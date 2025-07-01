Vote: Who is the top quarterback entering the 2025 Michigan high school football season?
Belleville's Bryce Underwood is gone, which leaves the title for top quarterback in Michigan high school football wide open. High School On SI is highlighting some of the players who could compete for that crown.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. There are many outstanding players in Michigan, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. High School On SI will highlight other top players in different position groups in Michigan high school football throughout the summer.
Voting will close on July 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Top quarterbacks entering the 2025 Michigan high school football season
Sam Stowe, Sr., Pontiac Notre Dame
Stowe had 2,751 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns in 2024 for the Division 5 champions.
Tanner Theuerkauf, Sr., Menominee
Theuerkauf was a MHSFCA Division 7 all-state selection in 2024.
Tommy Carr, Sr., Saline
Carr completed 70 percent of his passes. He had 2,510 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns. Carr is committed to Miami (OH). He is the younger brother of Notre Dame quarterback C.J. Carr and the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr.
Jabin Gonzales, Jr., St. Mary’s
Gonzales has recently received offers from Toledo, Miami (OH), Central Michigan and Kent State, among others. He was a part-time quarterback for the Division 2 champions, contributing 15 total touchdowns in 2024.
Grayson Fellows, Jr., Kenowa Hills
Fellows had 2,680 passing yards, 19 touchdowns to five interceptions in 2024 for Kenowa Hills.
Jack DeVries, Jr., Schoolcraft
DeVries can make throws to any part of the field, and he stood out in Division 7 as just a sophomore.
Jake Morrow, Sr., Grand Blanc
Morrow was a dual-threat quarterback in 2024 with 3,321 total yards, 24 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns.
Jaxson Dosh, Sr., Davison
Dosh is an athletic and elusive quarterback, which has earned him a commitment to Western Michigan.
Kayd Coffman, Sr., East Kentwood
Coffman threw for 1,600 yards and 12 touchdowns to two interceptions. He is committed to Michigan State.
Ryland Watters, Sr., Rochester Adams
Watter played in 4.5 games last season due to injury, but he still accounted for 664 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, 414 passing yards and one passing touchdown.
Andrew Knight, Sr., Detroit King
It looks like Darryl Flemister might move to wide receiver, so Andrew Knight takes over for the Crusaders after transferring from Sterling Heights Stevenson. Knight is committed to Illinois State.
Donald Tabron II, So., Cass Tech
Tabron II led Cass Tech to a Division 1 state championship as a freshman. He received offers from Oregon, Penn State and Wisconsin, among others, in the spring.
Drew Sheridan, So., Divine Child
Sheridan had a strong freshman season on varsity. He threw for 2,007 passing yards with 22 touchdowns on 77 percent completion percentage.
Payton Babbitt, Sr., Orchard View
Babbitt had 1,057 passing yards and 15 touchdown passes in 2024. He added 500 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Brady Thomas, Sr., Brother Rice
Thomas was a captain for Brother Rice in 2024, although his season was cut short due to injury.
Duke Banta, Jr., Detroit Catholic Central
Banta is now an upperclassman with multiple collegiate Division I offers. He’ll look to lead the Shamrocks to the Division 1 title game in 2025.
