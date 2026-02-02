Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - February 2, 2026
The 2025-26Minnesota high school boys basketball season is here, and High School On SI has top 25 statewide rankings. Each week, we will rank the top 25 teams in Minnesota regardless of classification.
No. 1 Tartan (15-0)
Previous ranking: 1
This week’s games: Feb. 2 at Woodbury (7-11), Feb. 4 vs. No. 19 Mahtomedi (15-2), Feb. 6 vs. Two Rivers (7-11)
Ranking rationale: The Tartans had no trouble at a South St. Paul (12-5) team that was good enough to sneak up on them if they didn’t bring a focused effort. Tartan continued to build on a 17-halftime point lead in a 92-59 victory. Kevin Wilson Jr. and Duke King each had 20 points.
Things got a little trickier in Mendota Heights as the Titans escaped with a 72-67 win at St. Thomas Academy (9-9). Tartan hung on to a 35-31 halftime lead.
No. 2 Wayzata (17-2)
Previous ranking: 2
This week’s games: Feb. 4 at Edina (9-10), Feb. 6 vs. No. 8 Maple Grove (11-5)
Ranking rationale: Wayzata has won six games by 30-plus and another by 29. The Trojans’ latest blowout came 88-49 at Minnetonka (7-11). Nolen Anderson led with 26 points to go with 17 for Xavy Ivey, a talented junior guard who will have a bigger role next season upon the graduation of future D-I players like Anderson and Christian Wiggins (14 points).
The next game was anything but a rout. Wayzata came back from a 10-point deficit late in the second half to win 97-96 at No. 4 Buffalo (15-2). Wiggins put the team on his back for 45 points to complete the season sweep of the red-hot Bison. Anderson added 28.
No. 3 Totino-Grace (14-2)
Previous ranking: 3
This week’s games: Feb. 4 at Park Center (4-11), Feb. 7 vs. Germantown, Wisconsin (9-6) at Hamline
Ranking rationale: Totino-Grace took care of a Robbinsdale Armstrong (9-9) team that was less than a week away from upsetting then-No. 7 Blaine (16-2), rolling 88-70 on the road. Tian Chatman and DeAngelo Dungey each had 26 points.
The Eagles scored 50 second-half points to pull away from a seven-point halftime advantage. T-G also trounced previous No. 15 Farmington (13-5) 90-66 in Fridley. The Breck transfer Dungey has come on strong as the season’s progressed, again leading with 22 points.
No. 4 Buffalo (15-2)
Previous ranking: 4
This week’s games: Feb. 2 at Minneapolis Washburn (10-8), Feb. 4 at No. 15 Eden Prairie (13-4), Feb. 6 at Edina (9-10)
Ranking rationale: The Bison took care of business 89-63 vs. St. Michael-Albertville (0-17). They led by 27 at halftime. Eli Hegle led with 24 points. Buffalo nearly got back in the Lake Conference title hunt, coming tantalizingly close to salvaging a season split with No. 2 Wayzata (17-2).
The Bison fell at home 97-96 in overtime after losing by 31 in their first meeting 24 days earlier. Buffalo led by 10 late in regulation in the rematch. Hegle led with 30 points to go with 26 for Thomas Jordan and 24 for Matthew Jordan.
No. 5 Richfield (17-1)
Previous ranking: 5
This week’s games: Feb. 4 at No. 6 DeLaSalle (14-2)
Ranking rationale: Richfield has not let lesser opponents hang with it this season. The Spartans limited Westonka (2-17) to 17 points en route to an 82-52 road win. Waleed Muhammad led four for Richfield in double figures with 19 points.
The Spartans stayed perfect in conference play heading into a big rematch with DeLaSalle this week, winning 78-31 vs. Fridley (5-8). The Tigers were limited to 10 points in the first half. Tyrece Hagler set the pace with 22 points.
No. 6 DeLaSalle (14-2)
Previous ranking: 7
This week’s games: Feb. 4 vs. No. 5 Richfield (17-1), Feb. 6 at Fridley (5-8), Feb. 7 vs. Superior, Wisconsin (12-5) at Hamline
Ranking rationale: The Lakers doubled up visiting St. Anthony (6-9), 83-40, to stay undefeated this season on The Island. They nearly tripled up Robbinsdale Cooper (5-12), winning 82-32 on the road. DeLaSalle picked up its best win of the season, outlasting No. 9 Cretin-Derham Hall (15-4) 83-82 in an overtime thriller at home.
