Top 25 Michigan high school baseball rankings (05/06/25)
The Michigan high school baseball season is underway, and High School on SI is ranking the top teams in the state throughout the spring and summer.
Here is a list of this week’s best teams in the Mitten.
1. Dakota (19-4)
The Cougars swept Lake Orion Saturday and beat Eisenhower 1-0 Monday. With playoffs about a month away, Dakota is arguably the hottest team in the state. Next, the Cougars will play Eisenhower again Tuesday and Thursday.
2. De La Salle (17-4)
De La Salle is 7-2 in its last nine games and is riding a four-game winning streak after sweeping Toledo St. John’s Jesuit (OH) Monday. The Pilots will look to stay on a roll as they have six straight away games after hosting Dearborn Divine Child Wednesday.
3. Bay City Western (13-3)
The Warriors went over a week without game action before losing to Grand Blanc 4-0 on Monday. Bay City Western is set to visit Davison on Wednesday and host Saginaw Thursday.
4. Grosse Pointe South (22-4)
The Blue Devils are 4-1 in their last five games, with the only loss coming against Rochester Adams on Saturday. Grosse Pointe South will finish a series L’Anse Creuse North on Wednesday and Thursday.
5. Northville (14-2-1)
Northville played Saline in a doubleheader Saturday, tying the first game 5-5 and losing the second one 7-2. The Mustangs will look to get back in the win column as they visit Grosse Pointe Woods University University Liggett on Friday.
6. Saline (21-3)
Saline is 7-2 in its last nine games, most recently beating Ypsilanti Lincoln on Monday. The Hornets are set to play Northville next on Wednesday.
7. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (13-8)
OLSM swept its rival Brother Rice on Saturday, with wins of 11-6 and 4-3, respectively. The Eaglets will head to University of Detroit Jesuit next to play a doubleheader, but before, the teams will resume a previously postponed game at 4-4 in the top of the seventh.
8. Hudsonville (14-2)
Hudsonville swept Rockford last week and beat Maple Valley 15-0 Friday. The Eagles will next take the diamond for a doubleheader against East Kentwood Tuesday. Game three of the series is Thursday.
9. Romeo (18-5)
Romeo has split its last two series against Utica Ford and St. Clair Shores Lakeview, respectively. The Bulldogs also lost to Chippewa Valley Monday, with game two of the series set for Wednesday and game three set for Thursday.
10. Rochester Adams (18-4)
The Highlanders dominated Grosse Pointe South 12-0 (mercy) and Grosse Pointe North 7-0 over the weekend. Rochester Adams is set to play Detroit Country Day next on Tuesday before matchups with Bloomfield Hills (Wednesday) and OLSM (Thursday).
11. Sterling Heights Stevenson (13-4)
The Titans beat Utica Ford 6-0 Monday after getting swept by Macomb Dakota last week. Stevenson will look to take games two and three against Utica Ford on Tuesday and Thursday.
12. Birmingham Brother Rice (13-11)
Brother Rice is 1-4 in its last five games, and it got swept by Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Monday. The Warriors’ road won’t be getting much easier, as they have to play Detroit Catholic Central Wednesday and Toledo Central Catholic (OH) Saturday.
13. New Boston Huron (18-2)
New Boston Huron beat Divine Child Saturday and split a doubleheader with Edison Sunday. The Chiefs are set to play Belleville next on Tuesday before a matchup with Airport Wednesday.
14. Dexter (17-6)
Dexter beat Bedford Monday in a doubleheader with wins of 3-1 and 7-1, respectively. The Dreadnaughts will finish the series Wednesday before hosting Hartland Friday.
15. Forest Hills Eastern (18-1)
Forest Hills Eastern beat Grand Haven 2-1 with a walk-off on Friday. The Hawks will play Grand Rapids Catholic Central next on Wednesday.
16. Jenison (11-4)
Jenison won a series against Caledonia last week before splitting a doubleheader with Grand Blanc Saturday. The Wildcats host Muskegon Mona Shores for another doubleheader on Tuesday.
17. Detroit Catholic Central (12-8)
The Shamrocks split a series with Toledo St. John’s Jesuit over the weekend. Detroit Catholic Central visits Brother Rice for a doubleheader Wednesday, Lakeland Friday and hosts U of D for a doubleheader Saturday.
18. West Bloomfield (15-6)
West Bloomfield split a series with Stoney Creek last week before beating Farmington 16-1 Monday. The Lakers will play Farmington again Tuesday and Thursday to complete the series.
19. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (13-5)
The Fighting Irish dominated Cranbrook 10-0 in five innings (mercy) on Monday, hitting four doubles as a team. Notre Dame Prep will host Foley for a doubleheader next on Tuesday for its senior day.
20. Trenton (17-4)
Trenton was on a seven-game winning streak before losing to Southgate 1-0 in eight innings Monday. The Trojans will look to get back in the win column as they host Allen Park Tuesday.
21. Mattawan (14-2-4)
The Wildcats have lost just once since April 11, most recently beating Livonia Franklin 8-0 Saturday. Mattawan is set to play Portage Northern in a doubleheader next on Thursday.
23. Grand Ledge (17-5)
The Comets have won four games straight, most recently beating Fenton in both games of a doubleheader on Saturday. Grand Ledge will visit DeWitt next on Tuesday, host Gull Lake on Thursday and visit Saline on Friday.
24. Woodhaven (17-7)
The Warriors are 2-2 in their last three games, most recently losing to Livonia Churchill 5-0 Friday. Woodhaven can get back on track against Gibraltar Carlson on Wednesday before a test against Allen Park on Thursday.
25. Detroit Western (14-6-2)
The Cowboys beat Renaissance on Friday before tying Mattawan and losing to Livonia Franklin over the weekend. Detroit Western plays Renaissance again on Tuesday before hosting Detroit King Wednesday.
