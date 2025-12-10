High School

Minnesota high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 9, 2025

Spencer Swaim

Wayzata plays Shakopee in the 2025 MSHSL boys basketball Class 4A semifinal
Wayzata plays Shakopee in the 2025 MSHSL boys basketball Class 4A semifinal / Earl Ebensteiner

The 2025 Minnesota high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.

Andover 86, Anoka 81

Austin 76, Albert Lea 68

Benilde-St. Margaret's 107, Breck 71

Blaine 73, Coon Rapids 68

Chaska 88, Champlin Park 68

Cretin-Derham Hall 82, Woodbury 42

Eagan 69, Minneapolis Southwest 43

Eden Prairie 84, Shakopee 64

Fairmont 61, Blue Earth Area 52

Farmington 75, Edina 67

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 50, Chisholm 35

Hermantown 76, Proctor 69

Hibbing 88, International Falls 41

Hill-Murray 64, Liberty Classical 72

Holy Family 82, Blake 80

Hopkins 73, Apple Valley 71

Liberty Classical 72, Hill-Murray 64

Luverne 75, Jackson County Central 61

Maple River 78, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 42

Minneapolis Washburn 74, Eastview 64

Mountain Iron-Buhl 68, Littlefork-Big Falls 42

New Prague 72, Simley 53

Northfield 62, Faribault 58

Owatonna 77, Rochester Century 65

PACT 65, Eagle Ridge Academy 58

Park of Cottage Grove 52, Stillwater 47

Richfield 105, Robbinsdale Cooper 37

Rochester John Marshall 50, Hastings 39

Rochester Mayo 57, Mankato West 56

Roseville 86, Forest Lake 64

St. Anthony 70, Fridley 61

St. Paul Washington 70, Higher Ground Academy 58

St. Peter 88, Waseca 58

Tartan 88, St. Paul Highland Park 45

Two Harbors 80, Mesabi East 31

Wabasso 81, Springfield 74

Waconia 77, Prior Lake 71

Wayzata 95, St. Louis Park 53

