Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Section Tournament Scores - February 25
See final scores from all seven2026 MSHSL boys hockey section tournament games
The 2026 Minnesota high school boys hockey section tournaments conclude this week, and Wednesday night features six games, including the five section championship games.
This page will be updated with final scores.
Section 4AA Semifinal
No. 1 Hill-Murray vs. No. 5 Gentry Academy
No. 2 Stillwater vs. No. 3 White Bear Lake
Section 6AA Championship
No. 2 Edina vs. No. 4 Wayzata
Section 8AA Championship
No. 1 Moorhead vs. No. 3 Elk River
Section 1A Championship
No. 1 Northfield vs. No. 3 Dodge County
Section 5A Championship
No. 1 St. Cloud Cathedral vs. No. 2 Monticello
Section 7A Championship
No. 1 Hibbing vs. No. 3 Cloquet
