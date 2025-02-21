Michigan (MHSAA) high school team wrestling Day 1 results, live updates (2/21/2025)
The 2025 Michigan (MHSAA) team wrestling championship quarterfinals are on Friday at Wings Event Center. High School on SI has live updates and results from the first day of the team tournament.
Division 1 - 2:15 pm
#1 Detroit Catholic Central (24-5) vs #8 Romeo (26-13)
#4 Clarkston (25-2) vs #5 Temperance Bedford (33-1)
#3 Davison (17-3) vs #6 Rockford (26-6)
#2 Brighton (27-0) vs #7 Macomb Dakota (20-6)
Division 2 - 6:45 pm
#1 Lowell (27-4) vs #8 Warren Woods Tower (10-7)
#4 Three Rivers (25-0) vs #5 Greenville (32-8)
#3 New Boston Huron (25-2) vs #6 Linden (45-0)
#2 Freeland (22-3) vs #7 Fowlerville (33-4)
Division 3 - 4:30 pm
#1 Dundee (20-0) vs #8 Ogemaw Heights (23-8)
#4 Allegan (30-2) vs #5 Hart (29-4)
#3 Whitehall (28-5) vs #6 Lake Odessa Lakewood (39-7)
#2 Yale (30-2) vs #7 Adrian Madison (25-8)
Division 4 - Noon
#1 Hudson (26-5) vs #8 Roscommon (17-9)
#4 Otisville LakeVille (35-1) vs #5 Clinton (26-10)
#3 Martin/Climax-Scotts (24-1) vs #6 Union City (26-4)
#2 St Louis (28-0) vs #7 Charlevoix (15-8)
