

Plymouth 46, Brownstown Woodhaven 27

Plymouth Christian Academy 64, Livonia Franklin 48

Portage Central 50, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 33

Portage Northern 50, Stevensville Lakeshore 31

Portland 54, Lansing Waverly 33

Reading 45, Litchfield 20

Reed City 34, Remus Chippewa Hills 33

Richland Gull Lake 58, Kalamazoo Central 54

Riverview 55, Redford Westfield Prep 54

Rochester 44, Auburn Hills Avondale 27

Rockford 66, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 20

Romulus Summit Academy North 78, Eastpointe 13

Roscommon 52, LeRoy Pine River 31

Royal Oak 41, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood 17

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 56, Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central 19

Saugatuck 57, Martin 42

Schoolcraft 38, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 31

South Haven 57, Coloma 12

South Lyon East 58, Saline 44

Southfield Arts & Technology 62, Warren Michigan Collegiate 22

Southfield Christian 35, Royal Oak Shrine Catholic 30

Spring Lake 61, Fruitport 24

St Charles 71, Vestaburg 23

St Joseph 53, Battle Creek Lakeview 51

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 53, Chesterfield Austin Catholic 12

Stockbridge 47, Mason 35

Sturgis 63, Niles 28

Three Rivers 43, Vicksburg 35

Traverse City St Francis 47, Lake Leelanau St Mary 29

Trenton 45, Southgate Anderson 25

Troy 60, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 36

Warren Fitzgerald 52, Center Line 44

Warren Regina 56, Ann Arbor Pioneer 30

Watervliet 37, Allegan 34

Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes 38, Rochester Hills Christian 32

Wayland 58, Hamilton 31

White Lake Lakeland 58, Novi 50

White Pigeon 30, Decatur 26

Whitmore Lake 47, Milan 22

Wyoming 64, East Grand Rapids 26

Wyoming Kelloggsville 27, Holland 23

Wyoming Lee 36, Muskegon Heights Academy 21

Wyoming Potter's House Christian 41, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 37

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 54, Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy 11

Ypsilanti Lincoln 38, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 25

Zeeland West 34, Allendale 22

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Michigan