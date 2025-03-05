High School

Live score updates: Hibbing/Chisholm vs. Luverne in Minnesota high school boys hockey Class 1A quarterfinal

Get game updates from the 2025 MSHSL state tournament Class 1A quarterfinals between the Bluejackets and the Cardinals

Jack Butler

The Xcel Energy Center during the Minnesota (MSHSL) girls hockey state tournament in St. Paul.
The Xcel Energy Center during the Minnesota (MSHSL) girls hockey state tournament in St. Paul. / Jack Butler

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The No. 1-seed Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets (19-9) play the No. 8-seed Luverne Cardinals (22-4-2) in the 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey state tournament Class 1A quarterfinals on Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

This page will be updated with goals and information throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.

Live score updates: Hibbing/Chisholm vs. Luverne in Minnesota high school boys hockey Class 1A quarterfinal

Updates will be placed here.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Minnesota