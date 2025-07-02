Vote: Who is the top returning running back in 2025 Michigan high school football season?
The Michigan high school football season is close, and High School On SI is highlighting some of the players by positions. Yesterday, we looked at the top quarterbacks.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. There are many outstanding players in Michigan, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting will close on July 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Top returning running backs in 2025 Michigan high school football season
Tomarion Steward, Sr., Mona Shores
Steward was one of two juniors on the 2024 MHSFCA Division 2 All-State team. He is committed to Miami (OH).
Donovan Triplett, Sr., Walled Lake Western
Triplett ran for 2,303 yards at 11.57 yards per carry and 32 rushing touchdowns. He also had two receiving touchdowns. He is committed to Western Michigan.
Kayden Dickerson, Sr., Portland
Dickerson was on the 2024 MHSFCA Division 4 All-State team. He ran for 1,293 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Jackson Malburg Sr., Armada
Malburg had 1,575 rushing yards, 23 rushing touchdowns on 7.1 yards per carry and 143.2 yards per game.
Peyton Merz, Sr., Mason County Central
Merz was on the 2024 MHSFCA Division 6 All-State team. He broke Mason County Central’s single season rushing yards and touchdown record last season.
Izaiah Wright, Sr., Gibraltar Carlson
Amassed 2,129 all-purpose yards and 31 touchdowns. He is committed to Purdue.
Kory Amachree, Sr., Haslett
Amachree had 1,394 all purpose yards with 19 touchdowns as a junior. He is committed to Kansas.
Cameron Payne, Jr., Byron Center
Payne helped Byron Center to the 2025 MHSAA Division 2 championship game. He ran for 122 yards in a loss to Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. He has an offer from Toledo.
Andrew Willemsen, Jr., Grand Haven
In 2024, Willemsen had over 1,300 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns on 6.53 yards per carry.
Jayden Terry, Sr., Grandville
Terry has been prolific since his freshman year. Last season, he had over 1,800 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns.
Michael Dukes, Sr., Detroit King
Dukes had 1,353 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024. He is committed to Rutgers.
Jakoby Lagat, Sr., Goodrich
Lagat had 709 rushing yards on 85 attempts last season. He also had 14 rushing touchdowns.
Anthony Baker, Jr., Grand Ledge
Baker had 1,362 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in 2024.
