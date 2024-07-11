2024 Minnesota high school football schedules released: Battle of Lakeville set for Sep. 4
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 Minnesota high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming MSHSL season.
Most teams will kick off their seasons on Thursday, August 29, and the football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 MSHSL Prep Bowl state championships taking place November 22-23.
2024 Minnesota high school football schedules for all teams in every MSHSL classification are available on SBLive Minnesota, where you can also find live Minnesota high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
2024 Minnesota MSHSL high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 MSHSL high school football season schedule:
- August 12: First day of practice
- August 29: First day of competition
- August 30: First Friday night
- November 2: Last day of section play
- November 7-9: MSHSL Quarterfinals
- November 14-16: MSHSL Semifinals*
- November 22-23: 2024 MSHSL Prep Bowl (state championships)*
ALL TEAM SCHEDULES | WEEK-BY-WEEK SCHEDULES
*The 2024 MSHSL high school football state semifinals and Prep Bowl state finals will be played in Minneapolis at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to check out first? You could always start with those who finished at the top of the list in SBLive Minnesota's final 2023 rankings.
Here were the top 5 teams in Minnesota from last year's final rankings to get you rolling:
- Eden Prairie Eagles
- Chanhassen Storm
- Lakeville South Cougars
- Lakeville North Panthers
- Centennial Cougars
The 2024 MSHSL football schedule features some great games throughout the year, but fans won't have to wait long to see one of the season's best matchups, as No. 1 Eden Prairie hits the road to play No. 9 Edina in Week 2.
The Hawks made it all the way to the Class 6A state title game last year and were a failed two-point conversion away from winning their first state title in school history.
The battle of Lakeville will be decided on September 13 when No. 3 Lakeville South hosts No. 4 Lakeville North in their annual showdown. South eked out a 24-21 victory when the two met last season.
Here are some other big Minnesota high school football games to look forward to in 2024:
- August 29: No. 4 Lakeville North vs. No. 11 Stillwater
- September 6: No. 6 Mankato West vs. No. 7 Andover
- September 13: No. 5 Centennial vs. No. 13 Maple Grove
- September 27: No. 2 Chanhassen at No. 6 Mankato West
- October 4: No. 3 Lakeville South at No. 12 Rosemount
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports