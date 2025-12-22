Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings — December 22, 2025
The 2025-26 Minnesota high school boys basketball season is here, and High School On SI has top 25 statewide rankings. Each week, we will rank the top 25 teams in Minnesota regardless of classification.
No. 1 Wayzata (7-0)
Previous ranking: 1
This week’s games: Dec. 23 vs. No. 2 Totino-Grace (6-0)
Ranking rationale: Wayzata continued to light up the scoreboard in a 98-84 home win vs. a solid unranked Chaska (3-3) squad. Nolen Anderson paced with 31 points while Xavy Ivey and Isaac Olmstead contributed 19. The Trojans extended their streak of 90+ point games to five with a 96-56 win at Breck (0-5).
Anderson was tops again with 22. Head coach Bryan Schnettler’s got this team firing on all cylinders heading into the matchup of the year pitting Class 4A title favorite Wayzata against 3A favorite Totino-Grace.
No. 2 Totino-Grace (5-0)
Previous ranking: 2
This week’s games: Dec. 23 at No. 1 Wayzata (7-0)
Ranking rationale: Totino-Grace secured yet another ranked victory. The host Eagles beat Cretin-Derham Hall (3-2), which rises a spot to No. 5 this week, 65-63 in a tightly contested game throughout. Dothan Ijadimbola led with 25 points for T-G, which scraped out a win despite missing players due to illness. The Eagles forced a turnover in the closing seconds as the Raiders tried to tie or win it.
No. 3 Maple Grove (5-1)
Previous ranking: 3
This week’s games: Dec. 23 vs. Champlin Park (2-5), Dec. 26 vs. No. 25 Rochester Mayo (7-1) at Bethel, Dec. 27 vs. No. 4 Tartan (4-0) at Bethel
Ranking rationale: The Crimson picked up a pair of resume-boosting wins this week. First was an 81-74 outcome at then-No. 9 Alexandria (4-1). Baboucarr Ann starred with 32 points to help the visitors overcome a 32-30 halftime deficit.
Next, Maple Grove ended East Ridge’s (4-1) undefeated start by pulling out an 80-75 road win. Ann put in 24 and big man Jack Thelen added 15. Sandwiched in the middle was an 82-42 win vs. Park Center (2-3) fueled by Ann’s 21 and the Pirates scoring just 14 in the second half. The Crimson’s only loss this season was by two vs. No. 2 Totino-Grace (5-0).
No. 4 Tartan (4-0)
Previous ranking: 4
This week’s games: Dec. 22 at No. 13 Mahtomedi (5-0), Dec. 27 at No. 3 Maple Grove (4-1) at Macalester
Ranking rationale: On Dec. 16, Tartan hung on to win the resumption of its Dec. 6 matchup at Hopkins (3-3). The Titans led 60-50 near the midway point of the second half when play was called. After the Royals, ranked No. 5 at game time, cut it to two, Tartan righted the ship to win 84-76. K.J. Wilson led with 27 points.
Next, the Titans picked up an 84-70 home conference win against St. Thomas Academy (3-3). You could make the case for Tartan to be as high as No. 3, but the Titans will be able to make their case on the floor when they take on Maple Grove this week.
No. 5 Cretin-Derham Hall (4-2)
Previous ranking: 6
This week’s games: Dec. 26 vs. Park Center (2-3) at Concordia-St. Paul, Dec. 27 vs. No. 11 Alexandria (4-1) at Concordia
Ranking rationale: Cretin-Derham Hall hung 50 points in the first half to set the tone in an 80-42 win at Roseville (3-3). Ty Schlagel led with 26 points to go with Jojo Mitchell’s 21 as the duo outscored the opposition on their own.
The Raiders nearly picked off their first ranked win of the season, falling 65-63 at No. 2 Totino-Grace (5-0). After falling behind 11 early, C-DH had a chance to tie or win it in the closing seconds before an ill-fated turnover. The Raiders’ only losses this season are to the top two teams.
