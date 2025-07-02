High School

Vote: Who is the top returning running back in 2025 Michigan high school football season?

Read through the candidates and cast your vote!

Jack Butler

Walled Lake Western running back Donovan Triplett scores against White Lake Lakeland during first-half action at Walled Lake Western High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.
Walled Lake Western running back Donovan Triplett scores against White Lake Lakeland during first-half action at Walled Lake Western High School on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Michigan high school football season is close, and High School On SI is highlighting some of the players by positions. Yesterday, we looked at the top quarterbacks.

Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. There are many outstanding players in Michigan, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.

Voting will close on July 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.

Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.

Top returning running backs in 2025 Michigan high school football season

Tomarion Steward, Sr., Mona Shores

Steward was one of two juniors on the 2024 MHSFCA Division 2 All-State team. He is committed to Miami (OH).

Donovan Triplett, Sr., Walled Lake Western

Triplett ran for 2,303 yards at 11.57 yards per carry and 32 rushing touchdowns. He also had two receiving touchdowns. He is committed to Western Michigan. 

Kayden Dickerson, Sr., Portland

Dickerson was on the 2024 MHSFCA Division 4 All-State team. He ran for 1,293 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. 

Jackson Malburg Sr., Armada

Malburg had 1,575 rushing yards, 23 rushing touchdowns on 7.1 yards per carry and 143.2 yards per game.

Peyton Merz, Sr., Mason County Central

Merz was on the 2024 MHSFCA Division 6 All-State team. He broke Mason County Central’s single season rushing yards and touchdown record last season. 

Izaiah Wright, Sr., Gibraltar Carlson 

Amassed 2,129 all-purpose yards and 31 touchdowns. He is committed to Purdue. 

Kory Amachree, Sr., Haslett

Amachree had 1,394 all purpose yards with 19 touchdowns as a junior. He is committed to Kansas.

Cameron Payne, Jr., Byron Center

Payne helped Byron Center to the 2025 MHSAA Division 2 championship game. He ran for 122 yards in a loss to Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. He has an offer from Toledo. 

Andrew Willemsen, Jr., Grand Haven 

In 2024, Willemsen had over 1,300 rushing yards, 11 rushing touchdowns on 6.53 yards per carry. 

Jayden Terry, Sr., Grandville 

Terry has been prolific since his freshman year. Last season, he had over 1,800 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. 

Michael Dukes, Sr., Detroit King

Dukes had 1,353 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024. He is committed to Rutgers. 

Jakoby Lagat, Sr., Goodrich

Lagat had 709 rushing yards on 85 attempts last season. He also had 14 rushing touchdowns. 

Anthony Baker, Jr., Grand Ledge 

Baker had 1,362 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in 2024. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Michigan