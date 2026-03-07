5,000-Point Phenom Maddyn Greenway Is Chasing Minnesota State History Before Heading to Kentucky

Since busting on the big stage as a middle school prodigy, Maddyn Greenway of Providence Academy in Minneapolis has been a problem for every team she has faced on the basketball court.

From Middle School Phenom to National Star

Fast forward to today as Greenway is universally recognized as one of the best high school players in the nation and is averaging an eye popping 36 points per game during her senior season. With the quickness to beat anyone off the dribble combined with her high basketball IQ and lethal feathery touch from outside, Greenway has averaged 30 points or more every year of her high school career and will likely edge out Minnesota commit Tory Oehrlein as the states all-time leading scorer this weekend.

A Hollywood Week: 5,000 Points and McDonald’s All-American Honors

Earlier this season, Greenway had a week only seen in Hollywood as she went over 5,000 career points and was name as a participant of the 2026 Girls McDonald’s All-American within a 48-hour span.

“It was crazy and it’s one of those moments where you have dreamed about it growing up playing basketball and it’s something you want to happen and for it to happen and have my whole support system there and around me made it super fun and made for a good week,” Greenway said in an exclusive interview with High School on SI. “

Paige Bueckers Comparisons Follow Greenway

The sharpshooting Greenway is so popular in Minnesota many people throughout the state often compare her to UCONN legend and current WNBA star Paige Bueckers. With four titles already on her resume and a possible fifth on the horizon this weekend, Greenway is only another state title and a few points away from ending her career as the most decorated girls’ basketball player in Minnesota history.

“A lot of people say she’s from Minnesota so she’s only playing small schools when we play the Hopkins’s, the Tompkin’s and all the D1 kids that come out of Minnesota and I think people need to put some respect on Minnesota basketball in general but specifically girls’ basketball,” Greenway said. “I went to every single one of Paige’s games growing up so to have her to look up too and want to play like her and to have her swagger helped me. To even be close to the same conversation as her is ridiculous and really cool at the same time.”

Kentucky Awaits for Minnesota Scoring Machine

Unlike Bueckers, Greenway will be taking her talents to the SEC to play for Kenny Brooks and the Lady Wildcats of Kentucky. Greenway will be expected to be a solid contributor right away as Brooks’ up tempo offensive system is very similar to what Greenway has run the last five years at Providence Academy.

Brooks and company will be looking for Greenway to flourish in the same role former All-American guard Georgia Amoore played while leading Kentucky to a deep tournament run just last season.

A Decorated Multi-Sport Champion

Whatever the future holds in college expect Greenway to be ready as she simply a winner at the end of the day having won state championships in soccer and track and field during her high school career to compliment a legendary accomplishments on the basketball court.

“I really just try to take my favorite players game and mixed them up and put into my style and incorporate that into my game as I love to play super-fast and get up and down the court,” Greenway said. “Five years from now hopefully I’m in the WNBA after a successful college career. And next year my goal is the be SEC Freshman of the Year and take make a deep run in the tournament as wining a national championship is the ultimate goal.