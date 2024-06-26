High School

Grand Blanc High School alumni Grant Fisher qualifies for Olympics in 10,000-meters

Fisher won the race at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials

Jun 21, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Grant Fisher celebrates after winning the 10,000m in 27:49.47 during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Grand Blanc High School alumni Grant Fisher won the 10,000-meters at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday. The Michigan native won with a time of 27 minutes, 49.47 seconds.

Fisher was a two-time MHSAA cross-county champion and a national cross country champion while at Grand Blanc High School.

Fisher will also try to qualify in the 5,000-meters, which takes place on Sunday, June 30.

Fisher qualified for the Olympics in Tokyo in 2021. He finished fifth in the 10,000-meters and ninth in the 5,000. Fisher was a 5,000-meter champion while at Stanford University.

