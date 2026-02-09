Top 25 Michigan High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 9, 2026
Another week of the 2025-26 Michigan High School Boys Basketball season has come and gone, and High School On SI is bringing you the latest composite rankings to give you a look at how the top teams stack up.
These composite Michigan boys basketball rankings use an average-rank formula to combine the Top 25 rankings from MHSAA, MaxPreps, On3/Rivals, and The D Zone 100.
Teams unranked by a source were excluded from that source’s average, and ties were broken by number of appearances across rankings, then by highest individual ranking.
East Lansing, Rockford, and East Kentwood were the teams competing for the top spot again this week, with Rockford coming in at No. 1 this week with an average rank of 3.0.
Here is a look at the latest Michigan Boys High School Basketball composite rankings as of February 9:
1. Rockford - Average Rank: 3.0
Rockford claims the top spot after appearing in all four rankings, including two No. 1 finishes, demonstrating statewide dominance.
2. East Lansing - Average Rank: 3.25
East Lansing shows elite consistency with top-three placements in three sources and a No. 2 ranking from MaxPreps.
3. East Kentwood - Average Rank: 3.5
East Kentwood earned top-three recognition in three of the four sources, making it a clear early-season contender.
4. Hudsonville - Average Rank: 5.0
Hudsonville placed in the top five in three sources and had multiple top-10 finishes statewide.
5. Brother Rice - Average Rank: 5.25
Brother Rice appeared in three sources and reached the top-five in two, combining consistency with high-end performance.
6. Grand Blanc - Average Rank: 6.25
Grand Blanc earned a top-five ranking from MHSAA and appeared in all four sources, giving it broad statewide support.
7. Avondale - Average Rank: 7.0
Avondale was ranked inside the top 10 in three sources, highlighting its strong position in Michigan basketball.
8. Detroit Catholic Central - Average Rank: 8.0
Detroit Catholic Central appears in three sources and claimed the No. 1 spot on On3/Rivals, helping it rise in the composite.
9. Muskegon - Average Rank: 8.25
Muskegon appeared in three rankings, consistently inside the top 15, and reached a high of No. 7 on MaxPreps.
10. Unity Christian - Average Rank: 10.0
Unity Christian appeared in three sources and earned a top-10 ranking on MaxPreps, solidifying its spot in the upper tier.
11. Kalamazoo Central - Average Rank: 10.5
Kalamazoo Central appeared in three sources with a top-10 showing in each, maintaining steady statewide recognition.
12. Hudsonville Unity Christian - Average Rank: 11.0
Hudsonville Unity Christian benefited from multiple mid-range placements across three sources to make the composite.
13. Rochester - Average Rank: 11.5
Rochester appeared in three sources, including a top-10 ranking from The D Zone, helping it edge into the top 15.
14. Northview - Average Rank: 12.5
Northview was recognized in three sources and maintained mid-teen rankings across the board.
15. Freeland - Average Rank: 12.5
Freeland appeared in two sources with strong top-15 finishes, securing its composite placement.
16. South Christian - Average Rank: 13.0
South Christian was included in two sources and remained consistently in the top 10–15 range.
17. Summit Academy North - Average Rank: 13.25
Summit Academy North appeared in three sources and stayed in the mid-teens, giving it a strong consensus profile.
18. Sexton - Average Rank: 14.0
Sexton earned recognition in two sources and held steady in the mid-teens, earning its spot.
19. Clarkston - Average Rank: 14.0
Clarkston appeared in two sources with competitive mid-teen rankings and edges other teams via highest placement.
20. Grand Haven - Average Rank: 14.33
Grand Haven appears in three sources and consistently ranks near the top 25, rounding out the mid-tier.
21. Grandville - Average Rank: 17.0
Grandville appeared in two sources and earned a mid-20s high-end ranking on MaxPreps and On3/Rivals.
22. Dakota - Average Rank: 17.0
Dakota is recognized in two sources and placed in the top 25 in both, earning its composite spot.
23. Detroit Martin Luther King - Average Rank: 17.33
Detroit Martin Luther King appeared in two sources and achieved a top-10 ranking in The D Zone.
24. Grand Rapids Northview - Average Rank: 17.33
Grand Rapids Northview earned recognition in two sources and maintained a mid-teen range, appearing in the composite.
25. Huron - Average Rank: 18.0
Huron appeared in two sources and consistently ranked in the top 15–20 range, rounding out the top 25.