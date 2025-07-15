Vote: Who is the top returning pass catcher in Michigan high school football in 2025?
The Michigan high school football season is close, so High School On SI is highlighting some of the players by positions. Earlier, we looked at the top quarterbacks and running backs. Now, we look at wide receivers and tight ends.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. There are many outstanding players in Michigan, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting will close on July 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. You can vote as many times as you wish. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Top returning pass catcher in Michigan high school football in 2025
Samson Gash, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central
Gash caught 42 passes for 731 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior. He made the MHSFCA Division 1 First Team All-State.
Damion King IV, Sr., De La Salle
King IV has recently received offers from Central State, Davenport and Ferris State.
Braylon Burnside, Sr., Utica Eisenhower
Burnside had 25 catches for 432 receiving, a 17-yard average, in 2024. Burnside has offers from Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan and Miami (OH).
Lincoln Watkins, Sr., Port Huron Northern
Watkins had 39 receptions for 668 yards as a junior. He is committed to Kentucky.
Keaton Duda, Sr., Utica Eisenhower
Duda has offers from Kent State and Wayne State.
Lincoln Keyes, Sr., Saline
In the regular season, Keyes caught 39 passes for 821 yards and eight touchdowns, according to 247sports.com. He is committed to Georgia.
Ahman Edmonds, Sr., East Kentwood
In six games last season, Edmonds had 25 receptions for 457 yards and seven touchdowns.
Cole Novara, Sr., Dexter
Novara had 46 receptions for 868 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2024.
Brooks Hadden, Sr., Coopersville
Hadden made the MHSFCA Division 3 First Team All-State in 2024.
Brayden Platt, Sr., Brighton
Platt is a speedy receiver with offers from Kent State, Hope and Thomas More, according to 247sports.com.
Jack Janda, Sr., Detroit Catholic Central
A team captain for the Shamrocks, Janda is committed to Wisconsin.
Dakota Guerrant, Jr., Harper Woods
Guerrant had 670 receiving yards along with 660 rushing yards, according to 247sports.com. He has recently received offers from LSU, Colorado and Oklahoma.
Tre Britton, Jr., Belleville
Britton had 32 catches for 817 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2024. He has recently received offers from Indiana, Alabama and UCLA.
Ryan Rocheleau, Sr., Lake Orion
Rocheleau is a 6-foot-5, 200 pound tight end who is committed to Western Michigan.
Anthony Cartwright III, Jr., Detroit Country Day
Cartwright is a tight end who has offers from Florida, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon, among others.
Chad Willis, Jr., OLSM
Willis is a 6-foot-2 receiver entering his junior season. In 2024, he had 19 receptions for 283 yards and three touchdowns, according to 247sports.com. He recently received offers from Western Kentucky, Hampton and Illinois.
Greg Pope III, Jr., Henry Ford
Pope III has PSL All-Region honors. He has received an offer from Arkansas, according to 247sports.com.
Wendell Childs Jr., Jr., Clarkston
Childs Jr., has had an eventful summer with offers from Louisville, Miami (OH), Kent State and Toledo. Childs Jr. won the 800-meters in the 2025 MHSAA Track and Field Championships.
Santino Lucci, Jr., Dakota
In 2024, Lucci had 34 receptions for 700 yards and eight touchdowns, according to his Hudl.
Deandre Bidden, So., Harper Woods
With an extensive highlight reel after his freshman season, Bidden has 26 scholarship offers, including from Alabama, Michigan, and Oregon, among others.
Jerrimiah Cross, So., River Rouge
Cross recently received offers from Indiana, Maryland, Akron and Pittsburgh.
