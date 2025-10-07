Michigan Prep LB Commits to PJ Fleck, Minnesota
It seems as if the Midwest fits Michigan high school football prospect Charlie Jilek better than the beach and sun of Florida.
Jilek, a senior, recently decommitted from Central Florida and committed to Minnesota to continue his academic and athletic career.
A three-star prospect out of Portage Central High School, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Jilek is the No. 22 player in Michigan and the No. 97 athlete, according to 247Sports. He was an all-state selection as a junior after recording 100 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacs, an interception and a fumble.
Jilek also plays tight end, a position he was recruited at, and was an all-conference pick on the basketball court.
Charlie Jilek Held Several Offers on Both Sides of the Football
Along with offers to Minnesot and Central Florida, Aransas State, Ball State, Central Michigan, Cornell, Ohio, San Diego State and Western Michigan had all offered Jilek.
Portage Central is currently 6-0 after posting a 42-7 victory over Kalamazoo Central last week. They are set to host Portage Northern this week.
On the year, the Mustangs have allowed a total of 10 points, pitching four consecutive shutouts to benign the year.