Top 25 Michigan high school baseball rankings (04/22/25)
The Michigan high school baseball season is underway, and High School on SI is ranking the top teams in the state throughout the spring and summer.
Here is a list of this week’s best teams in the Mitten.
Top 25 Michigan high school baseball rankings (04/22/25)
1. Bay City Western (10-0)
The Warriors remained undefeated by beating Saginaw Heritage and Midland Dow last week. Bay City Western is set for a matchup with Flint Powers next on April 24.
2. De La Salle (10-2)
After starting the season 8-0, the Pilots are 2-2 in their last four games. De La Salle is set to take on Avondale in a doubleheader next on April 26.
3. Dakota (8-3)
The Cougars beat Utica Ford 11-5 on Monday. Dakota will play the Falcons again on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
4. Birmingham Brother Rice (8-6)
Brother Rice took down University of Detroit Jesuit last Wednesday, and it hasn’t lost since falling to Detroit Catholic Central on April 3. The Warriors are set to take on Detroit Edison next on April 23.
5. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (9-5)
The Eaglets swept St. Francis de Sales in their doubleheader last week, including an 11-3 win in game two. OLSM has lost just once since April 2. The Eaglets will take the field against Detroit Western next April 23.
6. Northville (10-1)
Northville took its first loss of the season to Hartland on Monday. The Mustangs have a rematch with Hartland set for Wednesday before a doubleheader against Utica on Saturday.
7. Saline (10-1)
Saline went 1-1 against Dexter Monday, losing its first game of the season in the process. The Hornets will hope to bounce back against Dexter in the rematch on April 23.
8. Jenison (5-1)
Jenison won three games over the weekend to win the Jenison/Hudsonville tournament. The Wildcats were down 5-0 against Hudsonville in the opening game before coming back to win 6-5. Jenison is set to play Muskegon next in its OK Green opener on Tuesday.
9. Grosse Pointe South (13-1)
Grosse Pointe South has won ten straight games by at least four runs. The Blue Devils are set to play St. Clair next on April 23.
10. Detroit Catholic Central (6-6)
The Shamrocks swept University of Detroit Jesuit on Monday after splitting a two-game set with De La Salle. CC will play Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic Central next on April 24.
11. West Bloomfield (8-3)
West Bloomfield took down Berkley 10-0 in five innings on Monday. The Lakers are set to play Berkley two more times this week on Tuesday and Thursday.
12. Sterling Heights Stevenson (9-1)
The Titans were able to beat Chippewa Valley 9-4 Monday to win their eighth game in a row. Stevenson will next take the diamond in a rematch with Chippewa Valley on Tuesday and Thursday.
13. Hudsonville (7-1)
Hudsonville took its first loss of the season over the weekend at the hands of Jenison. The Eagles will look to get back in the win column against Grand Haven on Tuesday.
14. Romeo (10-2)
Romeo took down Port Huron Northern and Utica Eisenhower last week, respectively. The Bulldogs will play Utica Eisenhower two more times this week, with the first matchup coming on April 22.
15. Dexter (12-2)
Dexter swept Saline on Monday, including wins of 6-5, and 4-1, respectively. The Dreadnaughts are set to play Saline again on April 23 before visiting Brighton on April 25.
16. Rochester Adams (10-2)
The Highlanders took down Lakeland and Oxford last week, respectively. Rochester Adams will look to win its sixth game in a row on April 22 against Oxford.
17. Trenton (9-1)
Trenton has won three games in a row, most recently sweeping Ann Arbor Pioneer on Saturday. The Trojans are set to play Woodhaven next on Wednesday.
18. New Boston Huron (10-0)
New Boston Huron walloped Grosse Ile 23-6 on Monday to remain undefeated. The Chiefs will next take the diamond against Monroe Jefferson on April 23.
19. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (8-3)
The Fighting Irish are on a three-game winning streak, most recently beating Detroit Western last Wednesday. Notre Dame Prep will take on Flushing next on April 26.
20. Midland (5-2)
The Chemics have won three games in a row, most recently topping Grand Blanc 2-0. Midland is set to play Traverse City Central next on April 26.
21. Detroit Western (9-3)
Western is 3-3 in its last six games, most recently losing to Brighton 9-6 on Saturday. The Cowboys will play Mumford next on April 22 before a matchup with St. Mary’s Prep on April 23.
22. Mattawan (4-1-3)
The Wildcats have two ties over the past two weeks, as well as two wins. Mattawan will play Portage Central in a doubleheader on Tuesday.
23. Flint Powers Catholic (2-2)
Powers came out on top 14-10 against Mt. Pleasant on Monday. The Chargers have a test next in Bay City Western on April 24.
24. Allen Park (6-2)
Allen Park lost to Wyandotte on Monday by a score of 4-2 in ten innings. The Jaguars had won four games straight prior. They are set to play University Liggett next on April 22.
25. Grand Blanc (4-5)
The Bobcats took down Detroit Edison Saturday after losing four games in a row. Grand Blanc is set to play Flint Carman-Ainsworth next on April 24.
Recommended Articles