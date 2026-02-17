Top 25 Michigan High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 17, 2026
Another week of the 2025-26 Michigan High School Boys Basketball season has come and gone, and High School On SI is bringing you the latest composite rankings to give you a look at how the top teams stack up.
These composite Michigan boys basketball rankings use an average-rank formula to combine the Top 25 rankings from MHSAA, MaxPreps, On3/Rivals, and The D Zone 100.
Teams unranked by a source were excluded from that source’s average, and ties were broken by number of appearances across rankings, then by highest individual ranking.
East Lansing, Rockford, and East Kentwood were the teams competing for the top spot again this week, with East Kentwood coming in at No. 1 this week with an average rank of 1.75.
Here is a look at the latest Michigan Boys High School Basketball composite rankings as of February 17:
1. East Kentwood - Average Rank: 1.75
East Kentwood High School earns the top spot after consistently appearing in the top three across all four rankings, including a No. 1 nod from MaxPreps.
2. Rockford - Average Rank: 2.0
Rockford High School is a close second, ranking in the top three in every source and capturing a No. 1 in MHSAA.
3. East Lansing - Average Rank: 2.25
East Lansing High School appears in all four rankings and claimed the top spot in both The D Zone and On3/Rivals.
4. Grand Blanc - Average Rank: 7.5
Grand Blanc High School consistently landed inside the top 10 in each source, peaking at No. 5 in MHSAA.
5. Detroit Martin Luther King - Average Rank: 7.75
Detroit Martin Luther King Jr. High School placed inside the top 10 in MHSAA, The D Zone, and MaxPreps, securing a strong composite finish.
6. Hudsonville - Average Rank: 8.33
Hudsonville High School appeared in all four sources, highlighted by top-five rankings in MHSAA and MaxPreps.
7. Summit Academy North - Average Rank: 9.5
Romulus Summit Academy North ranks consistently across sources, including a top-five MHSAA finish and strong On3/Rivals placement.
8. Avondale - Average Rank: 9.75
Auburn Hills Avondale High School appears in all four rankings and cracked the top 10 in three of them.
9. Brother Rice - Average Rank: 10.75
Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice High School appears in all four sources and earned a high of No. 4 in On3/Rivals.
10. Huron - Average Rank: 11.25
Ann Arbor Huron High School appears in all four polls, highlighted by a top-10 placement in MHSAA and MaxPreps.
11. Northview - Average Rank: 12.0
Grand Rapids Northview High School shows steady mid-tier placement across all four sources.
12. Kalamazoo Central - Average Rank: 13.0
Kalamazoo Central High School earned recognition in all four sources with consistent top-20 finishes.
13. Freeland - Average Rank: 13.5
Freeland High School appears in three sources and reached as high as No. 4 in MHSAA.
14. South Christian - Average Rank: 13.5
Grand Rapids South Christian High School appears in three sources and earned a top-15 peak in MaxPreps.
15. Unity Christian - Average Rank: 14.0
Hudsonville Unity Christian High School appears in three sources, highlighted by a No. 6 MaxPreps ranking.
16. Detroit Catholic Central - Average Rank: 13.0
Detroit Catholic Central High School appears in three sources, with strong mid-teens and top-15 placements, making it a solid addition to the Top 25.
17. Sexton - Average Rank: 17.33
Lansing Sexton High School appears in three sources, peaking at No. 16 in MHSAA.
18. Muskegon - Average Rank: 17.0
Muskegon High School earned a top-10 appearance in MaxPreps and On3/Rivals and appears in The D Zone.
19. Wayne Memorial - Average Rank: 17.0
Wayne Memorial High School appears in three sources and remained competitive in the mid-teens.
20. Rochester - Average Rank: 18.0
Rochester High School appears in three sources with top-10 nods in The D Zone and MaxPreps.
21. Waverly - Average Rank: 18.5
Lansing Waverly High School appears in three sources and peaks at No. 16.
22. Clarkston - Average Rank: 22.0
Clarkston High School appears in two sources and earns the composite based on single top-25 placements.
23. Martin Luther King Jr. - Average Rank: 25.0
Martin Luther King Jr. High School appears in one source and is noted accordingly in the composite.
24. Greenville Senior - Average Rank: 20.0
Greenville Senior High School appears in one source and rounds out the Top 25 based on that ranking.
25. Fowler - Average Rank: 25.0
Fowler High School appears in MHSAA and earns the final Top 25 spot in the composite rankings.