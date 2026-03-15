Oregon High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (OSAA) - March 14, 2026

The 2026 Oregon high school girls basketball playoffs conclude on Saturday, March 14th with Final games for the OSAA top divisions.

High School On SI has brackets for every division in the OSAA high school girls basketball playoffs. The 6A state final is March 14th.

Oregon High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (OSAA) - March 12, 2026

CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Final

No. 1 Stayton vs. No. 6 St. Helens - 03/14

CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Final

No. 2 Springfield vs. No. 5 West Albany - 03/14

CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Final

No. 4 South Medford vs. No. 2 West Linn - 03/14

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