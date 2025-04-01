Top 25 Michigan high school baseball rankings (04/01/25)
The Michigan high school baseball season is underway, and High School on SI is ranking the top teams in the state throughout the spring and summer.
Here is a list of the best teams in the Mitten heading into the 2025 season.
1. Birmingham Brother Rice (2-2)
Brother Rice lost 2-1 to Northville in the Division 1 state finals last season. After getting swept by De La Salle to begin the season, the Warriors took both games against Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Saturday. Brother Rice will play Detroit Catholic Central next on Wednesday.
2. Northville (1-0)
The Mustangs are coming off a Division 1 state title. They began their title defense with a win over Plymouth on Monday and will play game two on Wednesday.
3. Bay City Western (0-0)
Bay City Western fell to the eventual Division 1 champion Northville in the semifinals (9-2) last season. The Warriors are set to take on Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart to kick off the season on Saturday, April 5.
4. Novi (2-0)
Novi got its season started with wins over Southgate Anderson and Canton, respectively. The Wildcats are set to play Walled Lake Central next on Saturday (April 5).
5. Dakota (0-0)
The Cougars lost to Grosse Pointe North in the Division 1 regional finals last season. Dakota will play Grosse Pointe South to begin its season on Wednesday.
6. West Bloomfield (1-0)
The Lakers fell to Brother Rice in the Division 1 district final last season. West Bloomfield was able to beat Anchor Bay 5-4 to open its season on March 19. The Lakers are set to play Saline next on Wednesday.
7. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (2-2)
The Eaglets fell to Brother Rice in the Division 1 regional semifinals last season. OLSM started the season with a sweep of Detroit Catholic Central, but followed it with back-to-back losses to Brother Rice. The Eaglets will play De La Salle next on Wednesday.
8. De La Salle (4-0)
De La Salle has started the season on a roll with sweeps of Brother Rice and University of Detroit Jesuit. The Pilots finished last season 17-20, but whatever they did in the offseason seems to have worked. De La Salle will play Orchard Lake St. Mary’s next on Wednesday.
9. South Lyon (0-0)
South Lyon lost to Brighton in the Division 1 district finals last season. The Lions are set to begin their 2025 campaign against Dexter on Tuesday.
10. Detroit Catholic Central (2-2)
The Shamrocks are coming off a season in which they went 21-11 and lost to Northville in the Division 1 district semifinals. Detroit Catholic Central got swept by Orchard Lake St. Mary’s to begin the season, but came back with back-to-back wins over Fenton. The Shamrocks will hit the diamond against Brother Rice next on Wednesday.
11. Sterling Heights Stevenson (1-0)
Stevenson lost to Dakota in the Division 1 regional semifinals last season. The Titans are set to play Pontiac Notre Dame Prep next on April 2.
12. Anchor Bay (0-1)
Anchor Bay fell to Rochester 1-0 in nine innings in the Division 1 regional semifinals last season. The Tars began their 2025 season with a loss to West Bloomfield, but they’re back out against Port Huron Northern on Thursday.
13. Jenison (2-0)
Jenison is off a hot start after sweeping Grand Haven last week. The Wildcats have a two-game set against West Ottawa next on Tuesday.
14. Hudsonville (0-0)
The Eagles lost to Bay City Western in the Division 1 quarterfinals last season to finish with a 23-7 record. Hudsonville will begin its 2025 campaign against Mona Shores Tuesday.
15. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (3-2)
After starting the season 2-0, the Fighting Irish lost back-to-back games before beating Howell Saturday. Notre Dame Prep is set to play Dearborn Divine Child next on Tuesday and Sterling Heights Stevenson Wednesday.
16. Lake Orion (0-0)
Lake Orion fell to Rochester Adams in the Division 1 district semifinals last season 12-4. The Dragons have a chance at redemption as they open the season against Adams on Tuesday.
17. Grand Blanc (0-0)
The Bobcats lost to Flushing in the Division 1 regional semifinals last season. Grand Blanc will open the 2025 season on April 8, against the same team that knocked it out of the playoffs a year ago.
18. Saline (0-0)
The Hornets fell short against Ann Arbor Pioneer last season in the Division 1 district semifinals. Saline’s first game was scheduled for Tuesday against Macomb L’Anse Creuse North before being canceled. The Hornets will now open their season against West Bloomfield on Wednesday.
19. Trenton (0-0)
Trenton fell to Flint Powers Catholic in extra innings in the Division 2 semifinals last season. The Trojans returned most of their production and will look to finish the job this season as they begin their 2025 campaign against Riverview on April 5.
20. New Boston Huron (1-0)
The Chiefs lost to Trenton in the Division 2 regional semifinals last season. New Boston Huron beat Riverview Gabriel Richard 14-0 on March 19 and will next take the field against Wyandotte Roosevelt on April 3.
21. Portage Northern (0-0)
Portage Northern came up short in the Division 1 district finals last season against rival Portage Central. The Huskies are set to begin the season against Kalamazoo Christian on April 8.
22. Midland (0-0)
Midland lost to Bay City Western in the first round of the Division 1 district playoffs last season. The Chemics open 2025 with a matchup against Fenton on April 8.
23. Mattawan (1-0)
Mattawan fell to Portage Central in the Division 1 district semis last season. The Wildcats had a couple games canceled, but they beat Edwardsburg on March 27 to open the season. Mattawan is set to take on Berrien Springs next on April 9.
24. Flint Powers Catholic (1-1)
Powers won the Division 2 state final last season. The Chargers split a double-header with Yale on March 19 to open their title-defending season. Powers is set to play Lake Fenton next on April 8.
25. Dexter (0-0)
Dexter lost to Ann Arbor Pioneer in the Division 1 district finals last season. The Dreadnaughts will open their 2025 campaign against South Lyon on Thursday.
