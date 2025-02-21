Live score updates: Rosemount vs. Hill-Murray in Minnesota girls hockey Class 2A semifinal (2/21/2025)
Get game updates as the Irish play the Pioneers in the MSHSL Class 2A semifinals
ST. PAUL - The No. 3 Hill-Murray Pioneers (23-6) play the No. 7 Rosemount Irish (22-7) in the 2025 Minnesota high school girls hockey Class 2A semifinals on Friday at Xcel Energy Center.
The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
This page will be updated with information throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Updates will be placed here.
