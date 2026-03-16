Michigan (MHSAA) High School Girls Basketball State Playoff Brackets, Matchup, Schedule - March 17, 2026

The 2026 Michigan high school girls basketball state championship brackets continue on Wednesday, March 11, with 16 games in the quarterfinal final round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Michigan high school girls basketball playoffs.

The championship games will begin on March 21 at the MSU Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Michigan High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - March 17, 2026

Quarterfinal

Renaissance vs. Dearborn - 03/16, 5:30 PM ET

Fraser vs. Utica Eisenhower - 03/16, 7:00 PM ET

Grand Haven vs. Muskegon - 03/16, 7:00 PM ET

Belleville vs. DeWitt - 03/16, 7:00 PM ET

Quarterfinal

Powers Catholic vs. Petoskey - 03/16, 7:00 PM ET

South Christian vs. West Catholic - 03/16, 7:00 PM ET

Goodrich vs. Detroit Country Day - 03/16, 7:00 PM ET

Airport vs. Tecumseh - 03/16, 7:00 PM ET

Quarterfinal

Morley Stanwood vs. Roscommon - 03/16, 7:00 PM ET

Brandywine vs. Hart - 03/16, 7:00 PM ET

Plymouth Christian Academy vs. Lumen Christi Catholic - 03/16, 7:00 PM ET

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Cass City - 03/16, 7:00 PM ET

Quarterfinal

Concord vs. St. Patrick - 03/16, 5:30 PM ET

Kingston vs. Morenci - 03/16, 6:00 PM ET

Ishpeming vs. Inland Lakes - 03/16, 7:00 PM ET

Frankfort vs. Onekama - 03/16, 7:00 PM ET

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