Official Michigan Boys High School Basketball Divisional Rankings Revealed - Feb. 9, 2026

We have two new top teams this week in the MHSAA boys basketball rankings.

East Lansing's Cameron Essell, right, moves the ball as Ann Arbor Huron's Kaleb Brown closes in during the first quarter on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Mason High School.
East Lansing's Cameron Essell, right, moves the ball as Ann Arbor Huron's Kaleb Brown closes in during the first quarter on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at Mason High School.

The official Michigan high school boys basketball rankings have been revealed for this week. We have two new No. 1-ranked teams in this week's edition of the MHSAA boys basketball rankings. Last week, Freeland was the top team in Division 2, and Beal City was the top team in Division 3, but that is no longer the case. The top teams in Division 1 and Division 4, Rockford and Fowler, remain the same this week.

For those unfamiliar, the MHSAA’s Michigan Power Rating (MPR) is based solely on wins and losses, and not margin of victory or game location. The formula weighs a team’s own winning percentage (25%), its opponents’ winning percentage (50%), and its opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage (25%).

Here are the latest MHSAA boys basketball rankings.

Division 1 Rankings

1. Rockford

2. East Lansing

3. East Kentwood

4. Grand Blanc

5. Hudsonville

6. Ypsilanti Lincoln

7. Kalamazoo Central

8. Ann Arbor Huron

9. Detroit Martin Luther King

10. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

11. Marquette

12. Auburn Hills Avondale

13. Grand Rapids Northview

14. Grand Haven

15. Rochester

16. Wayne Memorial

17. Flushing

18. Muskegon

19. Detroit Catholic Central

20. Warren Fitzgerald

Division 2 Rankings

1. Hudsonville Unity Christian

2. Freeland

3. Grand Rapids South Christian

4. Romulus Summit Academy North

5. Lansing Sexton

6. South Haven

7. Kingsford

8. Gladwin

9. Grand Rapids Catholic Central

10. Frankenmuth

11. Paw Paw

12. Michigan Center

13. Dearborn Divine Child

14. Benton Harbor

15. Ludington

16. Holland Christian

17. Marshall

18. Adrian

19. Grand Rapids Christian

20. Chelsea

Division 3 Rankings

1. Menominee

2. Beal City

3. Niles Brandywine

4. Pewamo-Westphalia

5. Ishpeming Westwood

6. McBain

7. Harbor Beach

8. Detroit Loyola

9. Elk Rapids

10. Onsted

11. Jackson Lumen Christi

12. Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac

13. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker

14. North Muskegon

15. Ottawa Lake Whiteford

16. New Haven

17. Mancelona

18. International Academy of Flint

19. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

20. Cassopolis

Division 4 Rankings

1. Fowler

2. Crystal Falls Forest Park

3. Pickford

4. Traverse City Christian

5. Concord

6. Allen Park Inter-City Baptist

7. Dollar Bay

8. Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian

9. Felch North Dickinson

10. Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian

11. Hillsdale Academy

12. Genesee Christian

13. Portland St. Patrick

14. Detroit Douglass

15. Adrian Lenawee Christian

16. Southfield Christian

17. Mendon

18. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

19. Ellsworth

20. Bear Lake

