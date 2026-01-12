Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - January 12, 2026
The 2025-26 Minnesota high school boys basketball season is here, and High School On SI has top 25 statewide rankings. Each week, we will rank the top 25 teams in Minnesota regardless of classification.
No. 1 Wayzata (10-1)
Previous ranking: 1
This week’s games: Jan. 13 at No. 6 Maple Grove (8-3), Jan. 16 vs. St. Michael-Albertville (0-11)
Ranking rationale: Wayzata disposed of an up-and-coming Lake Conference rival, winning 91-60 at home against then-No. 13 Buffalo (10-1). Christian Wiggins led four Trojans in double figures with 28 points. Nolen Anderson had 18. Wayzata fended off a game effort by visiting Edina (7-5), pulling away from a 41-38 halftime lead to win 78-63. Wayzata still remains undefeated against Minnesotan opponents.
No. 2 Tartan (9-0)
Previous ranking: 2
This week’s games: Jan. 14 at Simley (7-4), Jan. 16 vs. Hastings (8-4)
Ranking rationale: The Titans were untested in a pair of wins last week. They won at Two Rivers (4-8) 86-57 and at Hill-Murray (2-9) 68-42. K.J. Wilson Jr. dropped 29 while Duke King added 13 and Emmanuel Oyesanmi had 12 in the win vs. the Warriors. The stakes rise this week when Tartan meets fellow Metro East Conference unbeaten, Hastings.
No. 3 Richfield (12-0)
Previous ranking: 3
This week’s games: Jan. 13 vs. Brooklyn Center (1-7), Jan. 16 at Holy Angels (6-5)
Ranking rationale: Richfield picked up a trio of wins last week. Things started with conference wins coming 81-66 at Columbia Heights (6-4) and 83-50 vs. Bloomington Kennedy (6-7). The week was capped with a 79-56 win vs. Minneapolis Southwest (4-5) at Minnehaha Academy. Against the Hylanders, Gideon Horne led with 22 points while Tyrece Hagler chipped in 20. Horne had 18 and Hagler 17 against the Eagles. Horne and Waleed Muhammad co-led with 16 against the Lakers.
No. 4 Totino-Grace (7-2)
Previous ranking: 4
This week’s games: Jan. 13 at Rogers (2-7), Jan. 15 vs. No. 25 Osseo (8-3), Jan. 16 vs. Shakopee (1-9)
Ranking rationale: Totino-Grace got back in the win column with a duo of Northwest Suburban Conference wins last week. The Eagles knocked off Anoka (5-9) at home 94-53 and won 85-59 at Andover (8-4). Right now, Richfield and T-G are neck-and-neck to be the top team in Class 3A. The Eagles’ losses were both to top-10 4A foes.
No. 5 Cretin-Derham Hall (9-2)
Previous ranking: 6
This week’s games: Jan. 14 at Irondale (3-8), Jan. 16 vs. Mounds View (6-3)
Ranking rationale: Cretin-Derham Hall went on the road and more than doubled White Bear Lake (3-7), 79-38. Jojo Mitchell’s 19 points led four Raiders in double figures. Ty Schlagel was next with 17. More impressive, though, was a home win by a smaller advantage.
After dropping its first two ranked matchups of the season, CD-H has now won two in a row with the latest being an 82-69 outcome vs. previous No. 9 East Ridge (8-3). Schlagel led with 25 points to surpass 1,000 for his career and nine rebounds. CD-H is the lone unbeaten in Suburban East Conference play at 5-0.
No. 6 Maple Grove (8-3)
Previous ranking: 5
This week’s games: Jan. 13 vs. No. 1 Wayzata (10-1) , Jan. 16 at Edina (7-5)
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove was upset 75-70 at Hopkins (9-3), which jumps seven spots to No. 11 this week. A 25-point night by Max Iversen to lead all scorers wasn’t quite enough to lift the Crimson in the program’s first game as a member of the Lake Conference. Maple Grove responded with a 72-62 win vs. Minnetonka (4-6). Iversen had 21 to go with 19 for Jack Thelen.
