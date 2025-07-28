Armada's Jackson Malburg voted top returning running back in 2025 Michigan high school football season
Malburg won High School On SI's fan vote for the top returning running back in 2025 season
After nine days of fan voting, Armada's Jackson Malburg is voted High School On SI's top returning running back for the 2025 Michigan high school football season.
Jackson Malburg, Sr., Armada
Malburg had 1,575 rushing yards, 23 rushing touchdowns on 7.1 yards per carry and 143.2 yards per game.
