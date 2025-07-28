High School

Armada's Jackson Malburg voted top returning running back in 2025 Michigan high school football season

Malburg won High School On SI's fan vote for the top returning running back in 2025 season

Jack Butler

Armada's Jackson Malburg tries to break a tackle during a Division 5 regional final against Pontiac Notre Dame Prep at William Kozyra Alumni Field in Pontiac on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. / Brenden Welper/Times Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After nine days of fan voting, Armada's Jackson Malburg is voted High School On SI's top returning running back for the 2025 Michigan high school football season.

Poll results and nominees.

Jackson Malburg, Sr., Armada

Malburg had 1,575 rushing yards, 23 rushing touchdowns on 7.1 yards per carry and 143.2 yards per game.

