Predictions for the 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls hockey state tournament
The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls hockey state tournament begins on Wednesday, February 19 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
High School on SI has predicted the winner of each game in the upcoming tournament.
Class 1A
No. 1 Dodge County vs. No. 8 River Lakes
After coming up short in the Class 1A championship against Warroad the season prior, the Dodge County revenge tour has gone off without a hitch thus far. It's a couple familiar faces manning the ship for the Wildcats, with Nora Carstensen and Maysie Koch once again leading the team in points this season with a combined 87 between the two.
River Lakes comes out of section two after picking up a couple of 4-0 victories to help punch its ticket to the X. They are led by Sophia Hess, who far and away leads the team in points with 48.
Simply put: it's a stylistic nightmare for River Lakes. The Wildcats sport one of the best goaltenders in the state, and with River Lakes averaging just over two goals per game, it's tough to envision them pushing more than one goal across the board.
Prediction: Dodge County 7-0 over River Lakes.
No. 2 Orono vs. No. 7 Fergus Falls
Orono won an emotionally charged section final over Mound Westonka as it is now starting to become a mainstay in the state tournament. The Spartans are once again led by Minnesota State-Mankato commit Zoe Lopez, who has led them in points the last three seasons. Fergus Falls has had its fair share of section success, coming out of 6A for the second time in three years.
It’ll be another week of lifelong memories for the Otters, but they simply don't have the horses to pose any real threat to Orono.
Prediction: Orono 5-0 over Fergus Falls
No. 3 Warroad vs. No. 6 Marshall
Warroad will look to become the first ever girls hockey team to complete the four-peat. It's an unfamiliar seed for the Warriors, as despite finishing 24-3, they were given the three seed in this year's tournament. They’ll take on the winner from section two, who sports a similarly impressive record at 22-3-2.
It should play as a classic six-versus-three matchup. Look for the Tigers to skate with the Warriors for a period or two, but eventually, the experience of Warroad will lead it to a comfortable victory.
Prediction: Warroad 4-1 over Marshall
No. 4 Academy of Holy Angels vs. No. 5 Hermantown/Proctor
It's a classic four vs five matchup, with both teams mirroring each other in almost all statistical categories. Holy Angels, though, have fared much better against the top dawgs in the class, and it will likely be just one step ahead of the Mirage.
Prediction: Academy of Holy Angels 4-2 over Hermantown/Proctor
Semifinals
No. 2 Orono versus No. 3 Warroad
The Spartans and Warriors will take center stage on semifinal Friday in a rematch from the state championship two years ago. The Spartans outlasted the Warriors earlier in the season with 3-0 victory at The Gardens, with Orono goaltender Vivienne Anderson stopping all 26 shots she saw.
A lot has changed since then, but I don’t see things going much differently. Look for the Spartans to end the Warriors quest for a four-peat.
Prediction: Orono 3-2 OT over Warroad
No. 1 Dodge County vs No. 4 Academy of Holy Angels.
Dodge County's quest back to the state championship game will have to go through a tough Holy Angels squad. On paper, It should be the Wildcats' game to lose. They have the talent and experience edge, but something tells me this will be anything but smooth sailing.
Look for this to be nearly a dead-even game – but eventually, the experience of the Wildcats will show late.
Prediction: Dodge County 2-1 over The Academy of the Holy Angels
Championship
No. 1 Dodge County vs No. 2 Orono
Two blue bloods with ample success will share the ice with gold on the line Saturday afternoon. The two played earlier in December, with the Wildcats coming away with a 2-1 victory on home ice.
When in doubt, take the best player on ice. Look for Orono’s Zoe Lopez to etch her name in state championship history.
Prediction: Orono 2-1 over Dodge County
Class 2A
No.1 Edina vs No. 8 Farmington
With Minnetonka getting upset in the section playoffs, it's Hornets who enter as the odds on favorites to take home another state championship. It starts in net for Edina, who runs a two goalie system with Reese McConnell and Nora Hannan who have nearly split games starting this season. With Hannah Halverson graduating, the scoring is much more balanced this go around.
They’ll face off against the 1AA champs from Farmington, who took down Northfield in the section finals to get to this point. Jenna Goblirsch leads the team with 41 points and will look to help the Tigers pull off a stunner.
These two met earlier in the season, with Edina winning 7-0. Expect a similar result.
Prediction: Edina 6-1 over Farmington
No. 2 Centennial/Spring Lake Park vs No. 7 Rosemount
Centennial/Spring Lake Park exercised its demons in section 5AA, getting past Maple Grove to get the X. The Cougars are led by star forward Teagan Kulenkamp who amassed an impressive 70 points in the regular season.
Rosemount got back to the state tournament after taking down pesky Eastview in the 3AA section final. They got a crack at the Cougars in the season opener, playing them competitively in a 3-1 loss.
A lot has changed since November 12, but not enough to flip this result.
Prediction: Centennial/Spring Lake Park 4-0 over Rosemount
No. 4. Moorhead vs No. 5 Holy Family
The Spuds come into this contest winners of their last six after a late three game losing streak. They seem to have found their groove, with Olivia Kortan leading the way with 36 points.
They'll share the ice with the Fire from Holy Family, who knocked off the top ranked Minnetonka in a giant upset in 2AA. Josie Linn and Addy Cowan lead the way from them on a stacked top line that's helped them get to this point.
The Spuds got the better of Holy Family earlier in the year, but it's strictly vibes on this one.
Prediction: Holy Family 4-2 over Moorhead.
No. 3 Hill-Murray No. 6 Andover
A couple of blue bloods in Class 2A cap off the first slate of games in round number one. It's a balanced attack for Andover with no player exceeding more than 40 points this season. Hill-Murray is led by star Emily Pohl who has 66 points this season – 36 of those being goals.
The two teams met earlier in the season, with Hill-Murray getting the edge in a 2-1 win. Expect it to be a similarly played game this time around, with the tilt feeling more like a 4v5 than a 3v6.
Prediction: Hill-Murray 3-2 OT over Andover.
Semifinals
No. 2 Hill-Murray vs No. 3 Centennial/Spring Lake Park
A couple of non-Lake Conference opponents meeting in the semifinals is a nice change of pace. The two meet earlier in the season with Centennial/Spring Lake Park upending the Pioneers back on December 26.
The Cougars will likely be the favorites, but the Pioneers have found another gear this postseason.
Look for the experience of Hill-Murray to flex its muscles in this one.
Prediction: Hill-Murray 3-2 over Centennial/Spring Lake Park
No.1 Edina vs No. 4 Holy Family
A Holy Family-Edina 8 p.m nightcap should keep the fans around for three full periods. The Fire will come into this matchups as giant underdogs, but we've seen what they've done in that position.
The Hornets took down the Fire back in January 4-2 in a relatively competitive tilt. Addy Cowan will likely keep this one close for the Fire, but it's tough to bet against Edina in this position.
Prediction: Edina 4-3 over Holy Family.
Championship
No.1 Edina vs No. 2 Hill-Murray
Among the twists and turns this playoff season has brought us, it's a couple of familiar faces meeting in the state championship. It's a rematch from the year prior, where the Hornets defeated the Pioneers 2-0 to capture the title.
As much as I’d like to go on a huge monologue as to why this game will be different, I don't see much changing.
Look for the Hornets to repeat in a similarly played game to the one a year prior.
Prediction: Edina 3-1 over Hill-Murray.
