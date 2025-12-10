Minnesota high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025
The 2025 Minnesota high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.
Andover 86, Anoka 81
Austin 76, Albert Lea 68
Benilde-St. Margaret's 107, Breck 71
Blaine 73, Coon Rapids 68
Chaska 88, Champlin Park 68
Cretin-Derham Hall 82, Woodbury 42
Eagan 69, Minneapolis Southwest 43
Eden Prairie 84, Shakopee 64
Fairmont 61, Blue Earth Area 52
Farmington 75, Edina 67
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 50, Chisholm 35
Hermantown 76, Proctor 69
Hibbing 88, International Falls 41
Hill-Murray 64, Liberty Classical 72
Holy Family 82, Blake 80
Hopkins 73, Apple Valley 71
Liberty Classical 72, Hill-Murray 64
Luverne 75, Jackson County Central 61
Maple River 78, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 42
Minneapolis Washburn 74, Eastview 64
Mountain Iron-Buhl 68, Littlefork-Big Falls 42
New Prague 72, Simley 53
Northfield 62, Faribault 58
Owatonna 77, Rochester Century 65
PACT 65, Eagle Ridge Academy 58
Park of Cottage Grove 52, Stillwater 47
Richfield 105, Robbinsdale Cooper 37
Rochester John Marshall 50, Hastings 39
Rochester Mayo 57, Mankato West 56
Roseville 86, Forest Lake 64
St. Anthony 70, Fridley 61
St. Paul Washington 70, Higher Ground Academy 58
St. Peter 88, Waseca 58
Tartan 88, St. Paul Highland Park 45
Two Harbors 80, Mesabi East 31
Wabasso 81, Springfield 74
Waconia 77, Prior Lake 71
Wayzata 95, St. Louis Park 53
