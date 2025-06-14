2025 MHSAA Division 1 baseball state final: Live score updates, stats, more
The 2025 Michigan high school baseball season comes to an end on Saturday, and the Division 1 crown will go to either Hartland or Dakota. Both teams have college commits, but only one can walk away as a state champion.
High School on SI will provide live updates throughout the game. Refresh this page for the latest update.
1ST INNING
Hartland batted first, but it went three up and three down.
Dakota got the bottom of the frame started with a single from Luke Kavalick.
Evan Kavalick knocked in his brother with an RBI single. Cougars grab the first lead of the game (1-0).
Dylan Beitelshees came in to pinch-run for Evan Kavalick. Beitelshees scored in the next at-bat after a double from Luke DeMasse, and Dakota is now up 2-0.
Jadon Ford struck out to end the first, but the Cougars have an early lead.
2ND INNING
Starting pitcher Ryan Petrovitch is dealing for Dakota, as he struck out the side.
Hartland pitcher Michael Zielinski has four strikeouts, though he gave Gavin Goike a free base (HBP) in the bottom of the frame. Zielinski was able to stay composed and get out of the inning with a groundout.
3RD INNING
Logan Randall starts the third with a single for the Eagles - their first hit of the game.
Caden See knocks one to the wall along the third base line and gives Hartland its first run of the game (2-1). In the next at-bat, Zielinski hit an RBI single to tie the game at 2.
Dakota caught Hartland tagging up on a line-drive to end the top of the third with a double-play.
The Cougars had three different base runners in the top of the frame, but none were able to advance to second. Hartland got out of the inning with a fielder's choice, ground out and by throwing out a runner trying to tag up.
4TH INNING
Aside from a Dylan Crowe single, Hartland didn't get anything going in the top of the 4th.
Dakota hit some hard line drives, but they were all in the direction of a Hartland defender. We're still tied at 2 going into the 5th.
5TH INNING
More of the same in the top of the fifth: three up and three down. Both starting pitchers have found a rhythm.
Andrew Borowicz of Dakota tried to lay a bunt down to begin the bottom of the 5th, but Crowe made a nice charging play from third base to throw him out.
Braylon Ryan grabbed his second single of the day with a knock through the middle, but no damage was done. The Cougars had two base runners after fighting for a walk, but a pop-out ended the inning.
6TH INNING
Zielinski gets the 6th started with a single for Hartland. Aiden Heidt came in to run for Zielinski, and he moved up to third after a wild pitch and sacrifice bunt, respectively. Bobby Griffin then bunted for a single, as Heidt stayed at third.
With runners on the corners and one out, Petrovitch struck out the next two batters to get out of the jam.
DeMasse gets the bottom of the frame started with a single for Dakota, and that was the last pitch of the day for Zielinski. Randall comes in to replace him.
Ford hit into a double play and Jacob Gjonaj popped out to right field to end the 6th.