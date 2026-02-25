High School

Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Section Tournament Scores - February 25

See final scores from all seven2026 MSHSL boys hockey section tournament games

Jack Butler

Hill-Murray plays Gentry Academy in the 2026 MSHSL Section 4AA semifinal
Hill-Murray plays Gentry Academy in the 2026 MSHSL Section 4AA semifinal / Jon Namyst

The 2026 Minnesota high school boys hockey section tournaments conclude this week, and Wednesday night features six games, including the five section championship games.

This page will be updated with final scores.

Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Section Tournament Scores - February 25

Section 4AA Semifinal

No. 1 Hill-Murray vs. No. 5 Gentry Academy

No. 2 Stillwater vs. No. 3 White Bear Lake

Section 6AA Championship

No. 2 Edina vs. No. 4 Wayzata

Section 8AA Championship

No. 1 Moorhead vs. No. 3 Elk River

Section 1A Championship

No. 1 Northfield vs. No. 3 Dodge County

Section 5A Championship

No. 1 St. Cloud Cathedral vs. No. 2 Monticello

Section 7A Championship

No. 1 Hibbing vs. No. 3 Cloquet

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Minnesota