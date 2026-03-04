The No. 4 Mahtomedi Zephyrs (17-9-2) play the No. 5 St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders (17-11) in the 2026 MSHSL boys hockey state tournament Class 1A quarterfinals on Wednesday at Grand Casino Arena.

The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., or 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Dodge County vs. Hibbing game.

The Zephyrs defeated the Crusaders 4-3 on February 13. Junior forward Will Seevers provided the winning goal for Mahtomedi in the third period.

Both programs have won state championship in recent seasons. Mahtomedi won in 2020 and 2023. St. Cloud Cathedral won in 2024.

Mahtomedi vs. St. Cloud Cathedral: Live Updates of Minnesota High School Boys Hockey State Tournament Quarterfinal

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh the page for the latest update.

