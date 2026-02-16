Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (2/16/2026)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Feb. 9-15. Voting closes on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Cason Newton of Byron (Illinois) basketball for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Newton became Byron’s all-time scoring leader during a 75-55 win over Dixon. The senior netted 31 points in the game, giving him 1,598 career points and counting. The previous school record of 1,584 points belonged to Ryan Tucker.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Romello Bruhn, sr., Weston Ranch (California) basketball
Bruhn became the 16th boys basketball player in California history to surpass 3,000 career points during an 85-58 rout of Bear Creek. Bruhn netted 38 points in the game.
2. Blake Caruthers, jr., Warren Central (Mississippi) baseball
Caruthers blasted a three-run homer and scored four runs in a 14-1 victory over Vicksburg.
3. Caden Deffebaugh, sr., Frisco Memorial (Texas) basketball
Deffebaugh, a New Mexico State signee, netted 43 points as Frisco Memorial hammered Lebanon Trail, 90-51.
4. Andrew Del Rey, sr., Waldwick (New Jersey) basketball
The 5-foot-7 Del Rey became the 111th New Jersey boys basketball player—and the shortest—to score 2,000 career points in a 66-51 win over Bogota.
5. Luke Henderson, jr., East (Kansas) basketball
Henderson hit seven three-pointers en route to a career-high 40 points as East took down Heights in double overtime, 71-66.
6. Richad Hudson, jr., Benson (Oregon) basketball
Hudson had a monster game in an 88-76 overtime victory over Grant, putting up 25 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and six steals.
7. Kain Kretschmar, sr., Lake Zurich (Illinois) basketball
Kretschmar scored 21 points—including the 1,000th of his prep career—in a 50-27 win over Stevenson.
8. Gavin Placide, sr., Faith Family Academy (Texas) basketball
Placide, a Wake Forest signee, notched a double-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in a 68-57 victory over Iowa United.
9. Richie Rosa, sr., St. Peter’s Prep (New Jersey) basketball
Rosa did a little bit of everything in a 60-52 win over Trenton, finishing with 30 points, five rebounds and four assists.
10. Collin Simmons, sr., Dixie (Utah) basketball
Simmons led the way with 31 points as Dixie took down Ridgeline, 68-58.
11. Mekhi Slaughter, sr., Bulls College Prep (Illinois) basketball
Slaughter did all he could in a 75-52 loss to UIC College Prep, recording 32 points and seven rebounds.
12. Milan Suarez, so., Gloucester Tech (New Jersey) basketball
Suarez erupted for 55 points—breaking his own single-game school record—and 18 rebounds in a 105-100 overtime win over Clayton.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
—
