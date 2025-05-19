Vote: Who is the top pitcher in Michigan high school baseball in 2025?
The 2025 Michigan high school baseball season is underway, so High School on SI is highlighting the top talent in the state by position.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions. We started with outfielders and infielders, and now we'll highlight pitchers. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Michigan, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Voting will close on May 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Disclaimer: Voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You may vote as many times as you'd like and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
Who is the top pitcher in Michigan high school baseball in 2025?
Ryan Bosch, LHP, Sr., Fruitport
Ryan Bosch passed 300 career strikeouts this season. The 6-foot-8 pitcher is committed to Wake Forest.
Tyler Finkbeiner, RHP, Sr., Anchor Bay
FInkbeiner is a 6-foot-7 pitcher committed to Michigan. He had a 1.40 ERA last season.
Uli Fernsler, LHP, Sr., Novi
Fernsler might be a 2025 MLB Draft pick, but he is currently committed to TCU. He had a 0.86 ERA last season.
Luke LaCourse, RHP, Sr., Bay City Western
With a fastball that can reach the low 90s, LaCourse made the 2024 MHSBCA Division 1 first team all state. He is committed to Michigan State.
Wyatt Mosley, LHP, Sr., Dansville
With over 400 career strikeouts, Mosley is one of the top left handed pitchers in Michigan.
Case Bosch, LHP, Sr., Jenison
Case Bosch made the 2024 MHSBCA Division 1 second team all state. He is committed to Coastal Carolina.
Blake Ilitch, RHP, Sr., Brother Rice
Last season, Illitch had 101 strikeouts in 66.1 innings pitched. He also had a 0.63 ERA and 0.76 WHIP. He is committed to Ole Miss.
Sawyer Cooney, RHP, Sr., Bloomfield Hills
Cooney had a no-hitter 1-0 win over Groves earlier this season. He is committed to Xavier.
Chris Worley, RHP, Sr., Grand Blanc
Worley has a fastball that can reach 93 mph, according to Prep Baseball Michigan.
Keagen Kohlhoff, RHP, Sr., Powers Catholic
Kohlhoff can throw as hard as anyone in Michigan. He is committed to Missouri.
Slade Moore, LHP, Sr., West Bloomfield
Moore recently shut down North Farmington with 15 strikeouts in seven innings. He is committed to Michigan.
Andrew Mahoney, LHP, Jr., Detroit Catholic Central
Mahoney Jr. is one of the top junior prospects in the state. He had a 0.93 ERA early in the season.
Joel Mator, LHP, Sr., Trenton
Mator had a 0.64 ERA last season and made the MHSBCA Division 2 second team all state. Mator is committed to Wayne State.
Connor O’Neil, RHP, Sr., Northville
O’Neil pitched 31.1 innings for the 2024 MHSAA DIvision 1 state champions, Northville. He allowed only 23 hits and 11 walks with a 0.89 ERA.
Sam Beemer, RHP, Sr., Lake Orion
Beemer’s fastball can get up to 93 miles per hour, according to Prep Baseball. He is committed to Michigan State.
Ethan Armstrong, RHP, Jr., Garden City
Armstrong recently threw a no-hitter against Seaholm. He is committed to Michigan.
Bobby Crane, LHP, Sr., Detroit U of D Jesuit
Crane is committed to Notre Dame.
“They thought I was a great fit, being a lefty,” Crane told Prep Baseball Report. “I pound the strike zone and keep getting better.”
Cole Duhaime, LHP, Jr., Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
Duhaime had a 10-1 record with his only loss to Northville in the MHSAA Division 1 state title game. He is committed to Virginia.
Steven Fountain, RHP, Sr., West Bloomfield
Fountain’s fastball can break 90 mph. He is committed to Michigan State.
Chad Brown, RHP, Sr., Hemlock
Brown made the 2024 MHSBCA Division 3 first team all state.
Brett Faccio, RHP, Sr., Midland
As of the end of April, Faccio had only allowed one earned run. Faccio is committed to Yale.
Kellen Payne, RHP, Sr., Byron Center
Payne has a winless record with a 0.21 ERA and 0.515 WHIP with 54 strikeouts. Payne is committed to Nevada.
Caleb Raymond, RHP, Sr., Ann Arbor Skyline
Raymond has 45 strikeouts, five walks and 0.612 WHIP in 32.2 innings pitched, as of May 8.
Timmy Crowley, RHP, Sr., Jackson Lumen Christi
Crowley has had some quality outings in 2025, and the state championship quarterback has a strong arm.
Trevor Cunningham, LHP, Sr., Muskegon Mona Shores
Last season, Cunningham had 67 strikeouts in 62.1 innings pitched. He had a 1.235 ERA with a 1.027 WHIP. He is committed to Muskegon Community College.
Brett Hoffman, RHP, Sr., Swartz Creek
Hoffman threw his 200th career strikeout for Swartz Creek this year. He is committed to Lansing Community College.
