Vote: Who is the 2025 Michigan Division 3 High School Football Player of the Year?
With the 2025 Michigan high school football season coming to a close, High School on SI is featuring some of the top players in every classification in the state.
Division 3 Michigan high school football is next up, and the following players are included in our Division 3 Player of the Year poll at the bottom of the page.
There are plenty of talented players in Michigan high school football, and our nominations in no way discredit any athlete who is not nominated. This vote is merely to engage fans and learn their opinions of who they believe the top players may be.
The poll will close on Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees:
Grayson Fellows, QB, Kenowa Hills
Fellows led the Knights to an 8-2 record this season before falling in the first round of the playoffs. The junior signal-caller was a threat on the ground, as he recorded nine rushing touchdowns to go along with 15 passing touchdowns. Fellows threw for 2,304 yards on 65% passing.
Isaiah Boonstra, WR, Zeeland East
The junior wideout had a strong season for the Chix, posting 46 receptions, 1,106 all-purpose yards and 11 total touchdowns. Boonstra was also named as an all-conference player (Ottawa-Kent, Gold).
Brandon Holman, RB, Zeeland West
Holman helped propel the Dux to the regional final game behind a stellar season. The junior ran for 1,434 yards on 198 carries (7.2 yards per carry), and he caught 16 passes for 394 yards. In total, Holman had 1,828 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Logan Dawson, QB, Lowell
Dawson dominated in the regular season, and it mostly came on the ground. The senior posted more than 1,500 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns. Through the air, Dawson had 790 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Kaden Griffiths, ATH, Stevensville Lakeshore
Griffiths had a tremendous junior season for the Lancers. Griffiths accounted for 1,133 rushing yards on 119 carries (9.5 yards per carry) and 17 rushing touchdowns.
Rory Sheil, WR/S/LB, Fenton
The Tigers had one of the best wideouts in Division 3 in Sheil. The senior accumulated 69 receptions, 1,291 yards and 16 touchdowns. Sheil accounted for 1,650 all-purpose yards, and his versatility helped Fenton reach the regional finals.
Traverse Moore, ATH, Dewitt
Moore was one of the main contributors on a state championship winning offense this season. The senior played QB and RB on offense, and on defense he played CB. To end his high school career, Moore set a state title game record with 397 rushing yards and scored five touchdowns (4 rushing, 1 passing).
Andrew Knight II, QB, Detroit Martin Luther King
In his senior season, Knight led the Crusaders to the regional final with 27 total touchdowns and just one interception. Knight is committed to play at Illinois State next season.
Kaven Cole, RB/LB. Gaylord
Cole was a two-way force for the Blue Devils this season. The senior put up more than 1,500 total yards and 21 touchdowns on offense. Defensively, Cole had six sacks, seven TFLs, three forced fumbles and one interception.
Jaiden Ramirez, RB/LB, Jackson
As the lead back for the Vikings, Ramirez had a strong junior season. On 166 carries, he ran for 1,380 yards (8.3 yards per carry) and 17 touchdowns.
