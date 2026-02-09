Official Michigan Boys High School Basketball Divisional Rankings Revealed - Feb. 9, 2026
The official Michigan high school boys basketball rankings have been revealed for this week. We have two new No. 1-ranked teams in this week's edition of the MHSAA boys basketball rankings. Last week, Freeland was the top team in Division 2, and Beal City was the top team in Division 3, but that is no longer the case. The top teams in Division 1 and Division 4, Rockford and Fowler, remain the same this week.
For those unfamiliar, the MHSAA’s Michigan Power Rating (MPR) is based solely on wins and losses, and not margin of victory or game location. The formula weighs a team’s own winning percentage (25%), its opponents’ winning percentage (50%), and its opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage (25%).
Here are the latest MHSAA boys basketball rankings.
Division 1 Rankings
1. Rockford
2. East Lansing
3. East Kentwood
4. Grand Blanc
5. Hudsonville
6. Ypsilanti Lincoln
7. Kalamazoo Central
8. Ann Arbor Huron
9. Detroit Martin Luther King
10. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
11. Marquette
12. Auburn Hills Avondale
13. Grand Rapids Northview
14. Grand Haven
15. Rochester
16. Wayne Memorial
17. Flushing
18. Muskegon
19. Detroit Catholic Central
20. Warren Fitzgerald
Division 2 Rankings
1. Hudsonville Unity Christian
2. Freeland
3. Grand Rapids South Christian
4. Romulus Summit Academy North
5. Lansing Sexton
6. South Haven
7. Kingsford
8. Gladwin
9. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
10. Frankenmuth
11. Paw Paw
12. Michigan Center
13. Dearborn Divine Child
14. Benton Harbor
15. Ludington
16. Holland Christian
17. Marshall
18. Adrian
19. Grand Rapids Christian
20. Chelsea
Division 3 Rankings
1. Menominee
2. Beal City
3. Niles Brandywine
4. Pewamo-Westphalia
5. Ishpeming Westwood
6. McBain
7. Harbor Beach
8. Detroit Loyola
9. Elk Rapids
10. Onsted
11. Jackson Lumen Christi
12. Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac
13. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker
14. North Muskegon
15. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
16. New Haven
17. Mancelona
18. International Academy of Flint
19. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
20. Cassopolis
Division 4 Rankings
1. Fowler
2. Crystal Falls Forest Park
3. Pickford
4. Traverse City Christian
5. Concord
6. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist
7. Dollar Bay
8. Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian
9. Felch North Dickinson
10. Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian
11. Hillsdale Academy
12. Genesee Christian
13. Portland St. Patrick
14. Detroit Douglass
15. Adrian Lenawee Christian
16. Southfield Christian
17. Mendon
18. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
19. Ellsworth
20. Bear Lake