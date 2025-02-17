Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls hockey state tournament brackets, matchups (2/17/2025)
The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls hockey state tournament is here, and High School on SI has a bracket, matchups and game times for each classification.
The Class 1A tournament begins on Wednesday, February 19, and the Class 2A tournament begins on Thursday, February 20. The quarterfinals, semifinals and championships will be played at the Xcel Energy Center. The consolation games will be held at TRIA Rink.
Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls hockey 2025 state tournament bracket
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket)
No. 2 Orono vs. No. 7 Fergus Falls
No. 3 Warroad vs. No. 6 Marshall
No. 1 Dodge County vs. No. 8 River Lakes
No. 4 Academy of Holy Angels vs. No. 5 Proctor
CLASS 2A BRACKET
No. 2 Centennial vs. No. 7 Rosemount
No. 3 Hill-Murray vs. No. 6 Andover
No. 1 Edina vs. No. 8 Farmington
No. 4 Moorhead vs. No. 5 Holy Family Catholic