No. 7 Blaine (11-0)
Previous ranking: 14
This week’s games: Jan. 13 at Coon Rapids (3-8), Jan. 15 at Centennial (2-9), Jan. 17 vs. Rogers (2-7)
Ranking rationale: Blaine kept its impressive start to the season going with an 88-57 drubbing at Rogers. Leading the charge for the Bengals was Shiloh Ayitey with 26 points. Gavin Olson posted 19. Blaine played a part in nearly ousting previous No. 17 Osseo (8-3) out of the rankings with an 89-82 win. Henry Semans stepped up with 28 points. That was the Bengals’ best win to date. It’d be nice to see what they can do against a top-10 opponent.
No. 8 Farmington (9-1)
Previous ranking: 15
This week’s games: Jan. 12 at No. 19 Rosemount (9-2), Jan. 16 vs. Eastview (4-8)
Ranking rationale: The Tigers won a pivotal South Suburban Conference matchup, going on the road and pulling off a minor upset of then-No. 12 Apple Valley (5-4), 72-67. Kale Flees led with 28 points as Farmington came back from 38-31 at the break.
Another huge win came in the form of a 71-69 win vs. previous No. 7 Eagan (8-3). Flees upped his game for 32 to go with 16 for Benny Fenske. Farmington’s on a five-game win streak since its lone loss coming to current No. 21 Prior Lake (7-4).
No. 9 East Ridge (8-3)
Previous ranking: 9
This week’s games: Jan. 12 at Roseville (6-4), Jan. 14 vs. Park of Cottage Grove (6-5), Jan. 17 vs. West Allis Central, Wisconsin (8-1) at La Crosse, Wisconsin
Ranking rationale: The Raptors split last week with a 69-57 win vs. Woodbury (5-7) and an 82-69 loss at fellow Suburban East Conference title contender Cretin-Derham Hall (9-2), which climbed a spot to No. 5 this week. Tomes’ game-high 27 points weren’t enough to lift the Raptors in a key conference and Section 4-4A tilt. He had 28 to help East Ridge come back from a three-point halftime deficit vs. the Royals.
No. 10 DeLaSalle (7-2)
Previous ranking: 10
This week’s games: Jan. 13 at Columbia Heights (6-4), Jan. 16 vs. Bloomington Kennedy (6-7)
Ranking rationale: The Islanders had a light week with an 82-43 win vs. Fridley (2-6) being their lone result. Jaeden Udean led with 20 points while Ichima Idoko, Deon Wallace-Johnson and Jonas McCreary each had 10 and Omar Ali 11. Both of DeLaSalle’s losses this season were to top-10 teams.
No. 11 Hopkins (8-3)
Previous ranking: 18
This week’s games: Jan. 13 at No. 20 Eden Prairie (8-2), Jan. 16 vs. No. 14 Buffalo (10-1)
Ranking rationale: Hopkins pulled off its biggest win of the season in a 75-70 upset at home vs. then-No. 5 Maple Grove (8-3). It was quite the way for Ken Novak Jr. to get to 1,000 career wins. Jayden Moore led with 18 points to go with 16 for Xavier Frelix.
The Royals also thumped St. Michael-Albertville (0-11), 101-44 at STMA before a 79-60 neutral site win vs. then-No. 7 Eagan (8-3). Frelix and Ahmed Nur had 22 against STMA. Jayden Moore led with 20 against Eagan. When the Royals are humming, they have a lot of weapons in which to attack you.
No. 12 St. Paul Johnson (8-0)
Previous ranking: 11
This week’s games: Jan. 13 vs. St. Paul Como Park (1-11), Jan. 15 at St. Paul Central (8-2), Jan. 17 at Esko (6-6)
Ranking rationale: The Governors handled a pair of intra-city schools last week. They won 88-28 at St. Paul Harding (2-9) and 72-35 vs. St. Paul Washington (5-4). Aaron Howard led with 16 points against Harding. The only reason they drop a spot is due to Hopkins beating two top-10 teams last week to vault them.
No. 13 Alexandria (6-3)
Previous ranking: 20
This week’s games: Jan. 12 vs. ROCORI (2-8), Jan. 13 vs. Brainerd (4-6), Jan. 16 vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice (5-6)
Ranking rationale: Alexandria’s 90-86 win vs. previously unbeaten and No. 8 Moorhead (11-1) was one of several upsets that occurred on a chaotic Tuesday night last week. It’s been apparent all season that the Cardinals can play with anybody, but they finally got the win to validate that sentiment. It was a nip-and-tuck game in the first half.