No. 6 East Ridge (4-1)
Previous ranking: 7
This week’s games: Dec. 23 at Osseo (5-1)
Ranking rationale: In a warmup for perhaps its biggest matchup of the season, East Ridge rolled at home 89-50 vs. Forest Lake (2-4). The Raptors outscored the Rangers just in the second half alone, scoring 54 over the final 18 minutes. Cedric Tomes was incredible with 43 points.
He poured in 34 in a big home game vs. No. 3 Maple Grove (5-1), but it wasn’t enough as East Ridge couldn’t hold onto a seven-point halftime lead in an 80-75 loss. Still, a strong showing in defeat and some attrition in the top 10 leads to a one-spot bump.
No. 7 DeLaSalle (4-1)
Previous ranking: 8
This week’s games: Dec. 26 vs. No. 11 Alexandria (4-1) at Concordia-St. Paul, Dec. 27 vs. Holy Family (5-0) at Concordia
Ranking rationale: The Islanders rolled 84-47 vs. Robbinsdale Cooper (3-6). Kamar Thomas shined with 24 points to lead four DeLaSalle players in double figures. A stress-free week concluded with an 88-57 win vs. previously unbeaten Columbia Heights (3-1).
DLS fell in its only ranked matchup this season to No. 3 Maple Grove (5-0), so this week will be a chance to prove itself against Alexandria and one of the top unranked teams in 2A title contender Holy Family.
No. 8 Richfield (6-0)
Previous ranking: 10
This week’s games: Dec. 26 vs. St. Paul Harding (1-4) at Macalester, Dec. 27 vs. Minnehaha Academy (1-3) at Hamline
Ranking rationale: Richfield had a quiet week with just one game, a 90-59 win at Fridley (1-5). This was a close one for a half before the Spartans dominated 51-22 in the final 18 minutes. Dre Collins’ 22 points led the way, followed by 18 for Adin Inda among five Spartans in double figures.
No. 9 Eagan (6-0)
Previous ranking: 11
This week’s games: Dec. 26 vs. St. Louis Park (3-4) at Bethel, Dec. 27 vs. Stillwater (2-3) at Bethel
Ranking rationale: It was a little too close for comfort up just 33-31 at the half, but the host Wildcats did what a top-15 team should do and pulled away for a 75-62 win vs. Eastview (2-5). One of the state’s top uncommitted seniors, Alex Schroepfer, dropped 31 points and surpassed 1,000 for his career.
The Wildcats followed it up with a 66-48 victory at Lakeville North (1-4), its first victory against that program in 15 years. Donjae Knox led with 14 points and Schroepfer was two rebounds and two assists shy of a triple-double.
No. 10 Moorhead (4-0)
Previous ranking: 12
This week’s games: Dec. 22 at Fargo Davies, North Dakota (3-0), Dec. 23 vs. West Fargo, North Dakota (3-2)
Ranking rationale: Moorhead opened the week with a 66-50 win at Monticello (4-2). The Spuds were led by 15 points for Jett Feeney and David Mack, as well as 13 for Romeo Kromah. They next picked up their best win of the young season, prevailing 75-69 vs. then-No. 20 St. Peter (7-1).
David Mack posted 25 points to go with 16 for Kromah. Lastly, Moorhead won 82-76 on neutral floor (albeit at Concordia-Moorhead) against West Fargo Horace, North Dakota (4-1). The Spuds erased a 44-24 halftime deficit. Kromah had a double-double of 24 and 10.
No. 11 Alexandria (4-1)
Previous ranking: 9
This week’s games: Dec. 26 vs. No. 8 DeLaSalle (4-1) at Concordia-St. Paul, Dec. 27 vs. No. 12 St. Paul Johnson (3-0) at Concordia
Ranking rationale: Alexandria gave a valiant effort in a marquee matchup. The Cardinals led by two at the break, but couldn’t hang on in an 81-74 loss at home vs. No. 3 Maple Grove (5-1). Mason Witt hit six threes on the way to 30 points and Gavin Roderick added 23.
Alexandria bounced back with an 89-78 win over a potential Central Lakes Conference contender, previously unbeaten St. Cloud Apollo (5-1). The Cards needed overtime to outlast visiting Elk River (2-2). Witt led with 32 and Roderick chipped in 19.