Kamar Thomas’ three-point play with 3.4 seconds remaining won it. He had 16 points to go with 19 from Jaedan Udean. DeLaSalle has momentum heading into a big rematch this week against Richfield, who it fell to by a point on the road.
No. 7 Prior Lake (14-4)
Previous ranking: 8
This week’s games: Feb. 4 at No. 12 Lakeville South (15-3), Feb. 6 vs. No. 17 Farmington (13-5)
Ranking rationale: Prior Lake pulled away from a nine-point halftime lead to dominate 91-57 vs. Shakopee (4-13). Kolby Thompson led five Lakers in double figures with 23 points. A relatively calm week after playing multiple overtimes the previous week closed with an 88-74 win vs. Lakeville North (7-11). Prior Lake pulled away from a 41-36 halftime advantage. Thompson posted 21.
No. 8 Maple Grove (11-5)
Previous ranking: 6
This week’s games: Feb. 2 at Minnetonka (7-11), Feb. 6 at No. 2 Wayzata (17-2), Feb. 7 vs. Nicolet, Wisconsin (5-9) at Hamline
Ranking rationale: Maple Grove bounced back from its home loss to No. 4 Buffalo (15-2) with a 93-75 thrashing at then-No. 12 Eden Prairie (13-4). Baboucarr Ann, who’s entertaining several high major D-I offers, went off for a school-record 47 points to outduel EP’s stud, Hamze Yusuf, who had 38.
Ann couldn’t pull off more heroics as the Crimson were swept on the season by Hopkins (12-6), which jumped three spots to No. 14. Maple Grove fell 79-63 at home and lost each half by eight. Jack Thelen had 23 and Ann 20.
No. 9 Cretin-Derham Hall (15-4)
Previous ranking: 9
This week’s games: Feb. 6 vs. Roseville (10-6)
Ranking rationale: After Cretin-Derham Hall and No. 11 East Ridge (14-4), there’s not much going on in the Suburban East Conference. The Raiders maintained their perfect SEC record with an 83-56 win vs. Woodbury (7-11) and 86-50 win at Stillwater (9-10). Jojo Mitchell and Julian Smith each posted 23 points against the Royals. Mitchell was tops with 19 against the Ponies
The tough-luck Raiders fell 83-82 at DeLaSalle (14-2) in their second one-point overtime loss in as many weeks. Last week, it was a deep three at the buzzer in triple OT vs. current No. 7 Prior Lake (14-4), this week it was a three-point play with three seconds left. Mitchell did all he could with 36 points.
No. 10 Alexandria (12-3)
Previous ranking: 10
This week’s games: Feb. 2 at Bemidji (10-5), Feb. 5 vs. Sartell (10-5), Feb. 7 vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (7-11)
Ranking rationale: Alexandria went on the road and routed St. Cloud Tech (8-10) 87-51. Mason Witt contributed 25 points and Talan Witt 17. The Cardinals improved to 10-0 in Central Lakes Conference play with a 93-54 win vs. Willmar (11-5).
Gavin Roderick led with 28 points to go with 26 for Mason Witt. Alexandria can all but wrap up the CLC title this week with a win vs. second-place Sartell with two losses.
No. 11 East Ridge (14-4)
Previous ranking: 11
This week’s games: Feb. 6 at Forest Lake (7-11)
Ranking rationale: The Raptors fended off a pesky Irondale (6-11) squad, 72-51. Host East Ridge led just 32-30 at the break. Cedric Tomes helped his team avoid the upset with 38 points. The Raptors also squeaked by 63-60 at Mounds View (10-7) in a game that was knotted at 27 at the break. Aidan Galvin led with 19 points to go with Tomes’ 17.
No. 12 Lakeville South (15-3)
Previous ranking: 16
This week’s games: Feb. 4 vs. No. 7 Prior Lake (14-4), Feb. 6 vs. Burnsville (5-12)
Ranking rationale: The Cougars didn’t let a disappointing loss the previous week at rival Lakeville North (7-11) linger. They controlled then-No. 15 Farmington from the beginning, using a 15-point halftime lead to coast 71-56.
It avenged a four-point loss at home to the Tigers on Dec. 16. Casey Fliehe led with 15 points for the Cougars in the rematch. South kept it rolling 61-49 vs. Shakopee (4-13). Nolan Greene led with 22.