Alexandria ballooned its lead to as much as 14 in the second half before the Spuds nearly came back. Mason Witt led with 35 points to go with 23 for Gavin Roderick. A big piece back is Talan Witt, one of the team’s top players who’s easing back after missing all season due to injury. He had three points. The Cards also rolled 94-61 at Fergus Falls (1-8).
No. 14 Buffalo (10-1)
Previous ranking: 13
This week’s games: Jan. 13 vs. Edina (7-5), Jan. 16 at No. 11 Hopkins (9-3)
Ranking rationale: Buffalo was humbled in its first loss of the season, falling 91-60 at No. 1 Wayzata (10-1). Eli Hegle’s 18 points were a bright spot. The Bison learned from the setback and picked up their first ranked win of the season, 76-60 vs. previous No. 21 Eden Prairie (9-2). Thomas Jordan led with 20 points. Buffalo could find its way into the top 10 if it can sweep this week’s games.
No. 15 Moorhead (11-1)
Previous ranking: 8
This week’s games: Jan. 15 at Bemidji (6-4), Jan. 17 at Elk River (3-5)
Ranking rationale: The Spuds suffered their first loss of the season after a 9-0 start. In just their fifth game against a Minnesota foe, they dropped 90-86 at Alexandria (6-3), which jumps seven spots to No. 20 this week.
The Cardinals were back at full strength with the return of injured guard Talan Witt in this one. Moorhead was led by 27 points from David Mack. The Spuds bounced back with a 90-69 win vs. Southwest Christian (7-3) and an 87-68 win vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice (5-6). Romeo Kromah was tops with 23 points against both the Stars and Storm.
No. 16 Lakeville South (8-2)
Previous ranking: 16
This week’s games: Jan. 12 at No. 22 Eagan (8-3), Jan. 15 vs. No. 19 Rosemount (9-2), Jan. 17 at Rochester Century (3-9)
Ranking rationale: It wasn’t appalling that Lakeville South lost to Prior Lake (7-4), but the margin of defeat certainly was. The Cougars were blitzed 79-40 in Prior Lake. Nolan Greene was the only one from South to hit double digits with 10 points.
The Cougars caught the Lakers at the wrong time as the preseason top-15 squad is starting to figure things out after a slow start and are up to No. 21 this week. South stays in the top 20 thanks to a 65-56 win vs. previous No. 12 Apple Valley (5-4). Ryker Sanders scored 21 against the Eagles.
No. 17 Northfield (11-1)
Previous ranking: 22
This week’s games: Jan. 13 vs. Albert Lea (3-9), Jan. 16 vs. Mankato West (5-6)
Ranking rationale: The Raiders boast one of the best defenses in the state. It shined in a 59-39 win vs. Byron (5-6). The Bears managed just 13 first-half points. Tyler Hupton and Kayden Oakland led Northfield with 19 points each.
Northfield added a 72-63 win vs. one of the state’s top unranked teams, Austin (7-4). The win streak extended to 11 with a 70-59 win at Rochester John Marshall (2-9). Layden Oakland was tops with 22 against the Packers and 26 against the Rockets.
No. 18 Willmar (10-0)
Previous ranking: 24
This week’s games: Jan. 13 vs. Sartell (4-4), Jan. 16 at Detroit Lakes (5-4), Jan. 17 at Little Falls (2-8)
Ranking rationale: Avery Christensen continued his great season with 26 points to lead all scorers in a 76-57 win at Zimmerman (7-5). Hudson Sjoberg added 17. Christensen matched his 26 in a 70-62 win vs. Becker (8-2), a team ranked No. 9 at the time in the 3A coaches’ poll. Willmar dug out of an early 11-point hole.
Alex Hoppe had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. The week concluded with an 83-75 win at New Ulm (5-6) Christensen had 22. The Cards can fly even higher if they knock off Central Lakes Conference foe and No. 13 Alexandria (6-3) later on this season.
