Minnetonka vs Gentry Academy: Live Score Updates of Minnesota High School Boys Hockey State Tournament Quarterfinal

The No. 1 Minnetonka Skippers (24-2-2) play the No. 8 Gentry Academy Stars (17-9-2) in the 2026 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament Class 2A quarterfinal on Thursday at Grand Casino Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The Skippers won the Section 2AA tournament with a 5-2 win over Chanhassen in the title game. They are the best defensive team in the state tournament, and their 1.36 goals allowed per game was tied for the state's best this season.

Minnetonka is a deep team this season, and senior goalie Chase Jerdee is a finalist for the Frank Brimsek Award, given annually to the state’s top senior goaltender.

The Gentry Academy Stars won the 2021 state tournament and are back for the second time in program history. They won the Section 4AA tournament with wins against East Ridge, Hill-Murray and White Bear Lake.

Sophomore forward Jaxon Cook leads the Stars with 59 points (33G, 26A).

The Skippers or the Stars will play the winner of Grand Rapids vs. Rosemount on Friday at 6 p.m. in the semifinal.

