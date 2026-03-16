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Michigan (MHSAA) High School Girls Basketball State Playoff Brackets, Matchup, Schedule - March 17, 2026

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2026 Michigan high school girls basketball playoffs as they head into quarterfinal action
Robin Erickson|
Plymouth Christian Academy takes on Lumen Christi Catholic on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m EST.
Plymouth Christian Academy takes on Lumen Christi Catholic on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m EST. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Michigan high school girls basketball state championship brackets continue on Wednesday, March 11, with 16 games in the quarterfinal final round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Michigan high school girls basketball playoffs.

The championship games will begin on March 21 at the MSU Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Michigan High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (MHSAA) - March 17, 2026

Division 1 MHSAA State Tournament

Quarterfinal

Renaissance vs. Dearborn - 03/16, 5:30 PM ET

Fraser vs. Utica Eisenhower - 03/16, 7:00 PM ET

Grand Haven vs. Muskegon - 03/16, 7:00 PM ET

Belleville vs. DeWitt - 03/16, 7:00 PM ET

Division 2 MHSAA State Tournament

Quarterfinal

Powers Catholic vs. Petoskey - 03/16, 7:00 PM ET

South Christian vs. West Catholic - 03/16, 7:00 PM ET

Goodrich vs. Detroit Country Day - 03/16, 7:00 PM ET

Airport vs. Tecumseh - 03/16, 7:00 PM ET

Division 3 MHSAA State Tournament

Quarterfinal

Morley Stanwood vs. Roscommon - 03/16, 7:00 PM ET

Brandywine vs. Hart - 03/16, 7:00 PM ET

Plymouth Christian Academy vs. Lumen Christi Catholic - 03/16, 7:00 PM ET

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Cass City - 03/16, 7:00 PM ET

Division 4 MHSAA State Tournament

Quarterfinal

Concord vs. St. Patrick - 03/16, 5:30 PM ET

Kingston vs. Morenci - 03/16, 6:00 PM ET

Ishpeming vs. Inland Lakes - 03/16, 7:00 PM ET

Frankfort vs. Onekama - 03/16, 7:00 PM ET

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Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

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