No. 19 Rosemount (9-2)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Jan. 12 vs. No. 8 Farmington (9-1), Jan. 15 at No. 16 Lakeville South (8-2), Jan. 17 vs. Rochester John Marshall (2-9)
Ranking rationale: The Irish are the hottest team south of the Minnesota River with eight straight wins. Rosemount has won all eight by seven points or more, including an 80-73 neutral site win vs. then-unbeaten and current No. 20 Eden Prairie (9-2). Rosemount’s only bad loss was a 77-71 result at Eastview (4-8). The other blemish came to current No. 8 Farmington (9-1), a game the Irish can avenge this week.
No. 20 Eden Prairie (9-2)
Previous ranking: 21
This week’s games: Jan. 13 vs. No. 11 Hopkins (9-3), Jan. 16 vs. Minnetonka (4-6)
Ranking rationale: The Eagles had no issues in their Lake Conference opener, winning 87-50 at St. Michael-Albertville (0-11). They couldn't cash in on the next westward road trip, falling 76-60 at No. 14 Buffalo (10-1), whose only loss of the season came this week to No. 1 Wayzata (10-1). Hamze Yusuf had a co-game-high 20 points in Buffalo.
No. 21 Prior Lake (7-4)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Jan. 12 at No. 23 Apple Valley (5-4), Jan. 15 vs. No. 22 Eagan (8-3)
Ranking rationale: The Lakers are showing why they were a preseason top-15 squad. After a 1-4 start (two losses coming to current top-five teams), Prior Lake’s responded with six straight wins. The Lakers are 4-0 in the South Suburban Conference with victories at current No. 8 Farmington (9-1) by 17 and vs. No. 16 Lakeville South (8-2) by 39. Colten Gunderson’s 21 points led against the Cougars. Prior Lake’s most recent result was a 100-61 win at Burnsville (5-6). Kolby Thompson had 30 against the Blaze.
No. 22 Eagan (8-3)
Previous ranking: 7
This week’s games: Jan. 12 vs. No. 16 Lakeville South (8-2), Jan. 15 at No. 21 Prior Lake (7-4), Jan. 17 at Duluth East (4-6)
Ranking rationale: It was a far cry to expect Eagan to go the whole season undefeated, but few could’ve seen the Wildcats’ first setback coming against winless Shakopee (1-9). They tumbled at home 63-57 after staking a 24-20 halftime lead. Alex Schroepfer led Eagan with 16 points.
The Wildcats bounced back to push a red-hot and new No. 8 Farmington (9-1) team on the road, but ultimately fell short in a 71-69 loss. Schroepfer posted 18. It was an 0-for-3 week after Eagan lost 79-60 on neutral court to Hopkins (9-3), which is up seven spots to No. 11 this week.
No. 23 Apple Valley (5-4)
Previous ranking: 12
This week’s games: Jan. 12 vs. No. 21 Prior Lake (7-4), Jan. 17 vs. Burnsville (5-6)
Ranking rationale: The Eagles were unable to maintain a seven-point halftime lead in a 72-67 loss vs. Farmington (9-1), which climbs seven spots to No. 8. Trey Parker’s 29 points weren’t quite enough to carry Apple Valley to victory. The Eagles’ days in the Power 25 could be numbered after another setback, 65-56 at No. 16 Lakeville South (8-2). Camare Young had 18.
No. 24 Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (8-0)
Previous ranking: 25
This week’s games: Jan. 12 vs. Redwood Valley (2-9), Jan. 15 at Sauk Centre (4-5), Jan. 17 vs. Marshall (6-5)
Ranking rationale: The Tigers are the last unbeaten team standing in Class 2A. They kept a zero in the loss column with wins last week coming 74-49 vs. Minnewaska Area (5-4) and 91-35 vs. BOLD (0-10). Stepping up to play Class 3A Marshall this week will be a good test.
No. 25 Osseo (8-3)
Previous ranking: 17
This week’s games: Jan. 13 vs. Anoka (5-9), Jan. 15 at No. 4 Totino-Grace (7-2)
Ranking rationale: Bookending an eight-game win streak were a pair of confounding losses. The Orioles caught fire after losing a surprise game to Irondale (3-7) in the season opener. Several weeks later, the win streak came to a halt in a 76-69 home loss to Champlin Park (4-9), which entered on a six-game losing streak but got its star Gavin Walter back from injury for this one. Owen Counce led with 18 points for the Orioles.
Osseo fell again, 89-82 at Northwest Suburban Conference leader and new No. 7 Blaine (11-0). Joel Saah led the Orioles with 21.