No. 12 St. Paul Johnson (3-0)
Previous ranking: 13
This week’s games: Dec. 22 vs. Minneapolis South (3-1), Dec. 26 vs. Irondale (1-5) at Concordia-St. Paul, Dec. 27 vs. No. 11 Alexandria (4-1) at Concordia
Ranking rationale: St. Paul Johnson has navigated the relatively easy early portion of its schedule just fine. The Governors won their lone game last week, 90-62 vs. Two Rivers (1-5).
Now, the competition ramps up for the 3A squad, which steps up to play a pair of 4A foes this week. I like Johnson to get by Irondale, but it can make a statement by knocking off the defending 3A champ, Alexandria, which is already one of the top 4A teams this season since its reclassification.
No. 13 Mahtomedi (5-0)
Previous ranking: 14
This week’s games: Dec. 22 vs. No. 4 Tartan (4-0)
Ranking rationale: The Zephyrs have won four straight games by double digits. The only team to keep it close was Hudson, Wisconsin (4-2), in a 49-44 season opener. Mahtomedi is coming off its biggest win to date, a 68-58 result at previous No. 21 Orono (4-2). The Zephyrs can enter a new tier by winning its most anticipated matchup of the season this week.
No. 14 Apple Valley (5-2)
Previous ranking: 15
This week’s games: None
Ranking rationale: The Eagles head into a long holiday break on a three-game win streak. While they’re 0-2 in ranked matchups thus far, they’ve won by double digits against everyone else. Last week, they rolled 66-47 vs. Lakeville North (1-4) and 86-56 at Shakopee (0-5). Trey Parker scored 33 points in the latter.
No. 15 Buffalo (5-0)
Previous ranking: 17
This week’s games: Dec. 23 vs. Delano (2-5), Dec. 27 at Annandale (3-1)
Ranking rationale: Buffalo got by Chanhassen (2-3) 89-80 at home. Matthew Jordan (32 points) and Thomas Jordan (27) did the heavy lifting. The zero remains in the loss column after holding on 79-75 at home against Sartell (1-3). Thomas Jordan led with 29 points against the Sabers.
No. 16 Eden Prairie (6-0)
Previous ranking: 19
This week’s games: None
Ranking rationale: Eden Prairie looked good against one of the top unranked teams, winning 76-60 at Waconia (4-3). Hamze Yusuf continued to impress with 34 points. Speaking of good unranked teams in purple from Carver county, EP went to Chaska (3-3) and walked out with a 78-76 dub. The Eagles led by 11 late before the Hawks cut it to two and had a shot at the rim just missed as time expired.
No. 17 Blaine (6-0)
Previous ranking: 23
This week’s games: Dec. 23 at Spring Lake Park (3-2)
Ranking rationale: In one of its tougher tests of the season to date, Blaine held on for a 62-59 win vs. Champlin Park (2-5). Shiloh Ayitey scored 20 points and Henry Semans added 19. The Bengals got back to routing teams, this time 75-49 at Anoka (3-6).
Ayitey led with 28 and Semans was next with 17. Blaine is not scheduled to face a Power 25 team until its penultimate game of the season on Feb. 19 at No. 2 Totino-Grace (5-0).
No. 18 Farmington (4-1)
Previous ranking: 18
This week’s games: Dec. 26 vs. Stillwater (2-3) at Macalester, Dec. 27 vs. No. 25 Rochester Mayo (7-1) at Macalester
Ranking rationale: Farmington erased a 14-point halftime deficit on the road to pick up its biggest win of the season. The Tigers upset then-No. 16 Lakeville South (5-1), 70-66. Briggs Sheridan came up big with 28 points along with 22 for Max Blandin. The Tigers had a let down a few nights later, falling 83-66 at home to Prior Lake (2-4). Benny Fenske led with 17 in the loss.
No. 19 Lakeville South (5-1)
Previous ranking: 16
This week’s games: None
Ranking rationale: The Cougars have to feel like they let one slip away. They were poised to pick up their first ranked victory of the season up 38-24 at home against then-No. 18 Farmington (4-1). South couldn’t hang on, falling 70-66.
