Jerzy Robinson outduels Kaleena Smith in Sierra Canyon's CIF Open Division crowning
ONTARIO, Calif. — It was the epitome of star power.
Two of the nation's top girls basketball players took center stage in the CIF Southern Section Open Division final: Sierra Canyon's Jerzy Robinson and Ontario Christian's Kaleena Smith.
Robinson — a South Carolina commit, a McDonald's All-American, Sierra Canyon's all-time leading scorer, and California's top senior prospect. Smith — the No. 1 recruit in the country, regardless of class or position, averaging 32 points per game, the defending Open Division champion, and only a junior.
The night belonged to Jerzy Robinson, and so does the 2026 Open Division crown, after tallying 32 points and 12 rebounds to help Sierra Canyon dethrone Ontario Christian 69-62 Saturday night.
Sierra Canyon (30-2) won the fourth quarter 18-6 en route to what most thought would be an improbable feat.
"We run the city," Robinson said with a grin.
The Sierra Canyon girls basketball program claimed its second Open Division title all-time and second since 2023. The Trailblazers are 2-3 in Open Division finals.
WINNING STRETCH IN 4TH QUARTER
Sierra Canyon trailed 56-51 after three quarters before Rosie Oladokun hit a 3-pointer in front of her own bench to give the Trailblazers a 60-58 lead with 5:14 to play. And later Delaney White knocked down an NBA-range 3-poionter to expand Sierra Canyon's lead to 67-62 with 2:45 left.
Both passes came from Robinson, who was 11 of 12 from the free throw line.
"My teammates stepped up, they played great basketball tonight," Robinson said. "This is why we put hours of work in — the sweat, the tears, everything to come out here and handle business like that."
Oregon commit Emilia Krstevski had 10 points and seven rebounds. White finished with 10 points and three assists. Jordyn Malek and Cherri Hatter each had six.
KALEENA SMITH'S SEASON NOT OVER
Smith was electric in her own right, but Ontario Christian simply didn't make enough plays down the stretch. Smith finished with 30 points on 12 of 24 shooting (1 of 9 from 3). She added six rebounds and five assists.
The loss drops Ontario Christian to 31-2 overall, but its season is not over.
The CIF State playoffs will be announced Sunday. The Lady Knights will likely be seeded No. 2 in the Open Division SoCal regional bracket where it will eventually play Etiwanda in a semifinal before a possible rematch in the regional final with Sierra Canyon on March 10.
The CIF State finals will be played in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center March 13-14.
