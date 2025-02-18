Top players to watch in the 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls hockey state tournament
The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls hockey tournament will feature the top teams and some of the top players in the state. High School on SI has highlighted players to keep an eye on as you follow the 2025 Minnesota high school girls hockey state tournament.
Stay with High School on SI for live updates, game recaps and more from the Minnesota high school girls hockey state tournament.
Top players to watch in the 2025 Minnesota high school girls hockey state tournament
Sophie Stramel, Rosemount
Stramel has led the way for a Rosemount team that's back at the state tournament after defeating Eastview 1-0 in the section 3AA final. The senior has a balanced 27 goals and 28 assists so far this season.
Jenna Goblirsch, Farmington
Goblirsch has come up huge for the Tigers all year. The freshman has 20 goals and 21 assists so far for a Farmington team that's looking to pull off a huge upset against Edina.
Nora Hannan, Edina
The Hornets can and will roll out two goaltender this tournament – It's Hannan though who boasts one of the states best GAA at 1.04 to go along with a 12-2 record.
Teagan Kulenkamp, Centennial/Spring Lake Park
Kulenkamp helped the Cougars get past Maple Grove to reach the state tournament out of section 5AA. The senior forward has amassed an impressive 70 points, with 26 goals and 44 assists.
Emily Pohl, Hill-Murray
The Pioneers are headed back to the X in large part due to sophomore phenom Emily Pohl. she's amassed 36 goals and 30 assists so far this season as the Pioneers look to get back to the state championship for a second straight season.
Kayla Swartout, Holy Family
Swartout played a huge role in helping the Fire upset Minnetonka in the section 2AA final, stopping 29 of the 30 shots she saw. The University of Wisconsin commit sports a 1.40 GAA with an impressive 17-7 record.
Olivia Kortan, Moorhead
The Spuds have a relatively balanced points distribution, but it's Kortan who leads the team with 21 goals and 25 assists.
Clairebella Hills, Andover
The Junior goaltender has been reliable all year long, boasting a 1.28 GAA to go alongside 16 wins for the Huskies.
Zoe Lopez, Orono
Lopez has practically become a staple in the Girls State Hockey Tournament, making her third appearance in as many years for the Spartans. The seniors racked up 49 points and will look for number 50 against Fergus Falls this week.
Ida Huber, Dodge County
One of the best goaltenders in the state, Huber has the Wildcats looking for revenge in this year's tournament. The Long Island commit has a ridiculous 0.88 GAA and 21 wins under her belt.
Sophia Hess, River Lakes
Hess has been a pure goal scorer for the Stars this season with 35 of her 52 points finding the back of the net.
Hannah Johnson, Fergus Falls
Johnson is the leading scorer on a Fergus Falls team that is starting to become a mainstay in the state tournament. The junior racked up 20 goals and 18 assists to help the Otters get to this point.
Jaylie French, Warroad
French has led the way for a Warroad team looking to become the first ever girls team to four-peat. The Sophomore defenseman has 32 assists to go along with 24 goals.
Brooklyn Mauch, Marshall
It's no secret as to how the Tigers got to the state tournament, as Mauch has been on a complete tear this season. The Sophomore forward has 47 goals and 82 total points to lead Marshall to an impressive 22-3-2 record.
Taylor Lesnar, Academy of Holy Angels
Lesnar leads the way for a Holy Angels squad that makes another trip back to the X. The senior has had a balanced attack this season, scoring 21 goals and 20 assists.
Neelah McLeod, Hermantown/Proctor
McLeod has anchored down the net fantastically for the Mirage this season. The Senior has allowed just 1.85 goals per game to go alongside 17 wins.
More Minnesota High School Hockey Coverage
- Minnesota (MSHSL) high school boys hockey section tournament brackets, matchups, game times (2/16/2025)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App