Lastly, the Cougars dominated the visiting Moorhead Spuds (13-4), a team that’s spent a lot of time in the Power 25. Fliehe had 21 and Grene 19.
No. 13 Chaska (14-4)
Previous ranking: 14
This week’s games: Feb. 2 vs. Chanhassen (10-7), Feb. 6 at New Prague (6-12), Feb. 7 vs. St. Peter (13-5)
Ranking rationale: Chaska avoided an upset at Benilde-St. Margaret’s (7-11), coming back from down 32-31 at the half to win 73-64. Jed Keenan led with 24 points. The Hawks used a 44-28 halftime lead to win a 91-84 shootout vs. previous No. 22 Waconia (13-5).
This was a pivotal one in the Metro West Conference as Chaska sits alone in first. Keenan led the Hawks with 23 points to go with 21 for Tyler Forrest.
No. 14 Hopkins (12-6)
Previous ranking: 17
This week’s games: Feb. 2 vs. St. Michael-Albertville (0-17), Feb. 6 vs. No. 15 Eden Prairie (13-4)
Ranking rationale: Hopkins handled an Edina (9-10) team that’s capable of playing with any team in the state, 74-54 at home. The Royals used their size inside to get it done, led by 21 points by the 6-foot-8 forward Ahmed Nur. Fellow big man Anthony Byrd had one of his better performances of the season as the 6-foot-7 forward led with 14 points.
Next, Hopkins pulled off an impressive season sweep of previous No. 6 Maple Grove (11-5), winning 79-63 on the strength of 23 from Nur and 24 from Jayden Moore. The Royals held Baboucarr Ann to 20 after he dropped 47 his previous game in a blowout win at top-15 Eden Prairie (13-4).
No. 15 Eden Prairie (13-4)
Previous ranking: 12
This week’s games: Feb. 4 vs. No. 4 Buffalo (15-2), Feb. 6 at No. 14 Hopkins (12-6)
Ranking rationale: The Eagles are a solid Power 25 team, but they just haven’t been able to crack that upper echelon. They fell flat hosting then- No. 6 Maple Grove (11-5), 93-75. The Crimson led 51-35 at the half. Maple Grove’s star, Baboucarr Ann and his 47 points, won out over the Eagles’ fellow Mr. Basketball candidate, Hamze Yusuf and his 38. EP got back in the win column 96-56 vs. St. Michael-Albertville (0-17). Carter Pulrang led with 23.
No. 16 Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (15-0)
Previous ranking: 19
This week’s games: Feb. 2 vs. Albany (14-2), Feb. 6 at Worthington (3-15), Feb. 7 vs. Maple River (9-7)
Ranking rationale: Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta kept it rolling with a 78-51 win vs. Minnewaska Area (11-6). The Tigers led by 15 at the half. Next was a 76-45 win at Melrose Area (8-7). The week concluded with an 81-49 win at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (4-15). MA/C-A’s biggest test yet comes this week as it welcomes to town defending Class 2A champ Albany.
No. 17 Farmington (13-5)
Previous ranking: 15
This week’s games: Feb. 4 vs. No. 22 Apple Valley (10-5), Feb. 6 at No. 7 Prior Lake (14-4)
Ranking rationale: Farmington’s South Suburban Conference title hopes likely went by the wayside as they got behind early in a 71-55 loss vs. Lakeville South (15-3), which climbs four spots to No. 12 this week. Briggs Sheridan and Max Blandin co-led the Tigers with 12 points. Both teams are tied for second place in the loss column in the SSC with three, trailing unbeaten Prior Lake. The loss takes some of the juice out of this week’s game at the Lakers.
Farmington was also unable to notch a signature non-conference victory, falling 90-66 at No. 3 Totino-Grace (14-2). Sheridan led with 16. The Tigers salvaged the week with a 90-65 win vs. Burnsville (5-12). Blake Johnson led with 14.
No. 18 Rochester Mayo (17-3)
Previous ranking: 20
This week’s games: Feb. 2 vs. Rochester John Marshall (3-14), Feb. 6 at Winona (4-14)
Ranking rationale: Rochester Mayo picked up its best win of the season on Tuesday. In the process, it ended previous No. 13 Northfield’s (16-2) 15-game win streak and put the Spartans in solo first place in the Big 9 Conference a game ahead of Northfield.
