Top 25 Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings - February 3, 2026
Another week of the 2025-26 Minnesota High School Boys Basketball season has come and gone, and High School On SI is bringing you the latest composite rankings to give you a look at how the top teams stack up.
These composite Minnesota boys basketball rankings use an average-rank formula to combine the Top 25 rankings from, MaxPreps, On3/Rivals, and Minnesota-Scores.net.
Teams unranked by a source were excluded from that source’s average, and ties were broken by number of appearances across rankings, then by highest individual ranking.
Wayzata was the consensus top team across all three sources
Here is a look at the latest Minnesota Boys High School Basketball composite rankings as of February 3:
1. Wayzata - Average Rank: 1.0
Wayzata was the unanimous No. 1 across all three sources, giving the Trojans a wire-to-wire hold on the top composite spot.
2. Totino-Grace - Average Rank: 2.0
Totino-Grace finished second in every ranking source, making it the clear-cut No. 2 team statewide entering the season.
3. Prior Lake - Average Rank: 4.33
Prior Lake earned consistent top-five respect across all three rankings, anchoring itself firmly in the top tier.
4. Goodhue - Average Rank: 5.0
Goodhue appears in the composite based on a single source ranking and is noted accordingly.
5. Lakeville South - Average Rank: 5.33
Lakeville South showed strong balance across all three rankings, highlighted by a No. 3 placement on Minnesota-Scores.net.
6. Buffalo - Average Rank: 5.33
Buffalo tied Lakeville South in average rank and earned a top-three spot from MaxPreps.
7. Maple Grove - Average Rank: 6.33
Maple Grove placed inside the top seven in all three sources, reflecting steady statewide confidence.
8. Cretin-Derham Hall - Average Rank: 8.0
Cretin-Derham Hall’s highest finish was No. 4 on On3/Rivals, helping boost its composite standing.
9. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta - Average Rank: 9.0
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta appears in the composite based on a single source ranking and is noted accordingly.
10. Tartan - Average Rank: 10.33
Tartan was ranked by all three sources and never fell outside the top 12.
11. Albany - Average Rank: 11.0
Albany appears in the composite based on a single source ranking and is noted accordingly.
12. Eden Prairie - Average Rank: 11.67
Eden Prairie landed in the top 13 across all three rankings, keeping it solidly in the top half of the composite.
13. Farmington - Average Rank: 12.0
Farmington finished between 8th and 14th in all three sources, showing strong consistency.
14. Hopkins - Average Rank: 12.0
Hopkins tied Farmington in average rank and earned a top-three placement on On3/Rivals.
15. Red Lake County Central - Average Rank: 12.0
Red Lake County Central appears in the composite based on a single source ranking and is noted accordingly.
16. Chaska - Average Rank: 12.33
Chaska earned top-10 recognition from On3/Rivals and remained competitive across all three rankings.
17. Mahtomedi - Average Rank: 14.0
Mahtomedi appears in the composite based on a single source ranking and is noted accordingly.
18. East Ridge - Average Rank: 14.67
East Ridge appeared in all three sources and earned a top-eight nod from Minnesota-Scores.net.
19. DeLaSalle - Average Rank: 15.0
DeLaSalle finished between 13th and 17th in each ranking, giving it a stable composite slot.
20. Alexandria - Average Rank: 15.67
Alexandria was ranked in all three sources and peaked at No. 12 on On3/Rivals.
21. Montevideo - Average Rank: 16.0
Montevideo appears in the composite based on a single source ranking and is noted accordingly.
22. Blaine - Average Rank: 16.5
Blaine earned recognition from two sources, including a top-11 placement on Minnesota-Scores.net.
23. Edina - Average Rank: 17.0
Edina appears in the composite based on a single source ranking and is noted accordingly.
24. Waconia - Average Rank: 18.5
Waconia was ranked by two sources and peaked at No. 17 on Minnesota-Scores.net.
25. Apple Valley - Average Rank: 19.5
Apple Valley earned spots in two rankings, highlighted by a No. 16 placement on On3/Rivals.