Maddyn Greenway added to 2025 USA Basketball Women’s U19 National Team roster
Minnesota high school girls basketball star Maddyn Greenway was added to the 2025 USA Basketball Women’s U19 National Team roster.
She will travel to Brno, Czechia to compete in the 2025 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup from July 12-20. USA basketball plays Israel, Hungary and Korea in the group stage. The team will tip off vs. Korea on July 12.
Greenway, of Providence Academy, replaces Alivia McGill, who played at Hopkins High School in Minnesota. She now plays at University of Florida.
Greenway, a guard, is a prolific scorer. She is Minnesota's third all-time leading scorer with 4,454 career points, and she'll have her sights set on become the state's all-time leading scorer in her upcoming senior season.
Greenway is committed to Kentucky. She is the No. 18 recruit in the class of 2026, according to ESPN's HoopGurlz. She is the daughter of former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway.