Nate Owata led four in double figures with 15 points. The Cougars didn’t let another opportunity fall by the wayside. They won 69-63 at previous No. 25 Edina (4-2). Oliver Haberman topped the score sheet with 17.
No. 20 Hopkins (3-3)
Previous ranking: 5
This week’s games: Dec. 27 vs. Minneapolis Roosevelt (3-3) at Augsburg
Ranking rationale: Hopkins fought admirably without star Jayden Moore, but the Royals fell 84-76 at home to No. 4 Tartan (4-0). The game was resumed with just over nine minutes left in the second half after play was called off on Dec. 6 due to fights in the stands. Tartan led 60-50 when play resumed. Hopkins got as close as two.
The wheels fell off the next time out as the full-strength Royals fell at home to St. Louis Park (3-4) for the first time in over two decades, 81-68. A bright spot on this night was Jayden Moore leading with 19 points to surpass 2,000 for his career.
No. 21 Northfield (6-1)
Previous ranking: 22
This week’s games: None
Ranking rationale: Northfield had some trouble at New Prague (2-5) as the Raiders eeked out a 71-68 win. The trio of Kayden Oakland (22 points), J.T. Graupmann (21) and Tyler Hupton (18) helped stave off the upset. As a deep Big 9 Conference continues to eat itself alive, the Raiders keep stacking victories to improve to 5-1 in conference after a 62-50 result at Winona (3-5).
No. 22 St. Peter (7-1)
Previous ranking: 20
This week’s games: Dec. 22 vs. Kasson-Mantorville (1-3)
Ranking rationale: St. Peter dominated in a 78-33 win at Worthington (1-5). Big man Parker Malony led with 16 points. The Saints nearly pulled off a big win over current No. 10 Moorhead (4-0), falling 75-69 on the road. They got back on track with a 90-71 neutral site win vs. Central Cass, North Dakota (3-1).
No. 23 Goodhue (5-0)
Previous ranking: 24
This week’s games: Dec. 23 at Zumbrota-Mazeppa (4-0), Dec. 27 vs. Winona (3-5) at Winona State
Ranking rationale: The Wildcats don’t get the chance to step up and play any (currently) ranked teams in 3A or 4A, but they’ve handled all comers well so far. Last week began with an 80-63 win at Rushford-Peterson (4-2). Goodhue came on strong after trailing by two at halftime.
The quartet of Owen Roschen (23 points), Luke Roschen (22), Alex Loos (20) and Cody Ryan (15) provided all the scoring for the Wildcats. Goodhue also hung on 62-59 at home vs. Lake City (3-4) as a potential game-tying three missed the mark. Luke Roschen returned from injury to post 22 points and eight boards
No. 24 Orono (4-2)
Previous ranking: 21
This week’s games: Dec. 26 vs. West Fargo, North Dakota (3-2) at St. Cloud State, Dec. 27 at Sartell (1-3)
Ranking rationale: Orono came up shy in its quest for its first ranked victory, falling 68-58 at home to Mahtomedi (5-0), which jumped a spot to No. 13 this week. Nine Spartans scored in this one with Alexander Pilakowski’s 15 points leading the way. Three of Orono’s four wins have come by 20-plus with the latest being an 82-59 win vs. Delano (2-5). Pilakowski and Andrew Nishida each had 15.
No. 25 Rochester Mayo (7-1)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Dec. 22 vs. Mankato East (5-2), Dec. 26 vs. No. 3 Maple Grove (5-1) at Bethel, Dec. 27 vs. No. 18 Farmington (4-1) at Bethel
Ranking rationale: A six-game win streak has preseason Power 25 Rochester Mayo back in the ranking. The Spartans’ lone blemish came 66-60 at current No. 21 Northfield (6-1). Since then, a notable win includes 57-56 vs. Mankato West (2-4), the team that knocked Austin (3-3) out of the top 20. Mayo’s most recent win was 69-60 vs. New Prague (2-5). Elliott Myszkowski had 17 points against the Trojans.
