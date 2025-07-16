High School

Vote: Who is the top returning offensive lineman in Michigan high school football in 2025?

Read through the candidates and cast your votes

Hartland's William Tobin drops into pass coverage during a loss to Howell Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 in Howell, Michigan.
Hartland's William Tobin drops into pass coverage during a loss to Howell Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 in Howell, Michigan. / Timothy Arrick/Livingston Daily Contributor / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Michigan high school football season is close, so High School On SI is highlighting some of the players by positions. Earlier, we looked at the top quarterbacksrunning backs and pass catchers.

Now, we look at offensive lineman.

Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. There are many outstanding players in Michigan, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.

Voting will close on July 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.

Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.

Top returning offensive lineman in Michigan high school football in 2025

Khalief Canty Jr., Sr., Cass Tech

Canty was on the 2024 MHSFCA Division 1 All-State team. At 6-foot-5, 305 pounds, Canty has multiple scholarship offers, and he is committed to Missouri. 

Ben Nichols, Sr., Davison

Nichiols was on the 2024 MHSFCA Division 1 All-State team, and in December, he committed to Notre Dame. 

Benny Eziuka, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central

Eziuka was on the 2024 MHSFCA Division 1 All-State team. In June, Eziuka committed to Penn State. 

Greg Patrick, Sr., Portage Northern

Patrick was on the 2024 MHSFCA Division 2 All-State team. He is committed to Notre Dame. 

Andrew Rumsey, Sr., DeWitt

Rumsey dominated at left tackle for DeWitt last season. He was named to the Lansing Dream Team and the MHSFCA Division 3 All-State team. 

Sullivan Garvin, Sr., Allegan

Garvin was on the 2024 MHSFCA Division 5 All-State team. Another Notre Dame commit, Garvin dominated for Allegan on the left side of the line in his junior season. 

Jacob Trimmer, Sr., Grand Rapids West Catholic

Trimmer was on the 2024 MHSFCA Division 5 All-State team. 

RJ Thompson, Sr., Hudson

Thompson was named to the 2024 MHSFCA Division 7 All-State. 

Owen Winder, Sr., Dexter

Committed to Iowa State, Winder earned an offer after his junior season. He is 6-foot-6, 270 pounds and played at right tackle for the Dreadnaughts. 

Vincenzo Pizzo, Sr., St. Clair Shores Lakeview

Pizzo played left tackle for St. Clair Shores Lakeview, and at 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, he dominated the edge. 

Eli Macauley, Sr., Forest Hills Northern

Macauley has offers from Ferris State and Davenport, and he was first team All-Region in 2024. 

Pavel McCutcheon, Sr., Marquette

McCutcheon was first team All-Conference at primarily right tackle for Marquette. 

Louis Esposito, Jr., Saline

Esposito will become an upperclassmen in 2025, and he recently received an offer from Michigan. 

Dewey Young, Jr., Kalamazoo Central

Young is an offensive tackle with recent offers from Missouri, West Virginia and Minnesota. 

Jack Carlson, Jr., Brighton

Carlson received offers from Iowa State and Western Michigan this summer, according to 247sports.com

Jameer Henry, Jr., Detroit King

Henry played left tackle, right tackle and guard for the Crusaders last season. He has 24 scholarship offers, according to 247sports.com

William Tobin, Jr., Hartland

Tobin as an All-KLAA center in 2024. He has an offer from Western Michigan. 