Mayo picked up a 68-53 win after falling in Northfield in the first meeting. Elliot Myszkowski led with 22 points for his team that was up 33-27 at the break. The Spartans kept it going with a 74-63 win at Mankato West (7-11). Will Gyarmaty led four from Mayo in double figures with 19 points.
No. 19 Mahtomedi (15-2)
Previous ranking: 21
This week’s games: Feb. 4 at No. 1 Tartan (15-0), Feb. 6 vs. South St. Paul (12-5)
Ranking rationale: Mahtomedi romped at home vs. Hastings (9-9), 82-52. Willie Roelofs poured in 34 points to go with 21 for Mark Graff. The Zephyrs picked up another home victory over River Falls, Wisconsin (11-5), 81-55. Graff had 28 and Roelofs 20 in a game Mahtomedi led by just two at the break.
No. 20 Northfield (16-2)
Previous ranking: 13
This week’s games: Feb. 2 vs. Red Wing (5-14), Feb. 5 at Rochester Century (6-13)
Ranking rationale: Northfield’s ultra-impressive 15-game win streak came to a close. The Raiders were outmatched on the road 68-53 by an equally hot Rochester Mayo (17-3) team. The Spartans are winners of nine in a row and jumped up three spots to No. 17 this week.
Kayden Oakland scored 18 to lead the Raiders. Northfield got back on track with an 84-48 rout at rival Faribault (7-10).
No. 21 St. Paul Central (16-2)
Previous ranking: 23
This week’s games: Feb. 4 at Park of Cottage Grove (8-10), Feb. 7 at St. Paul Highland Park (10-6)
Ranking rationale: St. Paul Central remained unbeaten in St. Paul City Conference play, winning 96-61 at Humboldt (10-6), 76-48 at Como Park (4-13) and 75-40 at Washington (5-9). The Minutemen have a great chance to run the table to close the regular season and climb into the top 20.
No. 22 Apple Valley (10-5)
Previous ranking: 24
This week’s games: Feb. 4 at No. 17 Farmington (13-5), Feb. 6 vs. Shakopee (4-13), Feb. 7 vs. Onalaska, Wisconsin (13-1) at Hamline
Ranking rationale: The Eagles are turning the corner. Preseason top-10 Apple Valley has won five straight after a disappointing start to the season. Last week, it won 74-64 at Lakeville North (7-11), which had just upset current No. 12 Lakeville South (15-3) the previous week.
The Eagles also won 73-67 vs. crosstown rival Eastview (5-13), which has hung tough with some ranked teams this season.
No. 23 Henning (17-0)
Previous ranking: 25
This week’s games: Feb. 2 at Pillager (11-4), Feb. 5 vs. Bertha-Hewitt (5-11), Feb. 6 vs. Sebeka (9-8)
Ranking rationale: The Hornets stayed perfect with a 70-60 win at Norman County East/Ulen Hitterdal (7-9). Kale Misegades posted a double-double of 32 points and 12 rebounds. Ryan Despard added 20 points. Henning kept it on cruise control in a 75-38 win vs. Menahga (4-12). Misegades led with 15 points and was two rebounds and an assist shy of a triple-double.
No. 24 Waconia (13-5)
Previous ranking: 22
This week’s games: Feb. 2 vs. New Prague (6-12), Feb. 6 vs. Chanhassen (10-7)
Ranking rationale: Senior Will Kirsch has been lighting it up for several years for the Wildcats. He became the program’s all-time leading scorer with a performance to remember, leading all scorers with 33 points to lift Waconia to an 85-74 win at home over a top-10 team in Class 3A, Orono (10-7). Kirsch scored 37 more the next time out at current No. 13 Chaska (14-4), but it wasn’t quite enough to lead the Wildcats back from 16 down at the half in a 91-84 loss.
No. 25 Blaine (16-2)
Previous ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Feb. 4 at Champlin Park (9-10), Feb. 6 at Holy Angels (9-8)
Ranking rationale: It may have been a bit steep to drop the Bengals from No. 7 to out of the Power 25 the next week, but two losses against unranked competition, while lacking a ranked victory of its own, equated to a middling resume. That resume was bolstered not by a Power 25 win, but about as close as you can get against a solid Spring Lake Park (11-6) squad.
Blaine won at home 75-67 over the Panthers. Gavin Olson led with 21 points to go with 18 for Shiloh Ayitey and 16 for Henry Semans. The Bengals also won 83-72 at Park Center (4-11). Ayitey and Tuulla Gemta had 18, Olson 17 and Semans 16.
