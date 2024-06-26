Grand Blanc High School alumni Grant Fisher qualifies for Olympics in 10,000-meters
Grand Blanc High School alumni Grant Fisher won the 10,000-meters at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday. The Michigan native won with a time of 27 minutes, 49.47 seconds.
Fisher was a two-time MHSAA cross-county champion and a national cross country champion while at Grand Blanc High School.
Fisher will also try to qualify in the 5,000-meters, which takes place on Sunday, June 30.
Fisher qualified for the Olympics in Tokyo in 2021. He finished fifth in the 10,000-meters and ninth in the 5,000. Fisher was a 5,000-meter champion while at Stanford University.
- Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X