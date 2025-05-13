Top 25 Michigan high school baseball rankings (05/12/25)
The Michigan high school baseball season is underway, and High School on SI is ranking the top teams in the state throughout the spring and summer.
Here is a list of this week’s best teams in the Mitten.
1. De La Salle (20-5)
The Pilots took down Divine Child and Detroit Country day last week, as well as a split series against St. Francis de Sales (OH). De La Salle will play a doubleheader against Detroit Catholic Central next on Wednesday before a matchup with Woodhaven on Friday.
2. Dakota (22-6)
The Cougars went 2-2 last week, and on Monday they clinched the Macomb Athletic Conference (Red) title with a 4-0 win over Chippewa Valley. Dakota is set to play Chippewa Valley again Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by matchups against Mattawan and Jenison, respectively.
3. Bay City Western (21-4)
Bay City Western beat Standish-Sterling and Mt. Pleasant last week, but it fell to Rochester Adams between the wins. The Warriors are set to play Bay City Central and Lakeland next.
4. Grosse Pointe South (26-5)
The Blue Devils went 4-1 last week and beat rival Grosse Pointe North 7-0 on Monday. GPS is tied with GPN for first place in the MAC (White) with 11-2 conference records.The Blue Devils could take the solo lead as they play GPN two more times this week: Wednesday and Thursday.
5. Hudsonville (23-2)
The Eagles went 4-0 last week, including a three-game sweep of East Kentwood in which it won the scoring battle 36-2. Hudsonville will look to keep rolling as it prepares for a three-game set with Grandville beginning on Tuesday.
6. Rochester Adams (22-5)
Rochester Adams took care of Troy Athens Monday and allowed just two hits in the process. The Highlanders are set to play Athens again Tuesday before matchups with OLSM Wednesday and Romeo Saturday.
7. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (17-10)
The Eaglets went 4-2 last week, most recently splitting a series against St. John’s Jesuit on Saturday. OLSM is set to host Rochester Adams next on Wednesday.
8. Sterling Heights Stevenson (19-4)
The Titans are on a six-game winning streak, most recently beating Romeo 6-1 on Monday. Stevenson will look to keep rolling as it plays Romeo (twice) and Hudsonville next, respectively.
9. Dexter (23-6)
The Dreadnaughts are on a seven-game winning streak, most recently sweeping Ypsilanti Lincoln Monday by a total score of 29-1. Dexter will look to carry its momentum into the final stretch of the regular season, as it’s set to Ypsilanti Lincoln one more time on Wednesday.
10. Saline (24-3)
The Hornets went 2-1 in three games against Ypsilanti Lincoln last week, including a 13-1 win to cap it off. Saline will next take the diamond against Monroe on Wednesday.
11. Forest Hills Eastern (23-1)
The Hawks are arguably the hottest team in the state, as they haven’t lost since March 28. Forest Hills Eastern was able to beat Muskegon Oakridge (10-0) and host Traverse City Central (14-0) at the TCC double-dual. The Eagles will play Portage Northern next in a doubleheader on Tuesday.
12. Romeo (19-6)
Romeo beat Lake Orion 8-1 Saturday, but it fell to Sterling Heights Stevenson 6-1 on Monday. The Bulldogs will get a chance to get back in the win column when they visit SHS Tuesday.
13. Birmingham Brother Rice (17-11)
The Warriors swept Toledo Catholic Central Sunday with wins of 15-8 and 8-5, respectively. Brother Rice is set to play U of D Jesuit next on Wednesday before a doubleheader against New Boston Huron on Thursday.
14. New Boston Huron (19-4)
The Chiefs split a doubleheader with Woodhaven on Saturday, losing game one 2-0 and winning game two 6-5. New Boston Huron will play Grosse Ile net on Wednesday before a doubleheader against Birmingham Brother Rice on Thursday.
15. Jenison (18-4)
Jenison went 7-0 last week, most recently sweeping Zeeland West in a doubleheader Sunday. The Wildcats will next take the diamond against Muskegon Reeths-Puffer in another doubleheader set for Tuesday.
16. Spring Lake (19-2)
Spring Lake is on a six-game winning streak, most recently sweeping Grant in a doubleheader on Saturday. The Lakers will look to keep rolling visit Holland Christian next for another doubleheader on Tuesday.
17. Detroit Catholic Central (15-12)
After falling victim to a four-game losing streak, the Shamrocks have won three in a row, most recently sweeping U of D Saturday. Detroit Catholic Central will look to stay on an upward trajectory as it hosts rival De La Salle for a doubleheader Wednesday.
18. Trenton (20-4)
The Trojans have won three games in a row, including a sweep of Ann Arbor Huron and a 2-1 win over Gibraltar Carlson, respectively. Trenton will next take the diamond against rival Woodhaven on Wednesday before another rivalry matchup with Wyandotte Roosevelt on Thursday.
19. Woodhaven (20-8)
The Warriors went 3-1 last week, splitting a series with New Boston Huron and beating Allen Park and Lincoln Park. Woodhaven will look to stay hot as it prepares to host rival Trenton on Wednesday.
20. Byron Center (21-3)
The Bulldogs have won seven games in a row, winning their last four games by a combined score of 27-3. Byron Center is set to play Caledonia three times in a row next, beginning with a doubleheader on Tuesday and followed by a third game on Thursday.
21. Northville (17-7)
The Mustangs went 2-3 last week, most recently losing to Novi Monday. Northville will play Novi again Wednesday before a doubleheader against Lake Orion on Saturday.
22. West Bloomfield (18-7)
The Lakers went 3-1 last week, most recently taking down North Farmington 5-2 Monday. Starting pitcher and Michigan commit Slade Moore threw a complete game with 15 strikeouts. West Bloomfield is set to play North Farmington again on Tuesday and Thursday before a matchup with Wyandotte on Friday.
23. Mattawan (19-2-4)
Mattawan has won six games in a row, most recently beating Kalamazoo Christian 6-3 Monday. The Wildcats are set to play Kalamazoo Norrix next for a doubleheader on Tuesday before a test against Dakota on Friday.
24. Detroit Western (16-6-2)
Detroit Western swept Dakota last week, winning game one 6-1 and game two 6-2. It could be just what the Cowboys needed as they prepare for the playoffs. Their next game comes against University Liggett on Wednesday.
25. Grand Ledge (18-6)
The Comets split a twin bill with DeWitt last week, winning game one 4-0 and losing game two 6-5. Grand Ledge is set to play Lakeview next for a doubleheader on Tuesday.
